Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin says this is for the sake of national stability and the people’s welfare

Perikatan Nasional (PN) has made an about-turn and says its Supreme Council has agreed to consider the King’s proposal that a unity government be formed.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said this was for the sake of national stability and the people’s welfare.

He said this followed a PN Supreme Council meeting today to discuss the proposal.

On Tuesday, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the King had asked PN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to work together to form the government.

However, he said PN turned this down as the coalition was firm about not cooperating with PH.

Source : FMT

PN makes U-turn, will consider joining unity Government

Perikatan Nasional (PN) is now willing to consider the proposal by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to form a unity Government at the federal level.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 24), the coalition’s secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said PN’s supreme council in a special meeting had discussed and agreed to consider the proposal to form a unity Government that involves deliberations with like-minded parties for the well-being of the people and the country’s stability.

The coalition, which won 73 seats in the Dewan Rakyat during the 15th general election (GE15), previously rejected the Palace’s proposal on Tuesday after its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were granted an audience with the King.

Source : The Edge