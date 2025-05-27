Anwar Ibrahim is very well aware that Pakatan Harapan’s position is untenable in the coming general election. PKR and Amanah just don’t have the support in the semi-rural seats they need. Anwar has also come to a realization that UMNO is dragging them down. UMNO’s support is not strong anymore in the rural-heartlands and the Najib addendum issue is an albatross hung around Anwar’s head.

To become prime minister after the next general election, Anwar needs to make a drastic change in the coalition. Bersatu has the electoral support to keep Pakatan Harapan in government.

Muhamad Akmal Saleh has cost UMNO dearly

One of the most vicious critics of the Madani government has been UMNO’s own Muhamad Akmal Saleh. Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has never tried to silence him, where many say Akmal is acting as his ultra-ego. Akmal has been very damaging to the Madani government. Zahid’s statutory declaration about Najib Razak’s addendum was embarrassing to Anwar. UMNO’s support has not lifted in the byelections to a great enough degree to show they could be an election winner. Zahid may not even be able to hold his seat of Bagan Datuk in Perak.

UMNO now has 26 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. They are likely to lose some of these.

Nurul Izzah has already hinted about the fate of PKR due to declining Malay support during the campaign for the deputy president position in PKR. Nurul expressed a reality and dilemma PKR faces.

Rafizi was not going to be able to fix this.

Traitors one day friends the next

Those who attended the PKR congress in Johor last weekend may have seen some surprising faces of people alleged to be involved in the Sheraton Putsch back in 2020 in the crowd. Anwar realises that these are the people who can carry him into a second term as prime minister and keep PKR relevant.

Azmin Ali is now back in favour. Azmin is set to play a key role in bringing PKR back with Bersatu and PAS. Azmin is well respected in PAS circles and already a senior within Bersatu. Many expelled from PKR may soon find their way back in to PKR and the party will slowly build up a working relationship with Bersatu and PAS. There are already some signs there.

Just look at the government attitude to the Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat gathering at SOGO on Saturday, in the middle of a time where there are street closures for the ASEAN meeting going on in town. Many PAS leaders were there. No threats from the police, no barricades, no teargas.

This is why the nemesis of Azmin needed to be removed. Rafizi would have opposed such a move. He needed to be put out of the way.

Watch out for many of the old reformasi people who left after the Sheraton Putsch return to PKR. PKR will change drastically over the next few months.

Anwar now has a way of having a second term as prime minister and UMNO will be caste adrift into the political abyss.

Source : Murray Hunter

