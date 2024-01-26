Businessman Mokhzani Mahathir is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), says MACC chief Azam Baki.

This comes after Mokhzani was reportedly summoned to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 11am today to be served an asset declaration notice.

When contacted by FMT, Azam confirmed the matter and said “several more people” will receive similar notices from MACC.

Berita Harian reported that Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

Last week, the anti-graft agency summoned Mokhzani’s brother, Mirzan, to be served a notice of asset declaration under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, which requires him to declare all the movable and immovable assets in his possession within 30 days.

MACC said the notice to declare his assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and Mirzan’s business activities involving the sale and purchase of GLCs.

It said it is examining financial documents and assets owned by the Malaysians listed in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers reports.

The Pandora Papers and the Panama Papers refer to thousands of documents leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which revealed details of bank accounts and offshore assets of political figures and other notable personalities.

Mahathir later slammed the government and accused MACC of unfairly investigating Mirzan, his eldest son.

The former prime minister said “many government supporters” who were named in the Pandora Papers were not investigated, including deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Datuk Mokhzani Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has finally joined the ranks of the country’s top 10 richest people as the nation’s magnates continue to widen the gap with the rest of Malaysia.

According to a new list of Malaysia’s 40 richest tycoons released by the Malaysian Business magazine, the SapuraKencana Petroleum mogul added another RM1.59 billion to his coffers over the last year to raise his estimated wealth to RM4.22 billion — good enough for ninth place on the list.

In 2012, Mokhzani had emerged with about 15 per cent of SapuraKencana after his Kencana Petroluem Bhd merged with SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd. He later disposed of 90 million shares at for an estimated RM387 million.

Mokhzani relinquished his executive positions in SapuraKencana late last year and instead remains only as a non-executive director.

