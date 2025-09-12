

“Backdoor” quota will destroy local universities

In Malaysia, the expansion of the matriculation quota from 25,000 to 40,000 placements has sparked significant debate. Initially presented as a modest increase to provide greater access to higher education, this policy has raised concerns about fairness and equity in public university admissions. The affirmative action policies, designed to uplift the Bumiputra community, are now being scrutinized for creating an imbalance that disproportionately affects non-Bumiputra students, particularly those from the STPM cohort. This article examines the implications of the quota expansion, its impact on university placements, and the broader question of fairness in Malaysia’s education system.

The issue before us now is to expand the matriculation quota which looks perfectly innocent based on the fact that there will be only an additional 15,000 new placements above the old allocation of 25,000. However the affirmative Bumiputra policies meant to create a fair, equitable opportunity for Bumiputras under affirmative actions is now creating an unfair advantage and a monopoly by Bumiputras in public universities.

This is grossly inequitable and unconscionable by an Islamic scholar who holds out to have the virtues of “fairness” in Islam but turned out to be just another “racist” politician.

Collectively, the 40,000 who will enter Malaysian public universities for the academic years to come which offers only 41,573 places as of last year. This means the matriculation cohort will take up nearly 90% of placements in public universities, thus outnumbering the Bumiputera demography of 67.4% in Malaysia, including East Malaysian natives.

What Mazlee had deliberately ignored was when he expanded the matriculation cohort from 25,000 to 40,000, there will be a cohort of 40,000 entering public universities whose placements cannot expand by 60% overnight – which means 40,000 matriculation students will take up 96.22% of public university placements leaving just 1,573 placements for the STPM cohort of 42,849 students of all ethnic backgrounds. This means only 3.67% of STPM students will enter public universities.

There are already structural problems originating from the increase of matriculation quota by 15,000 students.

Key questions are:

Infrastructure. Can MARA or other matriculation colleges even accommodate this 60% increase physically? Are there enough classrooms? Manpower. Are there enough teachers? Or does the Education Minister propose to increase the student:teacher ratio? Quality. Will the quality of teaching be sacrificed because of larger classes? There are already issues with current graduates as employers say many local graduates are not of the quality they expect. Jobs. According to the Statistics Department, the total number of unemployed Malaysians with tertiary education in 2017 is 174,100. Tertiary-educated Malaysians accounted for 34.6% of the 463,700 unemployed Malaysians in 2017. Increasing the matriculation quota will have a serious implication and negative impact here. Funding. Can PTPTN or the government fund the 60% growth in matriculation students? PTPTN needs to collect RM4 billion a year to continue providing loans to new and existing students but is now only collecting between RM150 million to RM180 million each month or about RM1.8 million a year. Where will students find loans to study if PTPTN cannot continue to provide education loans?

Going back to the university placements, it does seem unfair that there are just 1,573 placements for the STPM cohort of 42,849 students. We must remember that the STPM cohort are in effect the best and brightest among the SPM cohort and denying these young sparks the opportunity of studying in our public universities means they will have to look elsewhere, especially Singapore, which will gladly absorb these talents so they have the best and brightest to drive innovation to power Singapore as a First World economy.

This brain drain is the chief cause of Malaysia’s economy being far less competitive, innovative or productive when compared with Singapore. Do we want to continue to see this brain drain which has already set Malaysia back for the past 20 years?

Background of the Matriculation Quota

The matriculation program in Malaysia is a pre-university pathway primarily designed to prepare Bumiputra students for entry into public universities. Historically, it has been a cornerstone of affirmative action policies aimed at addressing socio-economic disparities faced by the Bumiputra community, who make up approximately 67.4% of Malaysia’s population, including East Malaysian natives. The program offers a streamlined curriculum and guaranteed placements in public universities, unlike the more competitive STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia), which is open to all ethnic groups.

In recent years, the decision to expand the matriculation quota by an additional 15,000 placements, bringing the total to 40,000, was framed as a move to enhance educational opportunities. However, this expansion has led to unintended consequences, particularly given the limited capacity of Malaysia’s public universities, which offered only 41,573 places as of last year.

The Numbers: A Disproportionate Impact

The expansion of the matriculation quota has significant implications for university admissions. With 40,000 matriculation students now eligible for public university placements, they are projected to occupy approximately 96.22% of available seats (40,000 out of 41,573). This leaves just 1,573 places for the 42,849 STPM students, meaning only 3.67% of STPM candidates—comprising students from all ethnic backgrounds—can secure a place in public universities.

