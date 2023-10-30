The strongest sector in Malaysian stocks is none other than industrial stocks, especially industrial stocks in South Malaysia. Since the new Prime Minister Anwar took office last year, he has seen the Sultan of Johor many times. It seems that the two sides have a good relationship.

Judging from Malaysia’s system of rotating the supreme head of state, the Sultan of Johor will be the next Supreme Head of State.

Prime Minister Anwar also announced a few days ago that Forest City will be classified as a special financial zone, further driving the rise in South Malaysian industrial stocks. Currently, what the market is most concerned about is whether the government will restart the Longxin High Speed Rail (HSR) project, which was shelved in early 2021. The news indicates that Singapore is willing to renegotiate with the Malaysian government. If the negotiations are settled, it will surely become another catalyst for Johor industrial stocks.

If this major project starts up again, it will definitely boost Johor’s economy, including local industrial stocks. Johor concept stocks include $KSL(5038.MY)$ 、$EKOVEST(8877.MY)$ 、$PGLOBE(3611.MY)$ 、$PLS(9695.MY)$$ECOWLD(8206.MY)

IWCITY

EKOVEST

Sultan of Johor confirmed that billionaire Lim Kang Hoo is his business partner in a 2012 interview with a few local bloggers, including Ahirudin Attan (or Rocky as he is more popularly known as).

KNUSFOR – Knusford Berhad

Lim Kang Hoo joint with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in building materials and machinery company Knusford Bhd – KLSE

BLand – Berjaya Land

Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, the rail arm of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand), has appointed the daughter of Sultan of Johor, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, as its chairperson.Tun Aminah, who holds a 30% stake in Berjaya Rail, brings a wealth of experience from her leadership roles in various private companies. She currently sits on the board of Berjaya Corp Bhd, Berjaya Assets Bhd, Berjaya Capital Bhd, Berjaya Hartanah Bhd, Bukit Kiara Resort Bhd and REDtone Digital Bhd. – The Edge

REDtone – REDtone Digital Bhd

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor has emerged as the single largest shareholder of REDtone International Bhd with a 20.13% stake. – The Edge

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ismail has bought 2.88 million shares in convenience store operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd. The ruler’s latest acquisition brings his total holdings in 7-Eleven to 96.4 million shares, equivalent to an 8.68% stake. – The Edge

BJASSET – Berjaya Assets Bhd

Johor Sultan second largest individual shareholder in Berjaya Assets – Malay Mail

BJCORP – Berjaya Corporation

Johor Princess Takes Over From Vincent Tan At Berjaya Corporation – The Rakyat Post

AHB – AHB Holdings Bhd

OFFICE interior specialist AHB Holdings Bhd rose 6.9% in active trading after Johor royalty Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar was made its new non-executive chairman. News of the business-savvy eldest sister of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar being appointed to her current capacity contributed to AHB’s brisk trading with 38.65 million shares exchanged hands, thus enabling the counter to end up being the day’s 13th most actively traded stock. – Focus Malaysia

TMCLIFE – TMC Life Sciences Bhd

Johor crown prince a substantial shareholder in TMC Life Sciences – The Edge