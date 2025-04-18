As the Trump administration severely scales back foreign aid by dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAid), activists now fear that this may shut down crucial programmes and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) due to a lack of funds.

They said many human rights bodies and environmental conservation groups are looking at laying off staff and even slamming the brakes on crucial programmes that support issues ranging from underserved communities to wildlife preservation.

Several NGOs affected by the USAid cuts have also refused to be named in this report due to fear of reprisals.

North-South Initiative executive director Adrian Pereira said he knows some NGOs dealing with mental health, labour rights, human rights, refugees, healthcare for non-citizens, and people living with HIV who are impacted by the USAid cuts.

“Even programmes mobilising Malaysian workers into trade unions have also been affected. This is the unfortunate reality that we are facing.

“Some NGOs are also shutting down, and even if the NGOs don’t receive direct support from USAid, their intermediary funders are being affected on a massive scale, so it trickles down to the NGOs,” he added.

Mr Pereira urged the Malaysian government to provide emergency relief to the NGOs to help them continue their services while the groups seek new funding.

“This is important,” he said.

Mr Douglas Teoh, the national director of Young Lives Malaysia, an NGO working with refugees, estimates that USAid cuts might impact up to 40 NGOs.

“Many NGOs working with refugee resettlement have had their team downsized significantly or are on the verge of closing down.

“Organisations dealing with healthcare may not be able to provide many services either as a result of the cuts,” he said.

Mr Teoh, who said he is not authorised to reveal the names of the affected NGOs, also shared that a local group that hosts a gender-based violence shelter for victims of domestic violence is at risk of closing down.

“They issued an announcement saying that they will no longer be in operation at the end of this month,” said Mr Teoh, noting that his NGO is not affected by the USAid funding cuts.

“Most of those funded by USAid will significantly downsize if they don’t get funds.”

According to Mr Teoh, an internal statistic by Young Lives showed that 70 per cent of the refugees it assisted were unable to afford preventative healthcare and save money.

Ms Sivaranjani Manickam, Asylum Access Malaysia’s associate director of operations, said the organisation was affected by the USAid cuts.

“But my office in Malaysia is not a direct beneficiary of USAid,” she said.

Ms Sivaranjani said the global office and the Thailand office were impacted by the cuts as they are direct programme implementers.

The cuts, she explained, have affected their yearly budget as her office in Malaysia shares the same resources as other offices.

“We are now carrying out massive layoffs and giving up office space.

“We need to assess the situation in the coming year to see if we can source other funding to survive.”

Ms Sivaranjani said the organisation’s work is crucial in Malaysia as it is currently the biggest host country for the refugee population in the South-east Asian region.

“Asylum Access Malaysia is the only legal aid provider for refugee rights in Malaysia.”

On March 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X that USAid will slash 83 per cent of its 6,200 programmes, cutting 5,200 of them.

This came after US President Donald Trump issued a 90-day pause on US development assistance on Jan 20.

Source : Straits Times

Declassified Docs Reveal Many CIA Operatives In Malaysia In 1970s

The CIA had two airports in Malaysia as well!!

The Trump administration recently declassified unredacted government files relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on 18 March.

Part of the declassified documents revealed that there was an “abnormally large” number of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employees assigned to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970s.

In the memorandum titled “Expansion of Foreign Liaison” from E.S. Miller, the presumably former FBI assistant director in charge of intelligence in the 1970s, to Mr Rosen discussed the presence of CIA agents in “overt and covert basis” in the country.

Miller mentioned that the ambassador feared the addition of another investigative agency might be objectionable to the Malaysian government, which sought to maintain a neutral position.”

There was also a recommendation to set up a US base in Singapore instead of Kuala Lumpur due to Singapore being a “normal international aviation stop.”

Another memorandum dated 23 June 1975, from the United States Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations, referenced a request for documents and information from the FBI and the Department of Justice about their “legal attaches” in Malaysia. The CIA employees were assigned to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, another document showed that the CIA had two airports in Malaysia, one in Kuala Lumpur and another in Kuching, Sarawak.

At the time of writing, the Malaysian authorities have not made any statements about this revelation.

Source : The Rakyat Post

US to grant another $1.6 billion for anti-China propaganda

The US House of Representatives recently passed a bill that will allocate $325 million annually from fiscal year 2023 to 2027, totaling $1.6 billion, to counter the so-called “malign influence” from China. This funding initiative to manipulate public opinions to smear China once again proved that, the US is the true spreader of disinformation, and it will create adverse effects on international relations and the global discourse.

In addition to the usual clichés against China’s system, the bill specifically targeted the Belt and Road Initiative, instigating individuals and entities funded by the US to fabricate negative stories about it. This, analysts pointed out, reflects Washington’s anxiety over its domination.

While the bill did not specify which media outlets will receive the fund, it did mention two notorious organizations: the Global Engagement Center (GEC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The GEC, which is affiliated to the US State Department, is viewed as the coordination center for America’s cognitive warfare against countries like China and Russia. Ostensibly tasked with countering disinformation, it actually serves as a center of creating disinformation. The USAID, on the other hand, is the primary vehicle of America’s efforts for “democratic infiltration” abroad. Analysts believe that if this US$1.6 billion funding bill is eventually signed into law, the money will most likely flow to these two organizations.

Splashing money to manipulate public opinions is an old trick played by the US, which is usually acted out in the following forms given what the country has done in the Cold War period against the Soviet Union, in the early 21st century when it incited the “Arab Spring”, and now when it is suppressing and smearing China.

The first is sponsoring “online army”. In 2020, Gabriel, then head of the GEC, publicly admitted at a congressional hearing that the US government had collaborated with Western internet companies and NGOs to endorse pro-Western media around the world. For example, in May 2022, a so-called independent media outlet in Zimbabwe was exposed for openly fabricating news to discredit the BRI at the price of US$1,000 per piece paid by the US embassy.

The second is funding relevant entities. In 2020, against the backdrop of the rumor and smear campaign against Xinjiang cotton by US-led Western media, the Swiss Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) announced that it was forced to suspend projects related to Xinjiang cotton. Forced by whom? The USAID, as shown in the list of BCI’s funding partners published on its official website. In November 2023, the AidData program at William & Mary released a report discrediting the BRI, also with USAID behind its back.

The third is investing in new media for in-depth penetration. In recent years, manipulation of social media by the US government has been frequently exposed. The “Facebook Files” incident in 2021 and the “Twitter Files” incident in 2022 exposed that multiple US official agencies had been secretly pressuring social media platforms to cooperate with government actions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of Twitter and Facebook accounts based in China were shut down, with GEC behind the scenes. In August 2022, a report by Stanford University and other institutions revealed that the US had created hundreds of fake accounts as part of a “covert influence operation” to discredit China and other countries across various social platforms.

As American society is ravaged by pronounced social tension and public dissatisfaction, both the Republicans and the Democrats are targeting China, in an attempt to shift domestic conflicts by hyping up the “China threat” and lure votes by taking a tough line against Beijing. US politicians are trying to gain political capital by manufacturing excuses to stigmatize and demonize China, which has aroused hostility among the American public toward China and undermined mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. However, smearing and suppressing cannot fundamentally resolve America’s problems, much less can it hinder China’s development. Instead, it will only damage bilateral relations, harm the interests of the US and its people, and threaten global peace and stability.