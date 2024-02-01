The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen several bank accounts believed to hold tens of millions of ringgit belonging to a businessman with a Tan Sri title.

According to a source, the action was taken following investigations into a businessman since July 2023 regarding a contract to procure and manage the government’s fleet of vehicles.

The source also said that MACC had raided the house and four companies belonging to the 70-year-old businessman and obtained financial documents to help in investigations.

“More than 100 private accounts and companies under the control of the Tan Sri have been analysed to trace money transfers to certain individuals.

“MACC has frozen several of these accounts holding what is estimated to be tens of millions of ringgit,” the source said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC Investigative Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed that the accounts had been frozen and the case was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

Source : The Star

