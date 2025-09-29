Experts who analysed sex videos implicating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali did not find the clips to be digitally altered, an Australian news site reported today.

Kevin Nguyen, a digital forensics expert from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, had analysed three videos for SBS News.

“At an image level, forensically it checks out. I ran a number of forensic analysis… across the three videos and at the six points I checked there was no evidence of photo or image manipulation,” Nguyen was quoted saying.

Nguyen reportedly said he could not rule out that the sex videos may have been a “deepfake” though, referring to artificial intelligence-based technology that superimposes a face on a video.

“If it’s a deepfake, it’s a very good one.”

Denby Weller from the University of Technology Sydney, who reportedly trained in video verification with the Google News Initiative, was quoted saying that other aspects of the video raised some “red flags”.

“It’s been shot in portrait mode on a phone by the looks of it, although that look can be artificially created in post-production. It has also been shot from a slightly elevated position (the height of the camera is very hard to fake), which would indicate that the phone was pointing slightly downwards at the men,” she was quoted saying.

SBS News reported Giorgo Patrini, CEO of Australian company Deeptrace, a company that works on authenticating deepfake videos, as saying that the video resolution was too low to run a conclusive analysis.

According to Finance Twitter , His leaked “gay sex” video clip is definitely one hell of a proof, where he was caught with his pants down engaging “unnatural sex” at Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah. Heck, even his gay sex partner had admitted to the extraordinary affair.

In June 2019, just a day after videos of disgraced Azmin were exposed to all and sundry, his gay partner Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz dropped an even bigger bombshell. Haziq confessed on Facebook that his sex partner – Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali – had tried to force him to lie about the affair which he said had actually begun three years ago.

Mr Haziq told the public – “I am worried that more videos will be leaked, and the luxury you have as a minister is deniability, whereas my future is over. You even have the Prime Minister (Mahathir) pledging his full support before any formal investigation had been done. Only the truth can set me free, as I am concerned for the safety of my family and mine.”

Of course, not only Azmin was never investigated, let alone charged, Haziq too was never charged for defamation – suggesting that both were indeed gay lovers. And gay Azmin was protected largely because Muhyiddin was then the powerful Home Minister, whose jurisdiction included the entire Royal Malaysia Police. Both Azmin and Muhyiddin would later betray the PH government.

In fact, Azmin’s gay sex videos have been authenticated, but laughably the police insisted that the authorities were not able to positively identify the two men shown in the videos that were leaked online. However, if you ask the public, people can positively identify them as Azmin Ali and Muhammad Haziq. After all, did not Haziq himself admit to the gay sex already?

According to Finance Twitter , at best, Azmin Ali is a bisexual. At worst, he’s a homosexual. Either way, his extraordinary sexual preference is unacceptable to the conservative Malays in the country. And that alone means his political career will surely take a massive hit. He can forget about becoming the next prime minister, if that was indeed his ambition from the beginning.

After the explosive revelation of a sex video clip, people have been putting their creative and investigative skills to work in speculating the real mastermind behind the incredibly bold admission of Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz – that he was the man indulged in the gay sex with none other than Azmin Ali, the blue-eyed boy of Mahathir Mohamad.

After the explosive revelation of a sex video clip, people have been putting their creative and investigative skills to work in speculating the real mastermind behind the incredibly bold admission of Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz – that he was the man indulged in the gay sex with none other than Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Those who believe the sex video was an inside job have argued that the PM Anwar Ibrahim is definitely the mastermind. It’s no brainer to point Anwar as the culprit due to his rivalry with Azmin, his once loyal minion. In the same breath, Anwar is the stupidest man on the planet, if indeed he masterminded the sex video and thought he could get away with it.

The only reason Anwar would go to the extent of killing off the political career of Azmin, hence infuriating Mahathir, is when the prime minister pissed off the PM-in-waiting with truckloads of bullshit excuses and refused to set a tentative timetable to hand over the premiership, despite rounds of talks behind closed doors. But so far, there have been no hints of such arguments.

However, it’s also true that nobody could or dare pulling such a stunt except Mahathir himself. After all, this is the same man who started (even created) the homosexual phenomenon back in 1998 when he accused his deputy – Anwar Ibrahim – of sodomy. With Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador now behind him, Mahathir has all the resources to bring down Azmin.

Just because Mahathir condemned the sex video as fake, despite the fact that his premature declaration would invite criticism of a possible cover-up by the police, did not mean the premier meant what he said. After all, this is the same old man who had thrown his support behind his deputy 20 years ago only to make a U-turn and sacked him anyway days later.

True, Mahathir deliberately appointed Azmin Ali as the powerful Economic Affairs Minister as part of his “divide and rule” strategy to check on Anwar, whose party – PKR – won the most parliamentary seats after last May general election . But that did not mean the prime minister treated Azmin like a prophet who must be crowned as the next prime minister.

So far, Azmin’s performance as the economic affairs minister has been pathetic. It appears he has done nothing to boost the country’s economy except screwing around in posh hotels. His accuser, Haziq, was arrested on Friday (June 14) at the KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) en route to Manila. But he was later released on police bail and is allowed to leave the country if he desires.

The biggest hint that Mahathir wasn’t as gullible as some may think is when Rais Hussin, a supreme council member of the PM’s own party, took offence of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s idiotic defence of Azmin Ali. Mr. Rais, also the strategist of PPBM party, exposed that Azmin did not actually support Mahathir as the PM before the 14th general election.

Yes, both Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir Mohamad have their own reasons to finish off Azmin Ali’s political career. At best, Azmin’s meteoric rise must be stopped, at least temporarily. At worst, Azmin cannot be trusted. Azmin is an opportunistic who would sell his wife for the right price, not to mention a double agent and a snake oil salesman who has no problem sleeping with anyone.

