More Bersatu MPs will pledge support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unless the opposition can prove it can change the government soon, a source close to a party leader said.

The party insider, who asked to be unnamed, said Perikatan Nasional leaders must furnish “solid proof” that such a takeover was imminent.

Otherwise, more Bersatu MPs would switch support to Anwar’s government, the source said.

PN had claimed that it could take over Putrajaya if it registered big wins at the elections in six states last August. A similar claim was made at the Kemaman by-election in Terengganu.

Talk about wresting power from the unity government cropped up again following claims by PN election director Sanusi Nor that the coalition had enough sworn statements of support from MPs to enable a change of government.

“But if we don’t offer them (opposition MPs) anything solid, they will eventually pledge support for Anwar. In a way, we are being pressured to move quickly,” the source told FMT.

The source said a couple more MPs had been rumoured to be next to pledge their support for Anwar.

To date, six Bersatu MPs have backed Anwar on grounds that it was for the well-being of their constituents.

The six are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang).

Yesterday, Syed Hussin claimed that more Bersatu MPs would back Anwar before Parliament reconvenes on Feb 26.

The source said that despite such a possibility, many Bersatu leaders were more focussed on the party polls likely to take place this year. “Certain top leaders are keeping a low profile as they want to retain their posts,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s U-turn

Another Bersatu leader said the decision by some of its MPs to back the government may have been prompted by Muhyiddin Yassin’s U-turn on giving up the presidency.

“Some members were keen to have a new leader after the party failed to form the government after the general election,” the leader said.

If Muhyiddin had stuck to his original decision of not retaining the post, there might not have been MPs pledging support to Anwar, he said. “The MPs feel the party is losing direction hence it needs a new leader to get it back on track.”

Muhyiddin had announced at the party congress last year that he would bow out as party leader, but a day later said he had changed his mind after speaking to his wife.

Syed Hussin claimed yesterday that Muhyiddin’s U-turn had upset members.

More Bersatu MPs will declare their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim soon, according to Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

At a press conference today, Syed Hussin said these MPs will declare their support by the time Parliament reconvenes on Feb 26.

He also accused Bersatu of having “lost its direction”.

“Overall, Perikatan Nasional MPs, especially those from Bersatu, are disappointed and feel that the party does not value or care for them,” he said.

Syed Hussin also claimed that Bersatu seldom met with its MPs to discuss and address the challenges faced in serving their constituencies.

“If the party doesn’t pay attention (to these MPs), who else will?” he asked.

On Wednesday, Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi joined the ranks as the sixth Bersatu MP to declare support for Anwar.

The other Bersatu MPs who have pledged their support for Anwar in recent months are Syed Hussin, Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).

All six MPs cited their constituencies’ needs and support for the federal government’s policies.

At the press conference, Syed Hussin also said the other Bersatu MPs are aware that they need to effectively manage and care for their constituencies.

“They (MPs) know that the government’s offer to negotiate allocations with the opposition was not taken up,” he said.

He said it was “not easy” for the six MPs, including himself, to decide that they would back Anwar.

“We were accused, spoken ill of, and insulted. We were (also) labelled traitors and all that,” he said.

“But what can we do? Merely attending parliamentary sessions without actively benefiting our constituencies is not right.”

Not impossible for Bersatu to split if MPs keep pledging support for PM – Analyst

It is not impossible for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to disintegrate if the party cannot control its Members of Parliament from supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

Political sociologist Professor Datuk Dr P Sivamurugan stated that the supports not only had implications for Bersatu but also for the entire Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It will impact Pas’ acceptance of the party and raises questions whether Bersatu needs to expedite constitutional amendments to control the issue from spreading further.

“When there is only one top position, competition in the elections is inevitable. Some may express views as if they failed to block the progress of some individuals within the party.

“The five Bersatu MPs who expressed their support earlier already showing a large number, not to mention the additional seven to eight members who follow the same path.

“It is not impossible that someone wants to protest and that cannot be avoided in any party,” he told Sinar Premium on Monday.

Sivamurugan, however, insisted that the support was not symbolic of Bersatu’s rift, but it was part of the political game.

“It’s a normal political game where when the government rules differently from groups from the opposition party, there will be people who come out due to various factors such as the need for service funds or allocations to develop areas,” he explained.