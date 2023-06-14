Public figures have to be really careful with the information they put out online. As they are constantly in the eye of the public, any private information can be used against them. What’s more, everything a public figure posts online will be seen by many, so they are advised to think thrice before posting anything.

Recently, local pianist and public figure, Cathryn Lee (李元玲), was pissed about her money being deducted for no reason, so she took a screenshot of it and shared it online. However, she forgot to hide one tiny detail; her bank balance which then became a hot topic of discussion.

However, what caught the attention of many was an unintentional revelation of her substantial savings, totaling a staggering RM40 million.

Shows screenshot of bank statement amounting RM40mil

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Cathryn Li shared a screenshot of her bank statement, highlighting the unconsented RM28 deduction. While her intention was to shed light on the issue, she inadvertently exposed her impressive wealth by failing to censor the bank balance, which amounted to a whopping RM40,360,535.25.

The disclosure of her impressive savings has left Malaysian netizens in disbelief and sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms.

‘I’ve never seen such amount in my life’

Many users expressed astonishment at the substantial amount and began speculating about the origins of her wealth and potential financial ventures beyond her musical career.

As the news continues to circulate, Cathryn has yet to comment on the incident or address the speculations surrounding her financial status.