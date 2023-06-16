Revoke former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s Mohamad’s Tun-ship title if he continues to attack the royal institution, says a senior DAP government backbencher.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) appealed to Dr Mahathir to stop any attacks against the royal institution.

“I would also urge the government to consider revoking Dr Mahathir’s Tun-ship if he continues to attack the royal institution,” he said in his debates on the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (June 6).

He said that Dr Mahathir was also looking to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to go against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“If we see, he (Dr Mahathir) is involved in the Malay Proclamation and possibly working with Pagoh (Muhyiddin), who had previously ‘betrayed’ him.

Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Police have completed the investigation paper on Dr Mahathir concerning the alleged insult of the royal institution.

“The paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on June 6, 2023 (Tuesday), in line with the provision under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” she said in a statement.

At the same time, she said the investigations on Dr Mahathir regarding the Malay Proclamation issue are still at the preliminary stage.

On Monday (June 5), it was reported that police had recorded Dr Mahathir’s statement following his remarks on the royal institution as well as the Malay Proclamation issue.

Tun M’s title revoked by Kelantan palace

The Kelantan palace has revoked the Darjah Kerabat Al-Yunusi (DK) title awarded to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, effective last Tuesday.

The news was announced by the State Secretary through a letter received today by Dr Mahathir, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president.

Sources from his office confirmed the former prime minister received the letter at his residence on Feb 6 and is in the process of returning the award to Kelantan.

The award, which is limited to 25 recipients at any one time and is usually reserved for royalty, was awarded to Dr Mahathir in 2002 by then Sultan Ismail Petra, who is the father of the present Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V. The award does not come with a title.

It was reported yesterday that vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara (PAN), Datuk Husam Musa, and chairman of PAN Kelantan, Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah, were also stripped of their Datuk Paduka titles by the Kelantan palace. Both their titles were revoked effective Feb 6.