The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen several bank accounts believed to hold tens of millions of ringgit belonging to a businessman with a Tan Sri title.

According to a source, the action was taken following investigations into a businessman since July 2023 regarding a contract to procure and manage the government’s fleet of vehicles.

The source also said that MACC had raided the house and four companies belonging to the 70-year-old businessman and obtained financial documents to help in investigations.

“More than 100 private accounts and companies under the control of the Tan Sri have been analysed to trace money transfers to certain individuals.

“MACC has frozen several of these accounts holding what is estimated to be tens of millions of ringgit,” the source said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC Investigative Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed that the accounts had been frozen and the case was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

Source : The Star

Source : NST

MACC Raids Home Of Daim Associate Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon Over RM4.5 Billion Graft Probe – 100 Personal & Company Accounts Were Also Seized
Tan Koon Swan: A Victim Of Tun M & Daim “Black Hand” - They Wanted The Money In The MCA

Fail Businessman : How Daim Get His Billions When 23 Out Of 38 Companies Listed By MACC Are Loss-Making Business?

