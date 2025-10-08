In the midst of a heated political firestorm over a single element of an otherwise triumphant event—the serving of alcoholic drinks at the Global Travel Meet 2025 gala dinner—Malaysians risk missing the forest for the trees. While opposition voices and rival parties clamor to score points on religious and cultural sensitivities, the real story lies in the tangible economic windfall: tourism packages worth RM420 million sealed during the two-and-a-half-day extravaganza.

This achievement, spearheaded under Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, underscores the vital role of such initiatives in bolstering Malaysia’s post-pandemic recovery and positioning the nation as a global tourism powerhouse.

The controversy, as reported by Sin Chew Daily, erupted when critics questioned whether the gala dinner was officially organized by Tourism Malaysia, accusing the ministry of flouting Islamic principles by allowing alcohol to be served. Minister Tiong swiftly clarified that the event was proposed and fully managed by private sector industry players, including three major tourism associations, to alleviate the government’s financial load.

No public funds were used for the dinner, which served as a gesture of appreciation to international partners. Yet, despite these explanations, politicians from UMNO, PAS, and Bersatu have seized the narrative, demanding Cabinet discussions, ministerial dismissals, and stricter bans—transforming a minor logistical hiccup into a proxy battle for Malay voter loyalty.

Lost in this partisan noise is the event’s resounding success.

For the first time, Malaysia hosted the Global Travel Meet, drawing 600 international buyers, 100 media representatives, and 400 local industry players. The platform facilitated high-value deals that could inject significant foreign exchange into the economy, much like the recent World Tourism Day and Conference in Melaka, which also generated substantial revenue.

Critics, including PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari and UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr. Muhammad Akmal Saleh, have linked the alcohol issue to broader defenses of Islam, echoing PAS’s long-standing strategy of leveraging such “sin” topics—from beer festivals to whiskey branding—to rally conservative support. In PAS-governed states like Kelantan, outright bans on alcohol in hotels and even Chinese wedding banquets have already taken hold, influencing local councils elsewhere to consider similar restrictions.

However, as Tiong and industry stakeholders emphasize, entertaining foreign guests often requires cultural accommodations that align with global norms, not local prohibitions. Clearer protocols for outsourced events—such as avoiding official branding and timing alcohol service post-departure of Muslim officials—could prevent future misunderstandings. More importantly, politicizing these matters harms Malaysia’s tourism sector, which relies on inclusivity to attract diverse visitors. Tourists flock to Malaysia for its vibrant multiculturalism and hospitality, not to navigate domestic drinking rules, as echoed by Sarawak’s tourism minister in related commentary.

The RM420 million in sales isn’t just a number; it’s a lifeline for jobs, infrastructure, and economic growth in a sector still reeling from global challenges. By fixating on alcohol, politicians distract from pressing issues like corruption, stagnant investments, and the need for moderate policies that appeal to non-Malay voters—despite PAS’s recent pledges to broaden its base. As both ruling and opposition camps compete to out-conservative each other on religion, alcohol, and gambling, the nation risks stagnation.

It’s time to pivot the conversation. Minister Tiong’s facilitation of this deal deserves commendation for prioritizing national interests over ideological posturing. Malaysia’s tourism ambitions demand pragmatism: celebrate the wins, refine the processes, and let economic progress unite rather than divide. Only then can the country truly advance toward a prosperous future for all communities.

