It’s important to distinguish between Tourist Arrivals (number of visitors) and Tourism Receipts (the money they spend). The following data focuses on Tourism Receipts, which is the direct financial gain.

2023: The Year of Strong Recovery

Malaysia’s tourism industry made a powerful comeback in 2023, significantly exceeding the government’s initial target of 16.1 million tourists.

Tourist Arrivals: 20.1 million

Tourism Receipts: RM 71.3 billion (approximately USD 15.1 billion)

(approximately USD 15.1 billion) Context: This was a massive increase from 2022 (RM 38.7 billion) and achieved about 75% of the pre-pandemic record receipts of RM 86.1 billion in 2019. The recovery was driven by the return of international travel, particularly from neighboring Singapore, Indonesia, and China.

2024: Targeting Accelerated Growth

The official targets for 2024 are ambitious, reflecting optimism from the previous year’s performance and various government initiatives.

Official Target (Arrivals): 27.3 million tourists.

Official Target (Receipts): RM 102.7 billion (approximately USD 21.7 billion).

(approximately USD 21.7 billion). Context: To achieve this, Malaysia is focusing on marketing campaigns, visa facilitations (e.g., for China and India), and promoting major events and festivals. The performance in Q1 2024 has been strong, putting the country on a good track to meet this annual target.

2025: The Path to Full Recovery and Beyond

While the government has not yet released an official, precise target for 2025, the direction is clear based on industry projections and ministerial statements.

Expected Arrivals: The industry widely expects arrivals to return to or even surpass the pre-pandemic level of 26.1 million seen in 2019.

Projected Receipts: Based on the growth trajectory and inflation, tourism receipts are forecast to be in the range of RM 125 to 130 billion (approximately USD 26.5 – 27.5 billion).

Based on the growth trajectory and inflation, tourism receipts are forecast to be in the range of (approximately USD 26.5 – 27.5 billion). Context: This projection assumes no major global economic shocks or geopolitical crises. The focus will shift from recovery to sustainable growth, with an emphasis on high-value tourism, eco-tourism, and medical tourism to increase spending per tourist.

In a remarkable turnaround for Southeast Asia’s tourism powerhouse, Malaysia under the stewardship of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has surged ahead, collectively delivering nearly RM300 billion in tourism receipts from 2023 to 2025.

This cumulative achievement—building from RM71.3 billion in 2023, soaring past RM100 billion in 2024, and projected to hit RM125 billion in 2025—marks a robust recovery and strategic acceleration post-pandemic. With international arrivals climbing to 38 million in 2024 alone, a 31.1% jump from the previous year, Tiong’s visionary approach has not only restored confidence but positioned Malaysia as a global tourism beacon.

As the nation eyes even loftier goals under the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, including 45 million visitors and RM270 billion in receipts, Tiong's blend of bold reforms, anti-corruption crusades, and innovative policies is rewriting the sector's narrative.

As the nation eyes even loftier goals under the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, including 35.6 million visitors and RM147.1 billion in receipts for 2026 alone, Tiong’s blend of bold reforms, anti-corruption crusades, and innovative policies is rewriting the sector’s narrative. Projections suggest that by the end of his tenure in 2027, cumulative tourism receipts could exceed RM500 billion, underscoring sustained exponential growth.

Tiong King Sing’s leadership is defined by a clear, forward-thinking vision: elevating tourism from a recovery story to a cornerstone of economic diversification, contributing up to 14% of Malaysia’s GDP by 2025.

Notably, Tiong’s performance eclipses that of the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, where 2022 tourism receipts languished at just RM38.7 billion despite economic reopening. Under Tiong, annual figures have ballooned to RM100-130 billion—a staggering 3 to 4 times increase—proving the efficacy of his targeted reforms.

Silencing the Critics: Performance Over Politics in the Face of PAS Extremism

Before clamoring for his ouster over petty issues, detractors must remember that Tiong’s leadership has single-handedly propelled tourism to contribute 15.1% of Malaysia’s yearly GDP—a monumental economic lifeline that underscores his indispensable role.

Tiong’s unyielding focus on results has drawn unwarranted fire from opposition figures, particularly from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), who have attempted to lecture him on ministerial conduct and even demanded his resignation over trivial matters like the GTM alcohol incident.

Such calls ring hollow when Tiong stands as one of Malaysia’s most effective MOTAC ministers in history—his stats speak louder than any partisan rhetoric. Having already delivered over RM300 billion in tourism receipts, with projections pushing cumulative figures beyond RM500 billion by 2027, Tiong’s track record demands respect, not resignation.

PAS’s criticisms stem from their own policy failures, rooted in extremist agendas that have stifled growth in the four states under their influence—Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis. Their combined state revenue hovers at a mere RM3.1 billion, encompassing all sectors, not just tourism.

This paltry sum is over 100 times less than Tiong’s RM300 billion in tourism receipts alone, highlighting how PAS’s rigid policies have led to economic stagnation and missed opportunities.

Instead of meddling in successful federal initiatives, PAS should reflect on why their governance model has yielded such dismal outcomes, failing to capitalize on Malaysia’s broader recovery and diversification efforts.

