According to Finance Twitter , as expected, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has rejected the draft MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on constituency allocations for opposition MPs. Interestingly, while leaders of ultra-Malay Bersatu and Islamist party PAS were screaming their lungs out, they didn’t realize how their rejection has exposed their racism, extremism, hypocrisy and double-standard for all and sundry.

In fact, the excuses given in rejecting the MOU were so ridiculous and contradictory, even comical and childish that you don’t need a rocket scientist to tell that Bersatu and PAS – two key parties of PN – are making a fool of themselves. PAS leaders said the terms will force them to recognize the equal rights for all citizens regardless of religion and race – an admission that the Islamist party is racist.

PAS wanted the position of Islam and the rights of Bumiputera (so-called sons of the soil) to be included in the MOU, even though the religion and the Malay race are already protected – even prioritized – in the Federal Constitution. Clearly, the extremist PAS was merely baiting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to make the MOU as racist and extreme as possible to spook Chinese and Indian voters into abandoning the premier.

Bersatu, meanwhile, was even stupider than its ally PAS. Former backdoor PM and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin openly said he can’t sign because the Unity Government’s MOU prohibits discrimination. In other words, he wanted to enjoy taxpayers’ money, but at the same time demands the rights to discriminate against anyone regardless of their religion, race, and identity.

Besides accusing the draft of unusual, complicated and not genuine to help opposition MPs, Muhyiddin actually admits that the MOU will prevent Opposition PN from spreading hate speech, especially involving 3R (race, religion and royalty). So, the man who falsely claimed Christians were working with Jews to Christianise Malaysia and even insulted former King Sultan Abdullah wants to spread more hatred.

Mr Moo’s sidekick, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, on the other hand, said the MOU goes against traditional, cultural, and moral values. Exactly what moral values was the infamous traitor Hamzah referring to? Twisting and spinning the MOU, despicable Muhyiddin claimed that the MOU will disallow his gang to oppose any lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)-friendly policies.

Yet, Muhyiddin and Hamzah, the so-called defenders of Malay, Islam and Monarch who pretended to be upset with dubious claim that Anwar-led Unity Government is promoting LGBT, are as quiet as a church mouse over child sex abuse – including sodomy – committed by religious schools linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), which was raided by the police recently on Sept 11.

PAS president Hadi Awang, who tried to radicalise people with violent Islamic extremism against non-Malays, lamely denied that his radical and extremist party was linked to GISBH, which practiced the teachings of Al-Arqam – a splinter of PAS and a radical Islamic sect founded by Ashaari Mohammad (ex-PAS member) in 1968. The cult-like Al-Arqam was eventually banned by the Malaysian government on October 21, 1994.

Despite being banned in 1994, Al-Arqam had notable success in business ventures. Within 20 years, the religious movement managed to establish 52 grocery stores, 20 mini-markets, 36 bookstores and religious shops, 18 restaurants and 56 factories across the country. Heck, they even owned health clinics and legal units, and had expanded internationally before the ban.

Among Global Ikhwan’s famous Nur Malaysia restaurants located overseas are the Nur Muhammad in Istanbul, Nur Malaysia Al-Haram and Nur Malaysia Makkah in Saudi Arabia, not to mention Nur Malaysia Paris which was frequented by the Malaysian delegations during the recently concluded 2024 Olympics. It now owns 125 restaurants (75 in Malaysia and 50 abroad).

On their website, GISBH admits being founded by “Ustaz Ashaari Muhammad” with the aim “to develop the Islamic way of life in all aspects of life such as education, arts and culture, animal farming”. Ashaari, who passed away on May 13, 2010 due to a lung infection, was listed as the chairman of Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd (which later rebranded as GISBH) when he was alive.

Today, GISBH operates 415 business networks in 20 countries, including Britain, the UAE, France and China, the religious conglomerate employed 5,346 people across 25 of its subsidiaries, with key assets such as restaurants in London, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai and Makkah, as well as accommodations in Turkey and a hotel in Sarajevo, not to mention a 48-hectare farm in Perth, Australia.

Dominated by 1,656 families in its business empire, of which 425 are polygamous families, the success of GISBH becomes a horror story when police rescued 402 children, consisting of 201 boys and 201 girls (aged between 1 and 17) from 20 care homes linked to GISBH in a rescue operation called Ops Global following six months of intelligence and investigations after receiving credible leads.

But the nightmare was just the beginning. At least 13 children, obviously Muslims, were sodomised and forced to do the same to others at the 20 care homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain said that the horrific abuses of the children were only the tip of the iceberg. The well-connected powerhouse could have received protection from higher authorities.

Some children, aged five years old, were burnt with a hot spoon when they made a mistake, whilst the sex maniac caretakers helped themselves to the children’s bodies, touching as if to conduct “medical checks”. Like PAS leaders, who hoodwink supporters by riding on Islam for political and personal gains, child victims and religious sentiments were used to gather sympathy and funds in the case of GISBH.

