Barking like a mad dog, Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime minister – Mahathir Mohamad – has challenged protégé-turned-nemesis-turned-ally-turned-nemesis Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to call for a snap election. Just when people thought he might be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat, his so-called press conference was a huge disappointment. He could only issue childish provocation.

The 98-year-old-man, squirming desperately to protect his legacy and to stop his children from being charged for money laundering and tax evasion, is throwing everything – including the kitchen sink – in his last attempt to topple Anwar. Once known as a master strategist, Mahathir is reduced to playing cheap reverse psychology, hoping the PM would be dumb enough to dissolve the Parliament.

He shamelessly bragged that he had won every election with a two-thirds majority during his time, conveniently forgot that his Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) won only 13 out of 222 parliamentary seats in the May 2018 General Election. No wonder his alma mater – National University of Singapore (NUS) – conferred him the honorary doctorate only 65 years after he graduated.

If indeed Anwar was not an elected 10th Prime Minister as claimed, it must be true also that Mahathir was an illegitimate 7th Prime Minister. Anwar’s PKR (People’s Justice Party) won 47 seats back in 2018 – 3 times more than Mahathir’s Bersatu. In the Nov 2022 General Election, PKR won 31 seats whilst Mahathir’s pathetic Homeland Fighter’s Party (Pejuang) was wiped out.

In fact, Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition grabbed 82 parliamentary seats – the highest number of seats in the 15th national polls. Mahathir, on the other hand, successfully led his Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition to total annihilation – winning ZERO seats. Worse, Mahathir only garnered 4,566 votes himself and lost his deposit along with his son and all 121 GTA candidates.

In truth, no single party or coalition won enough parliamentary seats to form a government with a simple majority following the 15th General Election. Anwar, after forming a Unity Government with rival-turned-ally Barisan Nasional coalition, currently enjoys the support of 152 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament, effectively commanding more than two-thirds majority.

Exactly why should PM Anwar call for another wasteful national poll when he already commands super-majority support? Only a senile madman or a panicked corrupt leader like Mahathir would suggest such silly idea. An unelected and illegitimate prime minister is like Mahathir’s lieutenant, Muhyiddin Yassin, who dared not even open the parliament during his 17 months as the country’s first backdoor prime minister.

Besides, Anwar, in order to prove that not only he is a legitimate prime minister, but also possessed the support of 148 MPs or two-thirds majority, had courageously promised on the same day he was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister to table a motion of confidence, which he did and won on Dec 19, 2022 – delivering a humiliation to Muhyiddin who claimed he had 115 MPs behind him.

Shamelessly, Mahathir also played the sympathy card when he accused ungrateful Anwar of targeting him and Daim Zainuddin (his proxy and financier) with investigations despite their support during the 2018 Port Dickson by-election. The old man clearly indicated the prime minister should return the favour by closing both eyes over how Mahathir Dynasty became filthy rich.

Yes, desperado Mahathir was so panicked and terrified that he openly solicited – and begged – Anwar to abuse his power by interfering in the anti-corruption agency investigations with a twisted logic that the PM should repay his so-called kindness. The old fox also bragged that he played a main role in Anwar’s release from imprisonment during his second term as prime minister.

He should prove that Anwar cannot win the Port Dickson seat without him or his sidekick Daim. Actually, Anwar’s royal pardon was part of a deal to allow Mahathir installed as the 7th Prime Minister. In fact, the then-Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V offered Wan Azizah the prime minister post as she was the PKR president, but she declined in order to honour the deal with Mahathir.

The deal also included Mahathir stepping down after two years and hand over the country’s leadership to Anwar. Instead of honouring the agreement, the evil old man had chosen to help Muhyiddin seized power in order to stop Anwar from taking over. Mahathir’s abrupt resignation on Feb 24, 2020 was to facilitate the infamous “Sheraton Move” treachery and betrayal.

Even if the betrayal of Mahathir-Muhyiddin is now being reciprocated with the investigations of money laundering and tax evasion, both men should not be dramatically panicked if they did not commit any crime. Unlike Mahathir, who produced a stained mattress to the court as evidence of Anwar’s sodomy sexual acts, Anwar isn’t clever enough to fabricate evidence against Mahathir and Daim.

