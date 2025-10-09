The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, has defended his actions of drinking alcohol and dancing while celebrating a festival with the public.

Winding up the debate on the Budget for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today, he took the opportunity to address the criticism leveled against him for celebrating the festival in accordance with the customs of the respective community.

He stated that such matters should not be made an issue or used to measure his performance as a minister.

“I went to Pelangai (during the by-election in Bentong), they invited me to join the Lantern Festival. I drank, I played with the kids like a bit of a ‘mad’ person, what’s wrong with that?” he said.

“If I were a Muslim, I certainly couldn’t do that, but I am not Muslim, so I can. Don’t make up stories. We must have mutual respect to achieve harmony,” he added.

His remarks came after Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) had previously questioned whether Tiong had his own unique methods for attracting tourists to the country, aside from getting drunk and dancing in public.

Mas Ermieyati’s criticism followed her characterization of Tiong’s behavior as unsuitable for someone carrying out the duties of a minister.

A video that had gone viral previously featured the Bintulu MP dancing with the crowd while appearing to be in a drunken state.

