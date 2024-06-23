BlackRock was founded in 1988 by Laurence Fink, Robert Kapito and Susan Wagner. An American multinational investment company which does not discriminate, it invests in everything under the Sun that makes money – from fossil fuels to Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It does not care about climate change or gun violence, let alone human rights violations.

Initially known as Blackstone, the investment firm was already managing US$17 billion in assets by the end of 1992 before tripled to US$53 billion two years later. BlackRock became a public company in 1999, and was managing a whopping US$165 billion in assets. It was so powerful that the U.S. Treasury Department engaged it to fix toxic assets like Freddie Mac, Bear Sterns and Morgan Stanley during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Managing assets worth US$4 trillion in 2014, the company became the “world’s biggest asset manager” on the planet, much bigger than JPMorgan (second place) and Fidelity (third place). It had even received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to set up a mutual fund business in the country – the first global asset manager to do so.

Together with Vanguard and State Street, they were known as the “Big Three” asset management firms, managing a jaw-dropping US$15 trillion in 2020 – more than three-quarters of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). BlackRock alone managed over US$10 trillion in assets in 2021, about 40% of the GDP of the United States of America.

Due to its power and the sheer size as well as the scope of its financial assets and activities, BlackRock has been called the world’s largest shadow bank – so massive thatit actually invests moneyfor everyone, from pensioners to wealthy oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds. Today, it is one of the biggest shareholders in virtually every major company in America.

Crucially, it is also one of the biggest lenders to companies and governments around the world. But what do all the three founders have in common? They are all Jews. There is a very long list of wealthy Jewish American business executives in the finance industry, and Fink, Kapito and Wagner were just some of them. The list of powerful friends aligned to the Jews is even longer.

So, when Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim went bananas after his best friends – Hamas – were bombarded relentlessly by Israel in retaliation to the terror group’s massacre on Oct 7, 2023, he had no idea the consequences of blindly supporting the militant groups. Supporting Palestinians and supporting Hamas are two very different things.

The man who told The Wall Street Journal in 2012 that “I support all efforts to protect the security of the State of Israel” has now turned around and said that he is “the number one fighter for the Palestinian people in our country.” He had to change his tune to win over the support of Malay Muslim voters, 85% of whom did not vote for his multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Even though Pakatan Harapan won the most seats in the November 2022 General Election, the 82 seats fell short of the 112 required to form a government with a simple majority in the 222-seat Parliament. As a result, Mr Anwar had to work with rival Barisan Nasional coalition to form the Unity Government. Malaysia is often seen as one of the world’s most antisemitic countries.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the man who sacked his deputy Anwar in 1998 over allegations of corruption and sodomy, once notoriously accused the “hook-nosed” Jews of running the world. He was half-right. The Jews do not run the world, but they control the financial world. That’s worse than running the world for politicians like Anwar, who depends on slamming the Jews to score political points.

For Anwar, the premiership did not come easy as he was left in the wilderness and had to build his own party – PKR or People’s Justice Party – from the scratch and suffered a 25-year rollercoaster. He was sentenced to six years in jail for corruption in 1999, and given an additional nine on a sodomy charge the following year. Now that he has become the 10th Prime Minister, he will do everything to cling to power.

In order to secure his premiership for a second term, Anwar Ibrahim must win over the Malay votes, the largest in the country, in the next 16th General Election. There are already rumours that the extremist and racist opposition PAS Islamist party could be invited to join Anwar’s Madanistan government – a divide-and-rule strategy to break-up the Perikatan Nasional.

To charm and convince fellow Malays that he is the world’s Muslim hero, Anwar had even dragged schools nationwide into the Middle East conflict, introducing a so-called “Palestine Solidarity Week” program under the pretext of teaching students about humanitarian values. The reckless move saw innocent students carrying firearms, albeit toy guns, while wrapping Palestinian keffiyeh scarf around their heads like militants.

But the prime minister is now caught at his own game when he hypocritically defends his decision to allow a company owned by BlackRock to buy shares in national airport operator MAHB (Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd). In January 2024, BlackRock announced that it would acquire the investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for US$12.5 billion, which in turn would acquire a 30% stake in MAHB.

