Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today took a swipe at certain former leaders propogating questionable notions of the ‘plight of the oppressed Malays’ as their political struggle.

Taking centrestage at the PKR special national congress at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, as the party president Anwar chose not to name the leader in question, merely citing two stints of ’22 years and 22 months’ at the helm, as the audience almost clearly understood it was former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was the target of this rant.

For it was none other than Dr Mahathir who ruled as Prime Minister for 22 years as chairman of Barisan Nasional and Umno president between 1981 and 2003 and for 22 months between May 9, 2018 and March 3 2021 as the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“There is an individual now after 22 years and 22 months holding power, now complaining about the Malays losing everything – property, shares, everything.

“How would the Malay powers not be lost if you were hogging everything for your family and children. Now when you have lost your power, you start to talk about the people.

“Don’t try to fool the people, they must rise up to defend their rights,” he said when delivering the President’s policy speech at the 2023 PKR Special National Congress at Melawati Stadium on Saturday.

Dr Mahathir was previously reported warning that the Malays could lose all powers completely after the next two general elections, adding that the political dominance of the people was being seriously eroded.

In his speech, Anwar reminded the individual targeted in his speech to stop fooling the people with fabricated accusations.