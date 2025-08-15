The customs tribunal man who was found strangled to death was no ordinary officer. His name: Lim Ju Vynn. A Deputy Public Prosecutor. Why is the police making it sound like it was suicide? He was cable tied and strangled. Something is amiss. What files was he working on?

Source : X

AS ex-MIC leader Balwant Singh chided DAP for its “deafening silence” over mysterious circumstances surrounding the recent death of deputy public prosecutor Lim Ju Vynn who was attached to the Customs Appeal Tribunal, call for justice has reverberated across the social media sphere.

This came on the back of the of the 45-year-old Ju Vynn’s funeral which is slated for today (March 9) at the Nirvana Crematorium in Shah Alam at 10.30am.

While sacked MIC Puchong division chief Balwant (he later refused an offer by the party to be re-admitted) had in a TikTok post questioned “the whereabout of the RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry) into Teoh Beng Hock’s death” on July 16, 2009, one lady netizen pointed to the late Ju Vynn as “no ordinary officer”.

“Why is the police making it sound like it was suicide? He was cable-tied and strangled. Something is amiss,” penned Chrisanne Chin (@ChrisanneChin) on X. “What files was he working on?”

In a later post, the netizen went on to reveal that Ju Vynn was a senior federal counsel within the Malaysian Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), highly ranked and often involved in significant cases, including appeals to the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

“He represented the government on the Altantuya’s family appeal case! We need some answers as to why and how he died. Justice must prevail,” insisted Chrisanne Chin.

In a more comprehensive fight for justice, a self-proclaimed independent commentator and investigator for truths went on to bluntly question “what is the Madani (government) trying to hide” in the matter.

“Lim Ju Vynn, a customs arbitration officer, was found dead in his independent office within Malaysia’s Finance Ministry (MOF) in Putrajaya with his neck and feet tied with cable ties,” penned CondorHeroesReturns (@Condorretu58866) on X. “Yet PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) said no foul play.”

Questioning the logic of how is it possible for “a man be found bound and strangled in a high-security government office and yet it is not considered a crime”, CondorHeroesReturns has demanded answers for the following:

A full, transparent and independent investigation into the true cause of Ju Vynn’s death;

An explanation as to why the police initially dismissed criminal intent despite clear signs of foul play;

Assurance that this case is not being covered up to protect individuals with vested interests.

He further sought immediate action from the authorities:

PDRM: Launch a comprehensive and transparent investigation into itself!

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC): Investigate if there were any foul play related to Ju Vynn’s role in customs arbitration.

Investigate if there were any foul play related to Ju Vynn’s role in customs arbitration. MOF: Provide full disclosure on how an officer in their own building could be found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Provide full disclosure on how an officer in their own building could be found dead under suspicious circumstances. Malaysia Madani: Ensure justice is served and that no individual, no matter how powerful, is above the law.

“The public deserves to know the truth. We will not stand for vague explanations or silence on this matter. The integrity of Malaysia’s justice system is at stake,” added CondorHeroesReturns.

Source : Focus

Irate Malaysians grill cops over “death by self-strangulation, no foul play” of treasury official

AS a retired editor rues present generation journalists lack probing prowess – notably the vital digging skill – hence letting cops get away with flimsy statements, netizens found themselves suddenly wearing the hat of a forensic pathologist in the death of a Treasury official who was found with his neck and legs bound with cable ties.

Pending a post-mortem, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa has ruled out foul play in the “sudden death” of the 45-year-old tribunal officer assigned to the Customs Department in Putrajaya who was found unconscious at 10.56am yesterday (March 5).

Interestingly, a check on the comments section of a Buletin TV3 post on X which revealed “the discovery of a man’s body lying with his neck and legs entangled at the Treasury Office of the Finance Ministry” found 1,001 questions raised by ‘netizens-turned-coroners’.

In the post that have elicited 786K views at the time of writing, Rose Nor (Rose Abraham) (@MdmRoseNor) ticked off the police with “DO NOT INSULT OUR INTELLIGENCE 😒“ while another commenter sought the opinion of forensic experts to expound on the “sudden death” classification (if it is inconclusive).

Insinuating a cover-up, one netizen sarcastically hit out at the suggestion that “the cable tie that entangled the victim itself has moved on its own”.

“Who are you trying to fool? Eh … am I the one who has no brains or …” she berated.

With speculation being rife on the identity of the deceased, a commenter shared an “insider’s information” that the deceased is a “Deputy Public Prosecutor. Pegawai Undang2 Gred L54. A Chinese guy”.

Demanding transparency and having conveyed his condolences to the deceased’s family, another expressed hope that “CCTV cameras in the area be as bright as the sun and capable of capturing the culprits”.

One commenter even recalled that this is not “the first time” that a customs tribunal officer has died during his call for duty.

In all fairness, however, another appealed to the public to accord the police space and time to investigate the incident in greater depth.

In other words, the “sudden death” classification is somehow a preliminary assessment on the cause of death prior to a post-mortem unless the autopsy report still states the case as “sudden death”.

Last but certainly the least, one commenter wondered if the case is somehow connected to the widely-publicised RM177mil ‘heist’ linked to ninth premier Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Source : Focus

Strangulation Confirmed In Ministry Of Finance Officer’s Death

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that the Customs Tribunal officer who was found dead at the Treasury building yesterday (Mar 5) died due to strangulation.

City police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa revealed that the autopsy was conducted by a forensic pathology expert from the Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Forensic and Pathology Department between 11am and 1.30pm today (Mar 6).

The cause of death was due to compression of the neck from ligature strangulation,” he stated.

Case remains under sudden death report (SDR)

Despite the findings, the case remains classified as a sudden death report (SDR). Datuk Rusdi urged the public to avoid speculation and emphasised that investigations are ongoing, as reported by NST.

The case remains under SDR classification for now, but it may be reclassified if further investigations and the post-mortem report indicate foul play,” he said.

Victim found with neck and legs bound

The incident, which took place at a Treasury building office, was reported to Putrajaya police at 10.56am via the MERS 999 emergency line.

A member of the public had discovered the 45-year-old man lying unconscious.

Upon arrival, officers from the Putrajaya police headquarters found the deceased on the office floor with his neck and legs bound using cable ties.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source : Weird Kaya

Police intensify probe into customs officer’s death at MOF, says home minister

Police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of death of a customs officer whose body was found at the treasury office of the Ministry of Finance (MOF) earlier on Wednesday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the matter is being fully handled by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and it is too early to speculate on the cause of death.

According to initial reports, the discovery was made on Wednesday morning, and police will proceed with further investigations.

“It is too soon for us to comment on this case. For now, we leave it entirely to the police to carry out their investigation,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony on the instilling of values with Home Ministry staff here on Wednesday.

Earlier, media reports indicated that a 45-year-old MOF officer was found lifeless on the office floor, with a cable tie around his neck and legs.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, in a statement, confirmed that the 45-year-old victim was found dead lying on the office floor.

He said the victim’s neck and legs were bound with a cable tie.

“So far, no criminal elements have been identified at the scene. The case has been classified as a ‘sudden death report’ (SDR),” he said.