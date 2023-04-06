The son of opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has been charged in the Seremban sessions court with providing false information in connection with cooking oil subsidies.

According to The Edge, Faisal Hamzah, 39, and Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, were charged with giving false information by providing fake invoices on the sale of cooking oil to a local retailer.

The charges were framed under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The price of cooking oil is currently controlled by the government under the Act.

It was alleged that the invoices were found to be fake after a raid was conducted on the company’s premises on Aug 12 last year.

Faisal and Azizul were also charged by officers from the domestic trade and cost of living ministry with possession of cooking oil exceeding the limited amount of 50 tonnes at the company’s premises in Sinar Andalas, Senawang.

The alleged offence is a violation of Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and is punishable under Section 22(2) of the Control of Supplies Act.

They face a fine of up to RM2 million for providing fake invoices and possessing cooking oil exceeding the limited amount, should they be found guilty. Any subsequent offences will lead to a further fine of RM5 million.

Faisal and Azizul both claimed trial to the charges read to them before judge Mazni Nawi.