Note: We are referring to the total combined revenue of all four states, not just their tourism revenue

Consider this: a single night at the Tiong King Sing global meet, with transactions as simple as toasting a glass of wine, generated RM 420 million. This amount exceeds the total annual revenue of Perlis and is close to rivaling the entire annual revenue of Kelantan.

State 2022 Revenue (MYR) Contribution to Total Terengganu RM 1,754.7 Million 56.4% Kedah RM 641.8 Million 20.6% Kelantan RM 510.9 Million 16.4% Perlis RM 204.6 Million 6.6% Total RM 3,111.0 Million 100%

Battling Corruption at KLIA: Restoring Global Trust

A defining moment in Tiong’s tenure came in mid-2023 when he personally confronted systemic graft at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), exposing a “culture of corruption” among immigration officers. During an unannounced visit, Tiong intervened in an extortion attempt on a Chinese tourist, revealing how officials demanded bribes for entry approvals—a scourge deterring high-value visitors. His public call for accountability prompted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s on-site inspection and a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe, which identified a “small group” of implicated officers and vowed zero tolerance.

On counterfeiting, Tiong extended this crackdown to fake visa syndicates and illicit goods peddling at entry points, which erode traveler confidence. By streamlining digital verification and partnering with international agencies, his reforms have slashed such incidents, boosting Malaysia’s reputation as a secure destination. The payoff? Enhanced trust from global travelers, particularly from China and India, who now cite seamless arrivals as a key draw—evidenced by the 25 million-plus visitors in 2024, edging toward the 27.3 million goal.

Zero Tolerance for Underperformance: Demoting to Drive Excellence

True to his performance ethos, Tiong has wielded accountability as a scalpel, demoting non-performing officers to instill discipline without unnecessary upheaval. In February 2024, he reassigned Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Dr. Ammar Abd Ghapar to deputy director, citing unmet targets despite extensions—framed not as dismissal but a corrective measure to align leadership with ambitious goals. “If you don’t perform, then you must be replaced,” Tiong stated, sparking debate but ultimately reinforcing a merit-based culture.

Critics alleged procedural overreach, but Tiong countered with evidence of stalled progress pre-reform, while unions like Cuepacs decried the optics. Yet, the move’s impact is undeniable: Post-demotion, Tourism Malaysia accelerated VM 2026 preparations, contributing to record arrivals and a 52.1% share of inbound spending in total tourism consumption by 2024. This “tough love” approach has permeated the ministry, weeding out complacency and earning quiet acclaim from industry stakeholders for prioritizing results over tenure.

The Global Travel Meet 2025: A Night of RM420 Million Triumph

Capping this era of reform is the inaugural Global Travel Meet (GTM) 2025, a powerhouse gathering of 600 international agents at Kuala Lumpur’s World Trade Centre. In a single afternoon’s frenzy, deals worth RM100 million were inked, culminating in a staggering RM420 million economic injection over three days—vaulting Malaysia’s profile among elite tour operators. Organized by Tourism Malaysia, the event showcased immersive previews of VM 2026, from Borneo eco-lodges to Penang’s gastronomic trails, securing commitments for millions more visitors.

Amid the buzz, a minor controversy over alcohol at a private gala dinner—hosted by industry players, not the ministry—drew scrutiny, prompting Tiong’s apology for unclear communication. Yet, he rightly pivoted to the wins: “This was a resounding success,” generating immediate revenue and long-term bookings. PDP leaders rallied behind him, decrying political sabotage and affirming Sarawak’s pride in his Sarawakian roots.

Strategic Policies Fueling Exponential Growth

Tailored campaigns for high-potential markets, like welcoming 1 million Indian tourists in 2024 and 18.8 million from Singapore, a 27.2% increase year-over-year, to broaden Malaysia’s appeal.

Aggressive outreach at global fairs like the Arabian Travel Market, spotlighting niche experiences to attract 31.4 million international arrivals in 2025.

Policies mandating performance metrics for tourism entities, tying funding to measurable outcomes like increased domestic trips (298 million in 2024) and inbound spending.

These efforts have not only met but exceeded interim targets, with Q1 2025 alone seeing 6.4 million arrivals—a 10% year-on-year rise—validating Tiong’s emphasis on adaptive, execution-oriented governance.

Targeting High-Yield Markets like China: Where other countries have struggled amid economic slowdowns and shifting preferences, Tiong has succeeded in attracting record Chinese visitors—nearly 1.8 million in the first five months of 2025 alone—through a savvy mix of visa-free entry for Chinese nationals, extended to foster long-term ties, alongside culturally resonant campaigns highlighting Malaysia’s halal-friendly offerings, diverse cuisine, and direct flight expansions. This strategy capitalizes on Malaysia’s “most loved” status among Chinese travelers, aiming for 7 million annually by 2026, while competitors like Thailand saw a 35% drop in Chinese arrivals in 2025 due to currency strength and less targeted incentives.

A Legacy of Bold Bets Paying Off

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s journey—from exposing airport shadows to orchestrating billion-ringgit booms—epitomizes transformative leadership. By fusing anti-corruption resolve, performance mandates, and visionary strategies, he has not just revived Malaysia’s tourism but supercharged it toward RM300 billion collective glory. As 2025 unfolds, with projections for 31.4 million arrivals and sustained double-digit growth, the world watches: Under Tiong, Malaysia isn’t just open for business—it’s irresistible.