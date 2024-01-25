The tales of what our Malay political leaders have done in the name of government, race, religion and the getting of obnoxious personal wealth for themselves, would make those who seek to find the truth of what really has happened during the times that we are now living in, wonder what is truth and what is fiction.

Are they expected to believe that a prime minister will engage in looting, scamming and stealing billions from the national coffers to enrich his children and himself?

Are they expected to believe that that same prime minister, will appoint a finance minister who will aid and abet that prime minister to engage in looting, scamming and stealing billions from the national coffers to enrich his children and himself, while doing the same for himself?

Are they expected to believe that the prime minister, the finance minister, his ministers and the powers that be in government are all engage in looting, scamming and stealing billions from the national coffers on an industrial scale that has never been seen before ……ever?

All this looting, scamming and stealing of billions were done not for one or two years, not for one of two decades, but for a time long enough to cause our people, our nation and our future great harm, sufferings and misery that cannot be simply explained by that immortal line “GREED IS GOOD” because that quote from Wall Street seemed inadequate when seen in the light of what has been done by Mahathir, Daim, Najib to name a few, during their time in and out of public office.

The following lists will serve as a reminder to us all of what these bastards have done in the name of government and why those immortal lines uttered in the film Wall Street, “GREED IS GOOD” is totally inadequate to describe what these bastards have done to satisfy their own greed – because their greed has left our people, our nation and our future in tatters.

LIST OF CORRUPTION IN MALAYSIA :

1. PKFZ RM12 billion

2. Submarine Commission RM500 million

3. Sime Darby RM964 million

4. Paya Indah Wetlands RM88 million

5. Pos Malaysia (Transmile) RM230 million lost

6. Eurocopter deal RM1 billion wasted

7. Terengganu Stadium collapse RM292 million

8. MRR2 repair cost RM70 million

9. Maybank overpaid BII RM4 billion

10. Tourism – NYY kickback RM10 million

11. 3 paintings bought by MAS RM1.5 million

12. Overpayment by Sports Ministry RM8.4 million

13. London’s white elephant sports complex RM70 million

14. MATRADE repairs RM120 million

15. Cost of new plane used by PM RM200 million

16. InventQ irrecoverable debt RM228 million

17. Compensation for killing crooked bridge RM257 million

18. Loss in selling Augusta RM 510 million

19. Worth of APs given out in a year RM1.8 billion

20. Submarines (future Muzium Negara artifacts) RM4.1 billion

21. PSC Naval dockyard RM6.75 billion

22. The Bank Bumiputra twin scandals in the early 1980s saw US$1 billion losses (RM3.2 billion in 2008)

23. The Maminco attempt to corner the World Tin Market in the 1980s is believed to have cost some US$500 million (RM1.6 billion)

24. Betting in foreign exchange futures cost Bank Negara Malaysia RM30 billion in the 1990s

25. Perwaja Steel’s US$800 million (RM2.56 billion) losses

26. Use of RM10 billion public funds in the Valuecap Sdn Bhd operation to shore up the stock market

27. Banking scandal of RM700 million losses in Bank Islam

28. The sale of M.V. Agusta by Proton for one Euro making a loss of €75.99 million (RM348 million) Same as No.18.

29. Wang Ehsan from oil royalty on Terengganu RM7.4 billion from 2004 – 2007

30. For the past 10 years since Petronas Philharmonic Orchestra was established, this orchestra has swallowed a total of RM500 million. Hiring a Kwai-Lo CEO with a salary of more than RM1 million per annum!

31. In Advisors Fees, Mahathir was paid RM180,000, Shahrizat Abdul RM404,726 and Abdul Hamid Othman (religious) RM549,675 per annum

(My comments : Dr Mahathir the cleverest of the entire lot was paid the least. Hamid Othman the stupidest dumb ass ever was paid the highest – by Slumberjack.)

32. The government has spent a total of RM3.2 billion in teaching Maths and Science in English over the past five years. (Wow ??)

Of the amount, the government paid a whopping RM2.21 billion for the purchase of information and computer technology (ICT) equipment which it is unable to give a breakdown.

Government paid more than RM6,000 per notebook vs per market price of less than RM3,000 through some new consortiums that was setup just to transact the notebook deal. There was no Maths and Science Content for the teachers and the notebooks are all with the teachers’ children now.

33. The commission paid for purchase of jets and submarines to two private companies – Perimeker Sdn Bhd and I_T Defence Sdn Bhd amounted to RM910 million. Expanding on No. 2.