Did not Mahathir just say that Anwar was so clueless and incompetent that he could not win Port Dickson seat, let alone get a royal pardon without the Almighty Mahathir? So, even if it’s true that the useless prime minister tries to persecute Mahathir and his beloved billionaire children, it will be up to the MACC and the Judicial – not PM Anwar – to determine whether Mahathir family is guilty or otherwise.

Has Mahathir also forgotten that the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) used by the MACC to seize the 60-storey Menara Ilham owned by the family of Daim – the crown jewel of Daim’s fortune built at an estimated cost of US$580 million (RM2.7 billion) – was actually the same powerful law gazetted on July 2001 during his dictatorship?

Exactly why Mahathir, during his second stint as prime minister (2018-2020), can use the AMLA on crooked Najib Razak, but Anwar cannot use the same law now on crooked Daim Zainuddin (and soon Mahathir’s crooked children)? Accusing Anwar of using MACC to persecute Daim is an admission that Mahathir too had used the same anti-corruption agency to persecute Najib in 2018, no?

The problem with Mahathir is he still thinks he could fool – and screw – all the people all the time. Stuck in the 20th century mentality, the former premier thought he still controls the news media, which be had used to brainwash the people with his propaganda during his 22 years iron-fist rule (1981-2003). What is happening now is merely that the chickens have come home to roost.

Instead of whining, moaning and bitching that Anwar was ungrateful and cruel, Mahathir should get a mirror and look at himself. Not only was his former deputy persecuted with dubious corruption and sodomy charges, which led Anwar to imprisonment by the Kangaroo Court, but poor Anwar was given the infamous “black eye” beatings, which dictator Mahathir laughed off as “self-inflicted”.

When Mahathir shook hands for the first time with Anwar at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Sept 5, 2016 in a plan to topple PM Najib Razak, he was using Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan to overthrow Najib, after which the ungrateful man refused to honour his promise to hand over power to Anwar. He repaid Pakatan Harapan with betrayal, yet he has the cheek to accuse Anwar of being ungrateful today.

But it was not Mahathir’s first betrayal. He would have lost power in the 1999 General Election if not for the ethnic Chinese. Back then, the Malays were deserting him in droves after the sacking of Deputy Prime Minister Anwar in 1998. Before the election, PM Mahathir pretended to accept and agree to Suqiu’s (representative of 2,095 Chinese associations) 17-point memorandum.

However, after the elections, he repaid the Chinese voters with betrayal. Not only Mahathir said he will not keep his promise to implement those 17 points (promotion of national unity, curbing corruption, advancing democracy, upholding human rights and justice and having a fair and equitable economic policy), the despicable man falsely accused Suqiu and Chinese educationists as Communists and a threat to national security.

Despite his own admission that Malaysian Chinese contributed 90% of taxes, Mahathir repaid them with insult and racist remarks. He ridiculed the Chinese community for eating with chopstick instead of their hands. Heck, he had even harboured and protected Indian Muslim hate preacher Zakir Naik, a permanent resident of Malaysia who ignorantly but deliberately said the Malaysian Chinese must go back to China.

Taking a page from Zakir, racist Mahathir has again questioned Malaysian Chinese and Indian loyalty to the country. The son of Iskandar “Kutty”, who is incredibly ashamed of his Indian ancestry, argues that all the Chinese and Indian must become Malay to prove their loyalty. The ungrateful senile old man betrays not only his ancestors, but also the minorities who had supported him during his 22-year-rule.

Traitor Mahathir repaid third Prime Minister Tun Hussein Onn with betrayal when he refused to honour the agreement to make Tengku Razaleigh as his deputy when Mahathir becomes Prime Minister. Instead, he chose Musa Hitam over Razaleigh in 1981, only to betray Musa in 1986 and replaced him with Ghafar Baba. From 1967 till today, “Kutty Mahathir” has betrayed almost every Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Mahathir also betrayed the Rulers and the Judiciary, and until today they have never forgotten this betrayal. That explains why he and Daim were willing to spend RM750 million to buy Members of Parliament to topple Anwar government. Even at the eleventh hour before the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, he orchestrated a rally to beg King Sultan Abdullah to overthrow PM Anwar.

Unfortunately, Mahathir has made so many enemies throughout his dirty political career that the Malays, Chinese, Indian, Rulers and even the hamsters do not trust him. The Malays dump him for calling them lazy and enriching his children and cronies. The Chinese dump him for betraying their rights. The Indians dump him for systematically marginalizing them. And the Malay Rulers are waiting for revenge.

