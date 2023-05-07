For about 160 days since Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysian 10th Prime Minister, power-crazy opposition – Perikatan Nasional – has been doing absolutely nothing except plotting how to overthrow the Unity Government. The sore loser still could not move on, largely because the “Iron Throne” is so near yet so far. They simply can’t live without power and position.

But the primary reason Bersatu president Mahiaddin Yassin and PAS president Hadi Awang, along with two-time premier Mahathir Mohamad and his sidekick Daim Zainuddin, are throwing everything, including the kitchen sink to topple PM Anwar is because all of them will be part of Court Cluster if the crackdown on corruption continues. So, Anwar must be removed by hook or by crook.

As much as Perikatan Nasional thinks it could topple the unity government the same way it did previously in the infamous “Sheraton Move” in 2020, political landscape is different now. Back then, three biggest Malay political parties – UMNO, Bersatu and PAS – joined forces to overthrow Pakatan Harapan government. Today, UMNO and Pakatan are part of the government.

The biggest stumbling block to the opposition is the anti-hopping law, arguably the best invention since sliced bread. Still, even with the law in place to ensure political stability, they continue to collect statutory declarations (SD), even though such tactic no longer works. In the latest sign of desperation, Bersatu leader Muhammad Faiz Na’aman has claimed to have the numbers.

In his now-deleted Facebook post, Muhammad Faiz crowed – “It has reached 126, if true thank God”. He appeared to suggest the Opposition had the support of 126 MPs, more than enough to form a backdoor government in the 222-seat Parliament. In fact, the number is more than 115 MPs claimed by Muhyiddin and Hadi after the Nov 2022 General Election that produced a hung Parliament.

However, Faiz’s dubious claim was both hilarious and suspicious. It’s hilarious because if Perikatan Nasional really has the support of 126 MPs to remove PM Anwar Ibrahim, why told all and sundry about it and risk being sabotaged? During the previous Sheraton Move, the grand treachery was shrouded in secrecy till it was too late. Was Muhammad Faiz retarded?

It’s highly suspicious because Muhammad Faiz was not even an MP, having lost to UMNO president Zahid Hamidi in the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat during the 15th national election. As Bersatu Supreme Council member, his ranking was too low to be entrusted with such top secret information. Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied the claim.

Assuming Perikatan indeed has 126 MPs in its pocket, where did it get the numbers from? Both Bersatu and PAS only have 74 MPs, short of 52 as claimed. Even with 23 seats from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and 6 seats from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), as well as 15 MPs from Anwar-led government rumoured to be ready to switch sides, it is still short of 8 seats.

The second sign that the opposition does not have the numbers, but merely throwing a cat among the pigeons is its refusal to prove it in the Parliament. If indeed it has 126 MPs, the fastest and legitimate way to snatch power is to defeat the prime minister in a motion of no confidence. Mr Anwar has openly invited the opposition – twice – to prove it in the August House.

Less than a month after Anwar became the prime minister, a confidence motion for him was passed on Dec 19, 2022, despite Muhyiddin’s weeks of whining, moaning and bitching that he had at least 115 MPs to support him as the prime minister. With his support increased to 126 MPs now, it would be even easier for ex-PM Muhyiddin to return as premier again, no?

The third sign – religious extremist Hadi could not even wait till the holy month Ramadan was over to spew hatred against non-Muslim, especially minority ethnic Malaysian Chinese. The PAS leader said his Islamist party will never enter the “kitchen” of DAP (Democratic Action Party) due to non-halal food – a cheap tactic to rally Malay voters by demonizing the minority Chinese.

Like a broken record, the 75-year-old fake holy man has again accused DAP of anti-Islam and pro-communist. If indeed the opposition has the magic number, either through the Parliament or the back door, Hadi did not need to degrade himself to such a deplorable level during the holy month. He should just relax and wait till the Parliament opens (May 22 – June 15) to remove DAP.

The fourth sign that the plot to overthrow Anwar has gone haywire was the shock and panic demonstrated by the opposition after learning that the increasingly popular prime minister will host Hari Raya Aidilfitri open houses in six states, including PAS’ strongholds and fortresses in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. Anwar’s move was seen as invading the enemy’s territories.

It was the first time in history a prime minister made the unconventional move of going to the ground to be close with the local Malay community in opposition-controlled states. In the past, the premier would traditionally hold the Hari Raya open house at the comfort of the Prime Minister’s official residence – Seri Perdana – which would attract massive turnout.

Hadi was having sleepless nights because Anwar knows the Malay psyche very well. If PAS loses Kedah in the upcoming state elections, or even wins narrowly as a result of the prime minister’s charm, it will puncture the Malay support for the Islamist party and spells the end of the so-called “green-wave”. The fact that PAS was agitated with a petty issue like open house indicates the evil plot is losing steam.

The fifth sign that Perikatan Nasional was actually struggling instead of controlling the plot was the signing of “Malay Proclamation”, a political drama engineered by 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad to gather all anti-Anwar factions. It was a repeat of the previous Malay Dignity Congress (Oct 2019) to trumpet the so-called “Ketuanan Melayu” (Malay supremacy) propaganda.