In May, Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd and EPF (Employees Provident Fund) announced that a consortium had been formed with BlackRock’s GIP and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to take publicly listed MAHB private with an offer price of RM11 a share. The deal becomes juicy – and controversial – as BlackRock holds significant investments in Israel.

Not only BlackRock was a big investor in companies that arm the Israeli defence forces such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics, but its fund in Malaysia – MSCI Malaysia Equity Fund – holds a substantial equity in hundreds of Malaysian corporations. Gullible critics obviously had no idea the breadth and depth of BlackRock’s involvement in Malaysia.

MSCI Malaysia Equity Fund holds equity in at least 37 blue chip public-listed companies, including Public Bank (12%), Maybank (11%), CIMB (9.6%), Tenaga Nasional (7.4%), Petronas, IHH Healthcare, CelcomDigi, Hong Leong Bank, Gamuda, YTL, MISC, AMMB, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Genting, IOI Corp, PPB Group, Guthrie, Nestle, Maxis, RHB Bank, Telekom and Sime Darby.

Additionally, in Feb 2021, retirement fund EPF or KWSP allocated US$600 million into 3 investment funds (US$200 million each) to be managed by BlackRock, HarbourVest Partners LLC, and Partners Group AG. The world’s biggest asset manager has also helped to finance part of Malaysian government borrowings through US$983 million in government investment bonds in April 2023.

Hence, Oxford-educated Khairy Jamaluddin was making a fool of himself when the former UMNO warlord and health minister accused PM Anwar of being complicit with BlackRock in committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Where was the hypocrite when he was part of the Muhyiddin backdoor government in 2021 – blindly and shamelessly gave US$200 million of EPF money to BlackRock to manage?

It’s also hard to believe that a genius like Khairy didn’t know that BlackRock has stakes in all major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, from whom the Malay-Muslim government of Muhyiddin spent billions purchasing Covid-19 vaccines. Do you know that Dr. Albert Bourla is the Greek-Jewish CEO of Pfizer, who has overseen the development of the world’s first safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine?

Worse, Khairy – trying to be a Palestinian hero – was making money promoting sparkling beverages VIDA Zero produced by Japan’s DyDo Group Holding, whose shareholders include none other than BlackRock. You can bet your last penny that BlackRock also owns shares in Apple, Microsoft, BMW, Mercedes, Adidas, IKEA, Calvin Klein, Tesla, Netflix, DHL, Disney, Mastercard and the list goes on.

In the same breath, PM Anwar also made a fool of himself when he made a spectacular U-turn by defending his government’s plan to privatise the national airport operator with the involvement of Israel-linked BlackRock. If he really is the true champion of Palestinians, he should have the balls to cancel every deal linked to all Jewish companies, especially BlackRock.

However, he finally understood the reality against fantasy. It would be a political suicide to declare war against the US$10 trillion (RM47 trillion) investment firm. The last time a Jewish hedge fund manager called George Soros attacked the Ringgit, it created so much damage that then-PM Mahathir had to abuse his power to instruct national oil company Petronas to bail out his son’s company from going bust.

If Soros – only one Jew – could destroy Malaysia’s currency and cripple its stock market, imagine the magnitude of destruction BlackRock can do to the entire nation. It was not a coincidence that the country – under Anwar administration – has fallen seven places to 34th out of 67 countries in the 2024 International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness.

It was by design that Malaysia is humiliated when even Thailand (25th spot) and Indonesia (27th spot) are ranked higher than Malaysia. The biggest joke came from Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul, who has blamed the country’s plunge in competitiveness to the weakness of Ringgit. But it was only in Feb this year that the weak Ringgit was blamed on lack of competitiveness.

Instead of overly obsessed with Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, perhaps the prime minister should make up his mind whether the drop in competitiveness is due to Ringgit, or the other way round. He should realize that Malaysia is not only a small nation, but also a corrupted and mismanaged country that has a mind-boggling RM1.5 trillion of national debts. It is incredibly too weak to fight the mighty Jewish nation.

But how Jews, who, represent a minuscule percentage of the world’s population compared to the 1.9 billion Muslims, has become so powerful and influential? There’s a reason why the Jews are known as the most intelligent race in the world. Instead of mixing religion with politics and business, they excel in science, technology, mathematics and finance – not memorizing religious books.

Source : Finance Twitter