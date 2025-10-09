The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its full confidence and support for Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, following recent remarks by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concerning the Global Travel Meet (GTM) event.

PDP affirmed that Tiong has consistently carried out his duties with sincerity, integrity and dedication to the national interest.

“His immediate acceptance of the Prime Minister’s advice and his pledge to ensure full compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) demonstrate humility, accountability, and loyalty to the spirit of Cabinet unity,” it said in a statement.

PDP said Tiong’s leadership has revitalised Malaysia’s tourism industry, expanded international cooperation, and strengthened our nation’s image on the global stage.

“His commitment to hands-on, action-oriented governance has consistently brought results that benefit our nation and its people.”

PDP urged all parties to view the GTM episode in its proper context and to avoid politicising or misrepresenting the issue.

The party added that constructive criticism is welcome, but it must be grounded in fairness and respect for facts.

“Tiong has always placed Malaysia first, and PDP stands proudly with him as he continues to serve under the Prime Minister’s leadership for the greater good of the nation.”

On Tuesday, Anwar responded to the controversy surrounding the serving of alcohol during a dinner held in conjunction with the GTM programme—an event attended by Tiong himself—saying that he had issued a stern warning to Tiong and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) that the serving of alcohol at an official government event must never be repeated.

Anwar said the explanation provided by Motac, that alcohol was served only after the official programme had concluded, was unacceptable as the government holds a firm policy against serving alcohol at official functions, without exception.

Source : Borneo