Worse, those children are not orphans, but mostly were placed in the supposedly safe care homes as infants, with their parent’s knowledge and subjected to indoctrination under the guise of religious education. At least 171 suspects, aged between 17 and 64, were arrested, including a teacher and dorm caretakers. The reason why the infants were “abandoned” would trigger yet another humiliating scandal.

It’s not a coincidence that infants-dumping is closely related to PAS Islamist party, whose leaders are obsessed with sex, young girls and mini skirts. Unable to talk about the economy, good governance, equal rights, dignity, tolerance, fair protection, and human rights, Bersatu and PAS are undisputed champions in discrimination, incitement, corruption, hate speech, and of course – power and sex.

For example, between 2022 to 2023, Kelantan received almost “zero investment” from both domestic and foreign investors. When previous Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan generously gifted RM400 million to the PAS-ruled state of Kelantan, it brought cheer to PAS top leaders who then happily rewarded themselves with a fleet of 14 Mercedes Benz and RM50,000 bonus each.

Kelantan, the state under the Islamic party’s incompetent rule almost uninterrupted since 1959, is among the poorest states in Malaysia. Not only the state has very limited jobs and almost no access to clean water, it also takes pride as the state with the highest HIV or AIDS cases. But can you blame the Kelantanese when their leaders think, talk, breathe and dream of nothing but women, sex and Mercedes?

Yes, the sodomy scandal targeting Malay kids at religious schools is indeed a humiliation to not only fake holy men like Hadi and fake Malay defenders like Muhyiddin, but also to the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim). It’s absolutely shameful and disgusting that Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has so much time interfering in non-Malay internal affairs, but kept quiet about sodomized Malay boys.

It was so embarrassing to the predominantly Muslim nation that international news media – even UNICEF – were both shocked and puzzled, questioning how the homes could have run undetected for years. Global Ikhwan attracted attention in 2011 when it formed an “Obedient Wives Club” that sparked controversy by teaching women to be “good sex workers” to keep their husbands from straying.

Former Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim hit the nail on the head when he mocked that young boys are traumatised and abused all over the country, yet, our religious affairs minister is only interested in halal certificates, which Jakim tried to bulldoze into the Chinese and Indian restaurants and food operators. Why was there no Jakim officers stationed at tahfiz and religious schools to begin with?

Ahh, that’s because Jakim presumes and believes religious schools, what more those linked to rich and powerful GISBH, must be halal and won’t dare do something as “haram” as sodomy. Chinese and Indian businesses, on the other hand, must be haram and cannot be halal, hence they must be monitored by Jakim moral police and if possible, forced to become halal according to Jakim specifications.

Jakim, jumping like a cat on hot bricks when the religious house sodomy first exploded in its face, desperately tried to cover-up. At first, Jakim lied that it has been holding dialogues with GISBH since 2019. However, police said the raids were prompted by 41 police reports that had been lodged against the company since 2011, meaning the sexual abuse occurred during crooked Najib Razak administration.

Has Jakim been sleeping on the job for 8 years between 2011 and 2019? Hilariously, Jakim somehow discovered the “Roti Ikhwan” brand by Global Ikhwan Utara does not have a valid halal certification. This is a classic example where a Malay-Muslim business empire with annual revenue of RM187 million “does not guarantee halal”, while a non-Muslim food operators do not necessarily mean “haram.”

How could Jakim be so clueless when even Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had voiced his suspicions, even labelled GISBH as a group involved in “religious gangsterism”? The best part was when Jakim said it was not responsible for law enforcement involving GISBH. Yet, the same Jakim had enforcement power to issue warning to convenience store chain KK Super Mart over socks with Arabic inscription of Allah.

Equally humiliating was GISBH corporate video showing pictures of its CEO Nasiruddin Ali with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other government leaders – an indication of the influence of the private Muslim conglomerate with assets totalling RM325 million worldwide. Nasiruddin initially denied operating the welfare homes, only for the liar to admit there have been “one or two” sodomy cases, which were dealt with internally.

Now, perhaps halal-obsessed Anwar should clarify whether GISBH is still a halal company after the CEO whom he rubbed shoulders with had lied and covered up the disgusting abuse of Malay boys. After all, it was the PM who said himself that halal no longer merely means “no pork, no alcohol”. With the company violating food safety and harmfully violating kids, Nasiruddin should be also investigated and jailed, no?

Likewise, Malay hypocrites like UMNO Youth leader Akmal Salleh (and all UMNO top leaders for that matter) was nowhere to be found, before public mocking forced him to briefly and mildly criticize GISBH. He should have mobilized the entire Malay populations to boycott the company, the same way he had terrorized KK Super Mart previously. But unlike Chinese-owned KK Mart, GISBH is Malay-owned so there aren’t any political brownie points to be earned.

In the same breath, PAS leaders who labelled Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) as “kafir harbi“ do not seem to think the barbaric act of sodomizing Malay boys is a humiliation and must be condemned. At least, the kafir Chinese don’t do such thing. Perhaps the Islamist party believes sodomy (which is a normal pastime in Kelantan) isn’t a big deal, as long as it involves Muslims and is quickly covered up.

Source : Finance Twitter