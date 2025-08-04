For the Chinese, it fell from 1.6 children in 2011, to 0.8 in 2022

By 2060, the Chinese population in Malaysia is projected to decline to 14.8% of the total population , down from 23.2% in 2020. This decrease is part of a broader shift in the country’s ethnic composition, with Bumiputeras projected to increase their share of the population.

The Bumiputera population is projected to increase from 69.4% in 2020 to 79.4% in 2060. Chinese:The Chinese population is projected to decrease from 23.2% in 2020 to 14.8% in 2060.

A difference in perception towards childbirth and family planning is the leading reason for the disparity between the fertility rates among Malay and Chinese women, an academic said.

Nik Norliati Fitri Md Nor, a researcher in demography and ageing population at Universiti Sains Malaysia, said the Malays largely draw their influence from the teachings of Islam and their cultural traditions.

“The Malay community desires to have many children as it aligns with the encouragement in Islam to increase the followers of Prophet Muhammad.

“The values and traditions of the Malays also emphasise the expectation that children will care for their ageing parents in the future.

“Islamic teachings also emphasise that children are a profound blessing, and sustenance for the child has been assured by Allah,” Nik Norliati Fitri told FMT.

Meanwhile, she said, the Chinese community tend to prioritise the pursuit of wealth, and have a “quality over quantity” mindset when it comes to childbirth.

“The Chinese culture prioritises providing education for children and emphasises wealth and prosperity. Many Chinese families also tend to focus on attaining a higher quality of life and personal satisfaction.

“The use of contraception and family planning methods in the Chinese community have also increased as they (prefer) to control their family size according to their capabilities,” Nik Norliati Fitri said.

Data published on the US’s Central Intelligence Agency’s website said Malaysia’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.73 in 2024.

Meanwhile, a statistics department report issued last year showed that the Malay demographic recorded the highest TFR of 2.1 babies per woman, while the Chinese, at 0.8 babies, was the lowest. The ethnic Indian community recorded a TFR of 1.6 children.

TFR is an indicator used to estimate the average number of children that a woman is likely to have during her childbearing years, between the ages 15 and 49. The replacement level needed to maintain the current population level is approximately 2.1 babies per woman.

Dr Choong Sim Poey of the Reproductive Rights Advocacy Alliance Malaysia agreed, adding that the Chinese community often prioritise quality education for their children, which comes at a high cost, leading them to want fewer children.

“Even worse is the fact that after attaining success in higher education, they are encouraged to emigrate, further skewing the racial balance,” said Choong.

Nik Norliati Fitri said that the country’s overall TFR has declined over the years due to increased costs of living and women’s participation in the workforce, both being key deciding factors for family size.

Citing data from the statistics department, she said the TFR across all major ethnic groups in Malaysia has declined, from 2.2 children per woman in 2011, to 1.6 children in 2022.

The TFR for the Malay ethnic group dropped to 2.1 children in 2022, compared to 2.8 in 2011. For the Chinese, it fell from 1.6 children in 2011, to 0.8 in 2022.

“There are various factors contributing to the decline in fertility among these three ethnic groups, including the increasing cost for childcare, education, housing and healthcare,” said Nik Norliati Fitri.

Moving forward

Nik Norliati Fitri said the government must tackle the declining birth rate as a slow regeneration of population will speed up the country’s transition to an aged nation, which Malaysia now expects to become by 2030.

“Several initiatives are necessary, such as providing access to affordable reproductive healthcare, implementing education programmes to increase awareness of fertility issues, and providing financial support to people facing difficulties in seeking infertility treatments.

“Enhancing cultural and social norms that value parenthood, family and intergenerational support can also foster positive attitudes towards having more children,” she added.

Source : FMT

Chinese population is shrinking at an alarming rate

A Sin Chiew Daily report last year even says the gomen estimates the Chinese population to fall to 19.6% in 2030, and revised statistics now expects it to be 18.4% by 2040. That’s about 7.47 million Chinese out of 41.5 million Malaysians.

South Korea could go ‘extinct’

An extinction risk index of over 1.5 is classified as a low extinction risk and an index of 1.0 to 1.5 is considered normal. But regions registering an index of 0.2 to 0.5 are considered to be in danger of extinction, while a figure of less than 0.2 is classified as high extinction risk.

South Korea has reached a point where accepting more immigrants under a solid policy is no longer a choice but a necessity, because the country could face extinction without it, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said on Dec 6.

“We have already passed the phase of contemplating whether or not to adopt immigration policies,” Mr Han said during a ruling party policy meeting held at the National Assembly.

“South Korea faces the fate of becoming extinct due to a population crisis if we do not adopt such policies,” he added.

Source : Straits Times

Ethnic Chinese babies make up less than 10% of the total 423,124 Malaysian babies born

A Pakatan Harapan MP has questioned whether Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC) can survive the declining birth rate in the community.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin said only 40,000 ethnic Chinese babies were born in 2022, making up less than 10% of the total 423,124 Malaysian babies born that year.

He said that in five years time, these babies will enter Standard One.

“Nationally, there are a total of 1,200 SJKCs for them to choose from.

“Assuming all go into these schools (most likely not, because some will go to private schools or national schools), on average, each SJKC will only get 33 new students,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sim said that on average, 33 new students means only one Standard One class per SJKC.

“Nowadays, many SJKCs in rural areas are already categorised as ‘SKM’ (Sekolah Kurang Murid),” he said, referring to schools with fewer than 150 students.

Even in urban areas, he said, Chinese vernacular schools are “fighting to get students enrolled”.

“In five years time, the situation will only grow more serious. No students, no schools. Will SJKCs survive?” he said.

2022 showed that only 40,000 Malaysian-Chinese were born

Chinese communities worldwide are facing a decline in their birth rate, including in Malaysia, according to the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association.

“The Chinese in many parts of the world, they don’t have many kids,” Dr Wee Ka Siong told reporters after launching the Dato’ Teng Gaik Kwan Centre for Early Childhood Education in Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management of Technology on Monday.

“This is the trend that is causing the Chinese population to be declining,” he said, adding that the birth rate for ethnic Malays is also dropping. “This is a very personal [choice].”

Source : SCMP