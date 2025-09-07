Muhyiddin Yassin’s 17-month tenure as Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister (March 2020–August 2021) was marked by significant challenges, from a global pandemic to political instability. While Malaysia’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause remained a point of national pride during his leadership, many critics argue that Muhyiddin’s governance was plagued by failures that justify labeling him as one of Malaysia’s least effective leaders. Below are 16 reasons, drawn from documented critiques, economic data, and public sentiment, that highlight why his premiership is viewed so negatively.

1. Questionable Rise to Power via the Sheraton Move

Muhyiddin’s ascent to the premiership through the Sheraton Move in February 2020 was widely criticized as a betrayal of the 2018 electoral mandate. By orchestrating the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government with defectors from PKR and alliances with UMNO and PAS, he assumed power without a public vote, undermining democratic legitimacy. Critics argue this “backdoor” approach eroded public trust, setting a divisive tone for his tenure.

2. Failure to Control the COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhyiddin’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic drew sharp criticism for its ineffectiveness. Despite imposing one of the world’s longest lockdowns, Malaysia saw high mortality rates and a surge in cases, with daily infections exceeding 20,000 by August 2021. Critics, including Anwar Ibrahim, highlighted the failure to balance health measures with economic support, leading to widespread suffering.

3. Economic Devastation and the White Flag Campaign

The prolonged lockdowns under Muhyiddin’s administration triggered severe economic hardship, exemplified by the 2021 white flag campaign, where desperate families signaled their need for food and aid. UMNO’s Puad Zarkashi called these “half-baked” lockdowns economically crippling, with job losses and slashed incomes pushing many into poverty. This public desperation became a symbol of his government’s failure to provide adequate relief.

4. Bloated Cabinet and Patronage Politics

To secure political support, Muhyiddin expanded the cabinet to 70 members, up from 55 under PH, including ministers and deputies. This move was seen as a strategy to reward loyalists rather than prioritize competence, increasing public expenditure during a crisis. The appointment of unqualified politicians to government-linked companies (GLCs) further fueled accusations of cronyism.

5. Corruption Allegations and Legal Charges

Muhyiddin faced significant corruption allegations post-tenure, charged in March 2023 with four counts of abuse of power and two counts of money laundering involving RM 232.5 million (US$51.4 million) linked to stimulus projects. These charges, though denied by Muhyiddin as politically motivated, damaged his reputation and reinforced perceptions of governance tainted by financial misconduct.

6. Political Instability and Razor-Thin Majority

Muhyiddin’s government was inherently unstable, relying on a fragile coalition with a razor-thin parliamentary majority. His alliance with UMNO and PAS, including leaders facing corruption charges, led to constant infighting. The withdrawal of UMNO support in July 2021 triggered his resignation, making him Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister.

7. Suspension of Parliament and Emergency Rule

To shore up his shaky administration, Muhyiddin suspended Parliament for months in 2020 and declared a state of emergency in January 2021, ruling by ordinance without legislative oversight. This move was widely criticized as an attempt to avoid leadership challenges, undermining democratic processes and fueling public discontent.

8. Failure to Secure Bipartisan Support for Economic Relief

Muhyiddin’s refusal to seek bipartisan support to raise the government debt ceiling (then at 60% of GDP) limited the ability to provide direct cash grants to those hardest hit by lockdowns. This inaction, described as “the height of irresponsibility” by analyst P. Gunasegaram, exacerbated economic distress for vulnerable populations.

9. Lack of Inclusive Governance

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition was predominantly Malay-Muslim, lacking representation from Malaysia’s diverse Chinese and Indian communities. This homogeneity alienated non-Malay voters and contradicted promises of inclusivity, deepening social divides during a time of national crisis.

10. Public Anger and Loss of Confidence

By August 2021, public anger over Muhyiddin’s handling of the pandemic and economy culminated in his resignation. His inability to prepare for the Delta variant’s spread, as noted by Malaysia expert Bridget Welsh, and his focus on political survival over public welfare eroded confidence, leading to his government’s collapse.

11. Record GDP Contraction Since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis

Under Muhyiddin’s leadership, Malaysia’s economy experienced its worst contraction in over two decades, with GDP shrinking by 5.6% in 2020—the largest drop since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis. This severe downturn, driven by prolonged lockdowns and inadequate stimulus, highlighted the government’s failure to mitigate the pandemic’s economic fallout, leaving the nation in recession.

12. Surging Unemployment Rates Amid the Pandemic

Unemployment soared during Muhyiddin’s tenure, rising from 3.3% in early 2020 to a peak of 5.3% by May 2020, with the official rate reaching 4.6% in 2021. Youth unemployment hit 9.2%, the highest in recent history, as lockdowns devastated sectors like tourism and retail. Critics blamed the administration’s rigid movement controls for exacerbating job losses without sufficient retraining or support programs.

13. Sharp Decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

FDI inflows plummeted under Muhyiddin, with net inflows dropping to RM13.9 billion (US$4.06 billion) in 2020—a 55% decline from 2019 and the lowest in recent years. Political instability and the Sheraton Move deterred investors, signaling uncertainty in Malaysia’s business environment and hindering long-term economic recovery.

14. Significant Weakening of the Ringgit

The Malaysian Ringgit depreciated sharply during 2020-2021, weakening by around 15% against the US Dollar due to global COVID pressures and domestic political turmoil. This was one of the most pronounced depreciations in recent history, increasing import costs, fueling economic strain, and eroding purchasing power for ordinary Malaysians.

15. Escalating National Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Muhyiddin’s government oversaw a rapid rise in the national debt-to-GDP ratio, which climbed to approximately 60-65% by 2021—the highest level at that time—after the statutory ceiling was raised from 55% to accommodate stimulus spending. This escalation, without proportional economic growth, burdened future generations and raised concerns about fiscal sustainability.

16. Underperformance and Drop in the Stock Market

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index declined by about 3.7% in 2021, making it the worst-performing stock market in ASEAN that year, following a sharp drop in 2020 amid pandemic fears. Investor confidence waned due to political uncertainty and economic woes, leading to capital outflows and a prolonged slump that affected retirement savings and market stability.

Conclusion

Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as Prime Minister was defined by a series of missteps—from his undemocratic rise to power to his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, economic fallout, and political instability. The combination of record GDP contraction, surging unemployment, declining FDI, ringgit depreciation, escalating debt, and stock market underperformance compounded these issues, overshadowing Malaysia’s steadfast support for global causes like Palestine. These 16 failures have led many to view him as Malaysia’s least effective prime minister. His 17-month stint serves as a cautionary tale of the challenges of leading through crisis without a clear mandate or robust strategy.