However, unlike the previous gathering involving all Malay leaders (except PKR president Anwar Ibrahim), this round saw only Hadi and Mahathir as the key Malay leaders signing the silly proclamation. Perhaps racist bigot Mahathir and religious extremist Hadi thought the gullible Malays could be hoodwinked again that they needed protection and Islam needed defending.

Visibly absence was Bersatu president Muhyiddin, who betrayed and kicked out Mahathir from the party he founded. Unlike in 2019, Mahathir is not even an MP today, defeated in his own stronghold in Langkawi constituency and humiliated when he lost his deposit. His Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) application to join Perikatan Nasional was rejected in March this year.

For Hadi to sign the dubious Malay Proclamation screams not only desperation, but also an insult to the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia). Mahathir had made known his rejection of PAS’ Islamic law and even ridiculed Hadi’s zero political knowledge, telling him to just be an “ustaz at some kampung (village)”. Heck, Mahathir has even labelled Hadi as a “kafir (infidel)” and a Muslim traitor.

Exactly why does Hadi work with the old senile man whose party had been annihilated in the 15th General Election? The only reason the fake holy man shamelessly rubbed shoulders with a snake oil salesman is because Mahathir has billions of dollars stashed to fund the Islamist party in the upcoming state elections and to bribe MPs to jump ship.

The pathetic attendance of Malay Proclamation clearly shows not only Anwar haters are not united, it also shows both Bersatu and PAS are having an internal power struggle. And this is the sixth sign that the plot is fast fizzling out. Initially, it was agreed that Muhyiddin would be the prime minister. After he arrogantly rejected the King’s unity government, Perikatan plunged into chaos.

Desperate to snatch power, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was offered the prime minister position to switch sides. Now, it has been exposed that Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, who has been appointed as the Opposition Leader, is vigorously collecting SDs to make himself the prime minister – indicating team Muhyiddin and team Hamzah are fighting each other.

This has led to the seventh sign – the negative response from Sarawak over the opposition’s new plot to seize power via back door. Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg said he was unaware of any conspiracy brewing in Peninsula Malaysia and he was too busy celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Sarawak, and the coming Gawai celebration, to care about Malaya’s infighting.

Crucially, the Borneo state says Sarawak Malays have no interest in Malay Proclamation because race and religious extremism do not exist in Sarawak. Insiders said about a third of GPS MPs reject any cooperation with racist bigot Bersatu, what more with religious extremist PAS. Abang Johari was himself grilled by his own party members when he hastily supported Muhyiddin as PM last November.

The eighth sign was the spectacular flip-flop shown by former UMNO warlord Noh Omar. Sacked from his party, he had vowed to contest in the Tanjong Karang state seat and to make the constituency a stronghold for Perikatan Nasional, only to deny it the next day. This shows something really bad is happening in the opposition, so much so even Noh has been thrown into disarray.

Perikatan Nasional is paying the price for belittling and insulting the Malay Rulers during its backdoor administration. Hence, the ninth sign is obvious – Istana Negara (Palace) insiders revealed that any coup to topple Anwar-led unity government would fail because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King), Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, will not entertain such request.

During the 33-month Perikatan Nasional in power, PAS had gone as far as conspiring with illegitimate PM Muhyiddin and fabricated the revocation of the emergency laws without the consent from the Palace, a move tantamount to usurping the powers of the King – an act of waging war against the King, an offence that carries capital punishment – “death penalty”.

While King Sultan Abdullah and Sarawak Chief Minister appeared sick and tired of endless plotting in the country, the powerful Sultanate of Johor has sparked the tenth sign to end the opposition’s wet dream. In his latest warning, the monarch said – “Enough is enough. How long more must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised.”

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor would be the next King after he “respectfully declined the offer” in 2016. Under the Malaysian constitutional monarchy, the post of Head of State or the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is rotated among the nine hereditary Malay Rulers. It would be hard for the Sultan Johor to decline again next year, when the current king’s term ends on January 2024, as all other eight rulers had already taken their turns.

As the new King, Sultan Ibrahim will be bad news to both Muhyiddin and Hadi. Initially refused to concede defeat with dubious claims that he had 115 SD (statutory declaration) to support him as prime minister, Muhyiddin reluctantly backed off after the Sultan Johor congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister, effectively sealed Muhyiddin’s door.

More importantly, the Johor Sultan – considered the de-facto leader of the nine Malay Rulers – is the most liberal monarch. He had stated previously that “Bangsa Johor” does not condone extremism of any kind, particularly from one faith to another. In 2021, he warned power-crazy politicians that he will not entertain any political games and risk destabilizing the Johor state and the government.

Based on the good relationship between PM Anwar and Sultan Ibrahim, Perikatan Nasional is game over once the monarch becomes the new Agong. The Opposition has only about 6 months to pull a rabbit out of the hat. And that rabbit is to overwhelmingly defeat Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan state government in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

Source : Finance Twitter