ACTING as a Trojan horse, former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may have caused the collapse of the Bersatu and the current rifts within the Perikatan Nasional (PN), according to several posts on the X platform.

Whether these assertions are true or not, netizens are having a field day with Dr Mahathir on the social media platform.

Some users are saying Dr Mahathir “sneaked into PN through PAS to destroy the coalition from within. Trojan horse.”

While the user @ybperpaduan did not provide any further details, other users are expanding on the assumptions.

For some, PN is paying the price of its betrayal of the voters in 2020 when they helped the Bersatu MPs jump ship and form a backdoor government and they added that Dr Mahathir used PN recently through the PAS to gain support for his agendas.

Another user said this was the power of Dr Mahathir. He can break parties and alliances, as we have seen in a long history of politics.

Many of the users who responded to the post seem to have learned how to be sarcastic like the mentor Dr Mahathir. They twist and turn saying Dr Mahathir is the real ‘negarawan’ and that in the end, he is helping Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

The point they are making is that Bersatu is weakened with its MPs leaving to offer support to the PM and that Dr Mahathir has in a way, accelerated the exodus.

Source : Focus

Muhyiddin the real ‘traitor’, says Dr Mahathir

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the real traitor because he gained the most from the Sheraton Move, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Citing the Latin phrase “cui bono,” which means “who will benefit from a situation,” he said Muhyiddin had tried to implicate him as a traitor.

“Muhyiddin also sacked me as the (Parti Pribumi) Bersatu (Malaysia) chairman and also other Bersatu leaders who did not agree with the Sheraton Move. Who was the one worrying about losing the premier’s position until he prevented Parliament from convening,” said Dr Mahathir.

“Wasn’t Muhyiddin also the PM who asked for a proclamation of Emergency so that Parliament could not sit,” he added in a video titled “Who is the Traitor” on his official Facebook page on Monday (Oct 31).

The Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) pro-tem chairman claimed that the Perikatan Nasional chairman was shameless by asking again even though the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had rejected his initial request for an Emergency proclamation.

Dr Mahathir then said that Muhyiddin worked to ensure that the Sabah state election was held when the country was badly hit by Covid-19, causing case figures to go up sharply after the elections.

“When Muhyiddin was the prime minister, he also accused me of agreeing that he would become the next PM. However, he did not reveal my question to him; would he be willing to be the PM with the support of kleptocrats,” said Dr Mahathir.

“He answered willingly and arrogantly, saying he knew how to handle it because he had more than 40 years of political experience,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said that after Muhyiddin’s 17-month stint as the premier, he had hoped for Muhyiddin’s repentance after the latter was betrayed and humiliated by his then-political partners.

“I’m sure there will be people who ask if that is Muhyiddin’s behaviour and why I was previously willing to propose that Pejuang/GTA cooperate with Perikatan Nasional for the 15th General Election,” added Dr Mahathir.

“I try to believe that after being humiliated by Umno, he would repent or feel sorry for his actions.

“It’s okay if he cheated on me. I thought he would try to make up for his betrayal of the people and Bersatu until he lost some states. Apparently, he is still arrogant and just wants to be PM,” he said.

Source : The Star