This stark imbalance raises questions about equity. The matriculation cohort’s near-monopoly on university placements significantly outpaces the Bumiputra demographic share of 67.4%. As a result, non-Bumiputra students, who primarily rely on the STPM pathway, face severely limited access to public higher education. This outcome undermines the principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity, which are critical for fostering a cohesive, multi-ethnic society.

Affirmative Action or Unfair Advantage?

Affirmative action policies in Malaysia were introduced to address historical inequalities and promote socio-economic mobility for the Bumiputra community. However, the current matriculation quota expansion has shifted the balance, creating what critics argue is an unfair advantage. The near-total occupation of public university placements by matriculation students risks marginalizing other ethnic groups, particularly those who pursue the STPM, a more rigorous and competitive qualification.

The policy’s proponents, including figures like Mazlee, have defended the expansion by citing the need to uphold affirmative action commitments. However, critics argue that this approach ignores the structural limitations of public universities, which cannot accommodate a 60% increase in matriculation students overnight. The failure to address this capacity constraint has led to accusations of systemic bias, with some labeling the policy as discriminatory rather than equitable.

The Ethical Dimension: Fairness in Question

The expansion has also drawn criticism from an ethical perspective. Mazlee, an Islamic scholar who has publicly championed the virtues of fairness in Islam, faces accusations of inconsistency. Critics argue that the policy contradicts the principles of justice and equity central to Islamic teachings, as it disproportionately disadvantages non-Bumiputra students. This has led to perceptions of hypocrisy, with some labeling Mazlee as a “racist politician” rather than a fair-minded scholar.

The ethical concerns extend beyond individual figures to the broader implications of the policy. By prioritizing one group’s access to education at the expense of others, the quota expansion risks deepening ethnic divides and fostering resentment. Education, often seen as a unifying force, should not become a battleground for ethnic-based policies that exclude capable students from diverse backgrounds.

Structural Challenges and Unintended Consequences

The matriculation quota increase has exposed structural flaws in Malaysia’s higher education system. Public universities, constrained by limited funding and infrastructure, cannot expand their capacity rapidly enough to accommodate the influx of matriculation students while maintaining access for STPM candidates. This bottleneck exacerbates competition and fuels perceptions of unfairness.

Moreover, the policy overlooks the long-term implications for Malaysia’s education ecosystem. By sidelining STPM students, many of whom are high-achieving, the system risks discouraging academic excellence and merit-based competition. This could have ripple effects on Malaysia’s workforce and economic competitiveness, as well as its social cohesion.

A Path Forward: Balancing Equity and Merit

Addressing the inequities created by the matriculation quota expansion requires a multi-faceted approach. First, policymakers must reassess the balance between affirmative action and merit-based admissions. While affirmative action remains important for addressing historical disparities, it should not come at the cost of excluding other qualified candidates.

Second, investments in public university infrastructure are critical to increasing capacity. Expanding the number of available placements would alleviate the pressure on the system and allow for a more equitable distribution of opportunities.

Finally, transparent and inclusive dialogue is needed to rebuild trust in the education system. Engaging stakeholders from all ethnic groups, including students, educators, and policymakers, can help craft solutions that uphold fairness while honoring Malaysia’s commitment to affirmative action.

Conclusion

Mazlee wants to link the matriculation quota revision to take into account the existance of unfair employment for Bumiputeras in the private sector, but the private sector has never been discriminatory based on race. If there was a language requirement, it was because of the job scope and the private sector has always looked out for the best and the brightest to stay ahead of the competition.

Mazlee should instead look at why the Malaysian education system cannot produce enough Malay entrepreneurs to enhance success stories in the SME sector, hence, facilitating a virtuous circle for employment of more Bumiputera graduates. If Mazlee wants to compare race-based employment in the private sector, allow me to highlight that as of December 2014, the ethnic composition of the civil service workforce of 1.6 million was 90% Bumiputera, 5.2% Chinese, 4.1% Indians, and others at 0.7%.

According to the Department of Statistics, in 2017, there were 8.438 million Bumiputeras, 3.206 million Chinese, 929,700 Indians and 104,200 other races in Malaysia’s total workforce of 12.678 million. This means, in the private sector, the employment ratio was 66.56% Bumiputeras, 25.29% Chinese, 7.33% Indian and 0.82 others. How can Mazlee state that the private sector is discriminatory?

The expansion of Malaysia’s matriculation quota, while well-intentioned, has created significant challenges for the country’s higher education system. By disproportionately favoring one group, the policy risks undermining the principles of fairness and equity that it claims to uphold. As Malaysia strives to build a cohesive and competitive society, it must address these structural and ethical concerns to ensure that all students, regardless of background, have a fair shot at higher education. Only through balanced, transparent, and inclusive policies can the nation achieve true equity in its education system.

Source : New Malaysia Herald

Source : Ti Lian Ker