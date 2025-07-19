Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low is believed to be under house arrest in Shanghai, China.

Bradley Hope, co-author of the book “Billion Dollar Whale” which chronicled the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) saga, in his latest post on Twitter, said that he believed the fugitive financier was being held under house arrest in Shanghai.

“China is holding Jho on a tight leash because of negotiations with Malaysia but also because his patrons in the spy services are arrested and business partners at (China Communications Construction Company) CCCC ousted.”

“Low went from being an intelligence asset to a liability after Najib Razak was voted out of power in the 2018 general election.

Yesterday, international broadcaster Al Jazeera reported the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as saying that several individuals had spotted Low in Macau.

Last night, the MACC confirmed the death of Kee Kok Thiam, a suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) who informed the authorities of the whereabouts of the fugitive businessman behind the multi-billion dollar scandal

Kee, 56, was described as Low’s associate and had been deported from Macau for overstaying his visa.

He was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) earlier this month.

Previously, the government said it was expediting the extradition of Low back to Malaysia through collaborations with foreign agencies.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman said the collaboration also involved MACC and included an Interpol Red Notice issued against Low in 2018.

In 2018, Low, alongside four others linked to the 1MDB scandal – Terence Geh, Jasmine Loo, Casey Tang Keng Chee and Eric Tan Kim Loong – were charged in absentia at the Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court due to money laundering cases on the 1MDB scandal.

An arrest warrant against the five individuals was also issued following sufficient evidence against them in money laundering cases.

The warrant was also issued to request Interpol’s assistance in locating them in six countries, China, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand as well as St Kitts and Nevis.

Low, who is the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal has also been sentenced in absentia to 10 years imprisonment by a Kuwait Court in early March for laundering over US1 billion.

In July 2020, he was believed to be in Macau, where China had denied harbouring the fugitive.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani last year reiterated their commitment to hunting down the fugitive businessman and to bring him back to Malaysia to face the charges filed against him.

Source : NST

MACC recovers over RM29b in 1MDB assets

The total of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets recovered so far stands at RM29,752,034,475.13, or 70 per cent of about RM4 billion believed to have been embezzled, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said.

The commission said that the total was a very high rate of recovery compared to the global rate of recovered assets, and was the result of joint efforts and international collaborations.

The successful asset recovery proved that the MACC was committed to recovering the assets and its capability in doing so.

“It also reflects the effectiveness of the cooperation between the MACC and the Singapore Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in tackling corruption and illegal money laundering,” the commission said in a statement today.

The assets returned so far amounted to RM14,670,676.61, including foreign currencies of SG$1,388,122.52, US$85,868.53, NZ$344,163.76 and AU$ 3,181,097.67.

“The funds have been deposited into the Finance Ministry’s Assets Recovery Trust Fund,” the MACC said, adding that RM12,974,730.41 was returned to the government from the sale of property and fund transfers from the company account belonging to Tan Kim Loong, a Malaysian linked to Low Taek Jho.

“The fund transfer to the Assets Recovery Trust Fund occurred on Feb 18, 2025, March 7, 2025 and March 10, 2025,” the commission said.

Besides this, RM1,695,946.20 was recovered from Yak Yew Chee, a former Singaporean bank officer convicted in Singapore for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

“The funds were credited to the Assets Recovery Trust Fund on Jan 21, 2024,” the MACC said, while reiterating its commitment to recover all embezzled national assets and cooperating with international authorities to tackle corruption related cases and financial crime.