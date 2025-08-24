Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak’s education system must be geared towards preparing students for the future economy.

He emphasised the need for skills in artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and other emerging technologies.

“Today, we have to prepare our children for a new era. Our education system must match the needs of the future—AI, renewable energy, hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuel, and solutions for climate change. We must start training our children now,” he said during the 25th anniversary of SM Kai Dee’s relocation cultural night dinner at a local hotel here last night.

SM Kai Dee was relocated from Sibu to Bintulu 25 years ago. Abang Johari highlighted the foresight of the move, saying it aligned with Bintulu’s transformation into a thriving business and industrial hub.

The Premier noted that Bintulu has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as one of only 36 new industrial clusters in the world, reflecting the town’s growing importance in the global economy.

He praised SM Kai Dee’s role in shaping the education landscape in Bintulu and contributing to community development, urging the school and the community to continue working together to nurture students ready to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving global economy.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari reiterated the Sarawak government’s continued commitment to supporting Chinese education in the state.

He shared that to date, RM92 million has been channelled into Chinese education in Sarawak, including RM10 million in grants last year for 14 Chinese independent schools and RM22 million for aided Chinese primary and secondary schools up to 2024.

He also stressed that Sarawak remains the only state in Malaysia to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), reflecting the government’s inclusive education policy.

“The reason is we are very fortunate in Sarawak, we live happily together. The Chinese schools in rural areas, the majority are Bumiputera students. The Bumiputera (students) are studying in Chinese schools, including mastering Mandarin language.

“Mind you, in Chinese schools in rural areas, the majority are Bumiputera students. In other words, the Bumiputera are studying in Chinese schools and mastering Mandarin.

“In the next 10 years, you will see many Bumiputeras—Malays, Ibans and Bidayuhs—speaking Mandarin just like the Chinese.

“You will see in the next 10 years, a lot of Bumiputera can speak Mandarin just like the Chinese speaking Mandarin. This is based on statistics,” he said.

Abang Johari further reaffirmed the state’s plan to provide free tertiary education in Sarawak-owned universities, adding that students from Chinese schools have equal opportunities to pursue higher education.

“Education is the key to reducing poverty. When our income increases, we give back to the people. Knowledge will help transform family income and secure a better future,” he said.

Also present at the event were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Source : Malay Mail

