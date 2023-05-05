Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed concern over recent reports on the stability of the current government.

He said six months had passed since the 15th general election but the 222 elected MPs were still unable to get on the same page.

And there were even those attempting to derail the current stability.

The Johor ruler said Malaysians already voted for 222 federal lawmakers in GE15 with hopes of restoring Malaysia’s political stability, but there were still unhealthy efforts to thwart this.

“But until today, the 222 members of parliament cannot get on the same page with efforts made to derail the stability that is being carefully built. This is not healthy for the entire nation, whether socially, economically, or even our standing internationally.

“Enough is enough. How much longer must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation?

“The economy must recover, and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sultan Ibrahim’s remarks followed speculation of a plot to topple Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after it was reported that 10 MPs who previously backed Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin after the 15th general election were planning to force by-elections.

They were said to be planning to quit their parties, thereby invoking the anti-hopping law which would cause their seats to be vacated.

Anwar has since dismissed the rumours.

Earlier today, FMT quoted a well-placed source as saying that Istana Negara would not entertain claims by any party that Anwar had lost majority support.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told FMT an abrupt change in government was unlikely, adding that “any attempt to change the government through the palace won’t happen”.