37. RM300 million to compensate Gerbang Perdana for the RM1.1 billion “Crooked Scenic Half-Bridge”

38. RM1.3 billion has been wasted building the white elephant Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities on cancellation of the Malaysia-Singapore Scenic Bridge

39. RM100 million on renovation of Parliament building which leaks

40. National Astronaut (actually tourist) Programme – RM70 million

41. National Service Training Programme – yearly an estimate of RM 500 million

42. Eye of Malaysia – RM30 million and another RM5.7 million of free tickets

43. RM2.4 million on indelible ink.

44. Samy Vellu announced in September 2006 that the government paid compensation amounting to RM38.5 billion to 20 highway companies. RM380 million windfalls for 9 toll concessionaires earned solely from the toll hike in 2008 alone

45. RM32 million timber export kickbacks involving companies connected to Sarawak Chief M___ster and his family.

46. Two bailouts of Malaysia Airline System RM7.9 billion. At a time when MAS is incurring losses every year, RM1.55 million used to buy three paintings to decorate its Chairman’s office. Expanding on No.11

47. Putra transport system bailout which cost RM4.486 billion.

48. STAR-LRT bailout costing RM3.256 billion.

49. National Sewerage System bailout costing RM192.54 million.

50. Seremban-Port Dickson Highway bailout costing RM142 million

51. Kuching Prison bailout costing RM135 million

52. Kajian Makanan dan Gunaan Orang Islam bailout costing RM8.3 million

53. Le Tour de Langkawi bailout costing RM3.5 Million

54. Wholesale distribution of tens of millions of shares in Bursa Malaysia under the guise of NEP to cronies, children and relatives of BN leaders and ministers worth billions of ringgit.

55. Alienation of tens of thousands of hectares of commercial lands and forestry concessions to children and relatives of BN leaders and Ministers worth tens of billions of ringgits.

56. Since 1997, Petronas has handed out a staggering RM30 billion in natural gas subsidies to IPPs who were reaping huge profits. In addition, there were much wastages and forward trading of Petronas oil in the 1990s based on the low price of oil then. Since the accounts of Petronas are for the eyes of the Prime Minister only, we have absolutely no idea of the amount.

57. RM5,700 for a car jack worth only RM50

58. Government-owned vehicle consumed a tank of petrol worth RM113 within a few minutes

59 A pole platform that cost RM990 was bought for RM30,000

60. A thumb drive that cost RM90 was bought for RM480

61. A cabinet that cost RM1,500 was bought for RM13,500

62. A flashlight that cost RM35 was bought for RM143

63. Expenses for 1Malaysia campaign paid to APCO?

64. RM17 billion subsidy to IPP

65. US$24 million Diamond Ring for Ro$_ah – Cancellation of Order – how much compensation ?

66. CowGate . . . RM250 Million

67. Monsoon Cup . . . RM800 million per year

68. Illicit Fund Transfers out of Malaysia ( 2000 – 2009) : RM 1,077,000,000,000!

69. Taj__in-Danaharta settlement

70. Billions of ringgit toll concessions that disadvantage the government and taxpayers”

71. With 1MDB RM42 billion missing.

72. MAIKA 120,000,000 SHARES IN TELEKOM

73. ABU SAYYAP TERRORIST 12 MILLION DOLLARS.

BUT for these bastards, and for as long as there is life within them, retribution will come. Or should I say, for some of them, retribution has come!

If truth is to be told, what our PMX is now doing, in going after the perpetrators and traitors that has caused our nation and our people great harm and misery, is not enough. I do not want to just be witness to the trials and tribulations of these bastards. I do not just want to see the wheels of justice slowly turn and mete out punishment and just desserts to these bastards. Nor do I want to see them just found guilty and, after years of appeals after appeals, finally jailed. No sir, none of this is enough punishment for these bastards.

I want to see them being led to court dressed in orange, handcuffed and paraded for the public to see on every day of their trial. I want their time in court, in the docks, to be screened live for the public to see. I want every question put to them by the prosecution, every answer that they, or their lawyers make to those questions, be seen by every Malaysians. All their trials and tribulations we want to witness because only by so doing, can the healing start. Only by seeing these bastards on trial and seeing them reduced to being common criminals can our people begin to believe that good will prevail over evil. That in the final analysis, justice will prevail…..and then maybe, our people will start to believe that there is, after all, ALLAH ….GOD….or whatever you may call that divine being, that is watching over all of us, to ensure that good, will eventually triumph, over evil.

Enough said.

Source : Hussein Hamid