As early as 2014, when PAS Islamist Party endorsed Azmin Ali as the state of Selangor’s Chief Minister, despite everyone wanted Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah, to become the chief minister in the controversial “Kajang Move” political manoeuvre, it has been established that Mr. Azmin would be forever grateful to the extreme Islamist party for their support.

Perhaps that was the message Rais Hussin tries to send across when he tweeted that Azmin wanted now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat more than Pakatan Harapan. PAS was part of Pakatan Rakyat until its president, Hadi Awang, was bribed RM90 million by ex-PM Najib Razak to leave the coalition in order to split the opposition parties.

Apparently, Azmin was also very close with Hishammuddin Hussein, the cousin of former PM Najib Razak. Eyebrows were raised when Ameer Azmin, eldest son of Azmin Ali, posted a photo of the families of Azmin and Hishammuddin holidaying in Morocco last year. After the photo – with the caption “reunited after so long” – went viral in the social media, it was taken down.

It doesn’t matter whether the mastermind behind the disgusting gay sex video was Anwar Ibrahim, Mahathir Mohamad or someone from UMNO. The most important question is whether the video is real or fake. If the video is real, which seems like the case so far, it won’t matter even if Anwar is found to be indirectly involved in the so-called gutter politicking.

Mahathir would be seen as a hypocrite for protecting “Azmin the Gay”, when the premier had proudly rejected gays and lesbians when he declared that Malaysia will not recognise LGBT culture or same-sex marriage in the country as it does not subscribe to “Western values”. The elder statesman will also have difficulties explaining his support for Azmin now, but not Anwar in 1998.

In 1998, Anwar Ibrahim was given a 9-year prison sentence when he was accused of engaging in homosexual acts, despite claims of police brutality and witness torture. Today, Haziq voluntarily admits of being the man engaged in homosexual acts with Azmin Ali – together with video clips to prove their happy moments at Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah.

Azmin Ali can put up a brave face for all he wants. But his reputation and integrity have taken a plunge. Azmin’s case is different from Anwar’s. Anwar’s sodomy allegations, first in 1998 and then in 2008, were seen as a poorly scripted political assassination due to lack of strong evidence. Azmin’s gay sex allegation comes with the “unnatural sex” video clips as proof.

Even if the police subsequently announce that the sex video clip is real, but the man was not Azmin Ali, how many would believe it? It would make people believe more that Mahathir ordered the police to cover-up because Azmin is the blue-eyed boy of the prime minister. People would believe that the man who screwed Haziq (and vice-versa) in the homosexual acts was Azmin.

Like it or not, Azmin Ali has lost the perception war when he refused to sue Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from the moment the latter exposed that both individuals were not only took turns bonking each other in a hotel room, but also the accusation that the Economic Affairs Minister was a bloody corrupt minister. And Azmin has nobody but himself to blame.

Defending his new protégé, Mahathir quickly pronounced Azmin’s innocence and declared that the video clip was fake – even “before” the police could start the process of authenticating the video. The premature statement from PM Mahathir put the police in tatters, unable to perform their job professionally and could not investigate the sex scandal without fear and favour.

But Anwar said if Azmin were the other “actor” in the gay sex video clip, then he should resign. The prime minister-in-waiting could be trying to be neutral and did not want to be seen as bias in the public. However, his deputy was not impressed that Anwar did not defend him the same way Mahathir did. Feeling abandoned by Anwar, Azmin asked Anwar to look in the mirror, whatever that means.

The enemies outside and inside were watching with popcorn as the sex scandal saw Anwar, Azmin, PKR and Pakatan Harapan plunged into a family fight. After more than 40 years of friendship, brotherhood and political crusade between them, Anwar and Azmin appeared to be on the brink of “irreconcilable separation”. Anwar could not offer Azmin the future which Mahathir could.

Drunk with power and greed, Mr Azmin betrayed not only his own party, friends and allies in Pakatan Harapan built through blood and sweat over the years, but he also chose enemies – corrupt UMNO and extremist PAS Islamist party – whom he had fought for decades over personal relationship with Anwar families. The architect of “Sheraton Move” left along with 10 PKR MPs, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in March 2020.

According to Malaysia Today , The master video was discovered 200 meters from the IGP’s office

PDRM has raided the Restoran Rebung located a few meters from the main entrance of Bukit Aman and has confiscated the master or original SEMBURIT video involving Azmin Ali and Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz. It is ironical that all this time the master of the SEMBURIT video was under the noses of the police, so to speak.

That video somehow got leaked by Bukit Aman insiders, those believed to be aligned to Anwar Ibrahim, and is now being viralled through Telegram and WhatsApp messages. Malaysia Today has also received a copy of that video.

The police has so far not issued any statement or announced that they have conducted a raid and have managed to confiscate the master or original of the SEMBURIT video. It is believed the IGP, Abdul Hamid Bador, is awaiting further instructions from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Haziq Aziz confessed it is him and Azmin Ali in the video

In the video you can see Haziq adjusting the angle of the camera. Hence it was not a secret recording but recorded on purpose. So, going by what the video shows, what Haziq claimed in his press conference and in his affidavit is true after all.

This leaves the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers with very little choice but to proceed with action against Haziq and Azmin. The IGP can no longer claim that the actors in the video are not recognisable.

In fact, in other countries, terrorists have been arrested and jailed based on CCTV recordings that are of a far lower quality than the SEMBURIT video. And in the case of the SEMBURIT video, the police even have the confession of one of the actors, Haziq. Based on that confession alone the police do not have any excuse to drop the case and file it under NFA (no further action).

