“I menyesal setting foot in your room!”

“I menyesal for letting you treat me as a whore!”

“You ada satu karakter disebalik muka seorang yang baik. You may brag to me that yang ramai perempuan minat kat you oh wow! Sampai curi posterU bawak balik. Tapi did they actually know you like I do?”

“Bagaikan jatuh ditimpa tangga” disaat laporan bekas Menteri Belia dan Sukan Malaysia Syed Saddiq kehilangan wang RM250,000, disiasat pula oleh Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) kini tular pula gambar intim Syed Saddiq dengan seorang instafamous bernama Raja Nur Marisa @marslerose bekas pelajar Kolej SEGI.

Sebelum ini Syed Saddiq sebelum membuat laporan polis berkenaan kehilangan wang berjumlah RM250,000 di dalam peti besi di rumahnya yang menjadi tanya mengapa lebih RM250 ribu disimpan di rumah Syed Saddiq jika ia bukan wang parti PPBM.

Apakah wanita misteri marslerose ini mempunyai kaitan dengan kehilangan wang RM250,000 itu? Setakat ini Syed Saddiq masih berdiam diri.

Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) dilaporkan hari ini telah membuka kertas siasatan berhubung pemilikan sejumlah besar wang RM250,000 yang meragukan itu.

Source : Sabah Kini

Word on the street has it that approximately RM250k was stolen from Syed Saddiq’s home in Petaling Jaya last Saturday (28th March).

The former Youth and Sports Minister announced that he has lodged a police report and an investigation is currently being carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Muar MP stated that the huge sum of cash, which was kept in a steel safe box, was last seen either on 13th or 14th March. He also took to Instagram to address the issue in a lengthy post. Ever since the story broke, there have been a ton of speculations swirling around the internet.

Here’s his explanation:

“If it is true that it is illicit money, why should we report it? I am aware that a MACC report was made and understand MACC’s duties in investigating all allegations and reports. I will provide full cooperation in assisting the MACC investigation.”

That’s not all, a series of bedroom pictures have also been “leaked” online. In the pictures, we see a shirtless Syed Saddiq sleeping beside a fully-clothed mystery woman. Is that his girlfriend? Or maybe a hook up? Netizens have been coming with their own conclusions.

When asked if the missing money had anything to do with an affair with an unknown woman, Syed Saddiq denied it. “This is a slander to bring down the reputation of my family and myself. I will not compromise on integrity and will ensure that my family and I fully cooperate in assisting the police and the MACC. I hope everyone stops speculating and gives the authorities the opportunity to investigate,” he said.