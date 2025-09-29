Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia bank accounts that were previously frozen have since been seized, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

Responding to Bersatu’s complaints that it still could not access its accounts in CIMB Bank and AmBank that were frozen in January, the MACC said it took control of the two after securing a court order to do so last week.

The MACC said it executed the seizure under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

Previously, Bersatu argued that Section 44 of the AMLATFPUAA did not empower the MACC to freeze its accounts for its action against Muhyiddin as he and the party were separate legal entities.

Before that, former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were also charged over Jana Wibawa.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan expressed shock after learning that the prosecution in his ongoing Jana Wibawa corruption and money laundering case had been instructed to appeal against a court order allowing him to obtain certain documentary evidence.

According to Wan Saiful, the court had earlier ruled that the documents he requested were relevant and necessary to aid in the defence of his ongoing money laundering and corruption trial related to the Jana Wibawa initiative.

“But in the session earlier, the Deputy Public Prosecutor said he received instructions to file an appeal at the High Court to oppose the approval granted by the judge,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“That means the Deputy Public Prosecutor received directions from his superiors to prevent us from examining the set of documents we need.”

The Tasek Gelugor MP added that he remained puzzled by the prosecution’s strong resistance to the sharing of the documents with his legal team.

“If there is nothing to hide, it should be very easy for the prosecution to comply with our request. But it seems that the prosecution is adamant about keeping the documents out of the trial.

“They are only bank statements. What kind of payment or receipt records could be so sensitive that they are willing to go to the High Court to stop us from obtaining them?” he questioned.

Wan Saiful, 49, is accused of soliciting bribes from Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement to assist Nepturis Sdn Bhd in securing a RM232 million pre-qualification government project for the Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Expressway interchange.

He also faces charges of receiving RM6,962,694.54 through the CIMB Bank account of his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, from Nepturis Sdn Bhd’s Maybank Islamic account, allegedly as a reward for helping the company obtain a letter of award for the project.

In addition, Wan Saiful is facing 18 counts of money laundering involving RM5.59 million, including using illicit funds to make purchases such as a Ford Ranger via a CIMB Bank branch in Bukit Tunku, between August 12 and November 13, 2022.

Source : Scoop