Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he is ready to be probed by Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) over claims that he had RM230 million in 1996.

He said he was the UMNO Youth leader at that time, with no position in the government and a successful businessman.

As such, he said there was nothing wrong if he had the money in his account as the assets he owned was bought legitimately.

“He had asked me to declare my assets, at that time I had no post in the government. I was a businessman at that time and I was given the opportunity to be a CEO of a listed company. I also became the chairman of three other companies,” he said.

“I was only holding the position of BSN chairman. Even if I had amassed the assets and not cash, there is nothing wrong because I was not holding any position in the government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he is not afraid and offered himself to be probed by the MACC to prove his innocence.

At the same time, he challenged former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to allow such investigation to be conducted on him and his family members.

“This is not a challenge, just a request,” he said in his speech after opening the UMNO Baling division meeting at Dewan Kompleks Rakan Muda Batu 42 Pulai, Baling oday.

Recently, Dr Mahathir said Ahmad Zahid had declared that he had RM230 million in his account when declaring his assets in 1996.

However, Dr Mahathir admitted that he does not have any proof of his statement.

Source : Astro Awani