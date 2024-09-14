A SCHOLARLY group in which PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is a top leader has been declared a terror group by the Anti-Terror Quarter of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Arab News reported.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), where Hadi is vice-president, was declared a terror group along with International Islamic Council ‘Massaa’.

Eleven individuals were also placed on the quartet’s terror list for disseminating and supporting terrorism.

The four countries announced this today in a statement released through the Saudi Press Agency.

The two listed entities are terrorist organizations working to promote terrorism through the exploitation of Islamic discourse and its use as a cover to facilitate various terrorist activities,” the quartet said.

IUMS was founded in 2004 and is headed by Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, a controversial figure who has been banned from entering the US for his alleged extremist views, which the Egypt-born theologian has denied.

IUMS members are said to be followers of the Muslim Brotherhood, which played a leading role in the Arab Spring protests. Members include scholars from the different denominations in Islam and the union’s stated aim is to promote dialogue between Muslim scholars.

The 11 individuals placed on the quartet’s terror list were identified as Khaled Nazem Diab, Salem Jaber Omar Ali Sultan Fathallah Jaber, Moyasar Ali Musa Abdullah Jubouri, Mohammed Ali Saeed Atm, Hassan Ali Mohammed Juma Sultan, Mohammed Suleiman Haidar Mohammed Al-Haydar, Mohammed Jamal Ahmed Hishmat Abdul Hamid, Alsayed Mahmoud Ezzat Ibrahim Eissa, Yahya Alsayed Ibrahim Mohamed Moussa, Qadri Mohamed Fahmy Mahmoud Al-Sheikh and Alaa Ali Ali Mohammed Al-Samahi.

The quartet, countries allied together against Qatar, repeated its condemnation of the latter in aiding terrorism.

“The (11) individuals also have carried out various terrorist operations in which they have received direct Qatari support at various levels, including providing them with passports and assigning them to Qatari institutions with a charitable appearance to facilitate their movement,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar on June 4, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Source : The Malaysian Insight

IUMS members include Saudi cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested by Saudi authorities in September, Tunisian moderate Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi, and Moroccan scholar Ahmed Raissouni.

Hadi this week lashed out at Sunni-Shia sectarianism, saying he would choose Qatar, Turkey and Iran over other Arab powers in the Middle East.

I return to the Quran although the ruler who is the servant of the Two Holy Cities has forged intimate ties with Israel and the United States, because my faith is not with the Kaabah but with Allah,” Hadi said in an article published by PAS mouthpiece Harakahdaily on Tuesday, referring to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdul Aziz.

Hadi had in the past attracted criticism by some quarters for attending a conference in Iran. Qaradawi, then a critic of Iran, had distanced his organisation from the visit.

IUMS comprises of tens of thousands of Muslim scholars worldwide, and has worked towards reconciliation between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Shia Muslims are frequently attacked by Saudi ulama, who follow a strand of conservative Islam promoted by 18th-century scholar Muhammad Abdul Wahhab.

Source : FMT