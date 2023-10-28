It’s fine if Mr Anwar supports a terror organization like Hamas or his terrorist brother Ismail Haniyeh. But who gives the government the right to burn RM100 million of taxpayers’ money to support the people of Palestine? If they wanted to donate, they can use the money from “zakat”. After all, national coffers include “sin taxes” collected from gambling, alcohol and sale of pork.

The narcissist also bragged about how he had a phone call with the Hamas terrorist. He lectured the world about the oppression of the Palestinian people, and called for a ceasefire. While condemning Israeli “apartheid administration”, Anwar has forgotten that his own country also practices apartheid and discrimination against minorities ethnic Chinese and Indian.

Conveniently ignoring the fact that Hamas had kidnapped – even slaughtered – women, children and even babies, Anwar was incredibly hungry for global attention as a Muslim leader. He wanted to be as vocal and popular as former premier Mahathir Mohamad, whose legacy as Malaysia’s longest serving prime minister (1981-2003) included his anti-Semitic and anti-Western speeches.

Domestically, the 10th Prime Minister hoped his anti-Jews rhetoric could win the support of Malay Muslim voters, about 80% of whom did not vote for him. Malaysia, where about 60% of the population are Muslims, is a strong supporter of Palestinian rights largely thanks to previous Mahathir government-controlled news media that trumpeted Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

Therefore, the latest conflict in the Middle East provides a golden opportunity for Anwar to promote himself as a Muslim hero. He argued that because the Zionists had confiscated land and property belonging to the Palestinian people, it was justifiable for Hamas to butcher unarmed and innocent Jewish people. Trying to score political mileage, he also criticised the international community who supports Israel.

As expected, Middle East also saw some Muslim leaders reluctantly expressed their support for the Palestinians. They had to show their displeasure, or at least pretend to be angry, at Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as the conflict is seen as a war between Muslim and non-Muslim. While the Arabs rushed humanitarian aid to the Palestine, none has offered troops to defend Gaza and Palestinians.

Despite the Arab League’s 3-million active military personnel and US$180 billion military expenditure, which is 10 times more than Israel’s US$18 billion, Saudi and its allies were not interested to fight Israel, let alone help the Palestinians. In fact, Saudi does not give a damn about the Gaza Strip as long as Israel fights the Shia-Muslims led by Iran, along with proxies like Hamas.

Had the Arab states genuinely wanted to help their Palestinian brothers, they would have offered land and money ages ago instead of letting them suffered in the Gaza Strip – widely compared to an “open-air prison”. In fact, Egypt has rejected the United State’s proposal to establish corridors for civilians – suggesting that even Cairo does not welcome the Palestinians.

Is it true that Palestinian land had been illegally seized by Israel? Perhaps Anwar should read about the 1967 Arab-Israeli Six-Day War and the birth of international terrorism. Yes, everything started after the Six-Day War or the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, otherwise known as the Third Arab–Israeli War, which was fought between 5 and 10 June 1967 by Israel and the neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria.

Before 1967, the 6.5-million minority Jews were forbidden from praying at the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, because the Jewish areas had been colonized – militarily – by Arabs following the 1948 Israel’s War of Independence, which would lead to the 1948 Arab-Israeli War – also known as the First Arab-Israeli War. Actually, the Arab Muslims, not Israel, were responsible for all the Palestinians’ problem today.

During the 20-year Arab occupation, the Jews could not live in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem, where their ancestors had built homes for thousands of years. They were forbidden from attending classes at the Hebrew University at Mt. Scopus. Heck, they could not even seek medical care at the Hadassah Hospital there. So, it was the Jews who had been oppressed and expelled from their home.

Here’s what happened – on 15 May, 1948, a joint force of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Saudi Arabia attacked Israeli forces and Jewish settlements. When the Jordanian, then the strongest force of all, occupied the historic Jewish sites, they destroyed whatever leftovers of Judaism – including schools and cemetery. Guess what the Muslim world and the United Nations had done.

Between 1948 and 1967, the so-called world body United Nations had neither offered a single resolution condemning the invasion of the Jordanian occupation nor the cultural destruction. But when Israel finally won the Six-Day War, also known as the 1967 Arab-Israeli War or Third Arab-Israeli War, and reclaimed their lost areas, all hell broke loose.

Nearly the entire Egyptian air force, caught by surprise of Israeli air supremacy, was destroyed. In the end, Israeli counterattacks against the Arab alliance had resulted in the seizure of “East Jerusalem” as well as the “West Bank” from the Jordanians, while it’s retaliation against Syria resulted in its occupation of the “Golan Heights”. Those lands had been won fair and square in the wars.

With tail between legs, the Arab forces lost 20,000 lives while fewer than 1,000 Israelis perished in the 1967 Six-Day War. Is hypocrite Anwar trying to say that it’s alright for the Jewish lands to be invaded, occupied and destroyed by the Arab Muslims (between 1948 and 1967) but not right for the Jews to defeat the Arab Muslims and reclaim its lost lands after close to 20 years (in 1967 thereafter)?

So, when the Arab Muslims destroyed and killed the Jews, it’s their birthright. But when the Jews similarly destroyed and killed the Arab Muslims, the Jews are condemned and called the brutal Zionist regime. Anwar, like Mahathir, unfairly cherry pick post-1967 to conclude that Israel had stolen Palestinians’ land. What happened “between 1948 and 1967” is conveniently thrown out of the windows.

The Arab Muslims won the First Arab-Israeli War (1948-1967), but too bad they lost the Third Arab–Israeli War in 1967 – and never recovered ever since. After the crushing Israeli victory, the Palestinians realised they cannot depend on their Arab brothers so they resorted to terrorism. It was the same Palestinians who had voted the Islamic group Hamas in the 2006 election.

Hilariously, Prime Minister Anwar refused to condemn Hamas terrorism because according to his twisted logic, Hamas was elected by the Palestinians. Does that mean if Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) starts to slaughter ethnic Chinese and Indian in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, or Perlis, he will keep quiet because PAS was elected by the people of those states?

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas admitted that Hamas’ policies and actions “do not represent the Palestinian people.” Abbas’ Fatah movement, which controls the PLO and Palestinian Authority ruling over the West Bank, has had a tense relationship with Hamas since the terror group violently seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and removed all Fatah officials from Gaza.

It’s fine if Mr Anwar supports a terror organization like Hamas or his terrorist brother Ismail Haniyeh. But who gives the government the right to burn RM100 million of taxpayers’ money to support the people of Palestine? If they wanted to donate, they can use the money from “zakat”. After all, national coffers include “sin taxes” collected from gambling, alcohol and sale of pork.

Competing with PAS to show who is more Islam, the prime minister has allocated a jaw-dropping RM1.9 billion for Islamic development under Budget 2024 revealed last week. But why is JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) given so much money when even Sultan Ibrahim of Johor had questioned the reason to allocate more than RM1 billion for the radical department?

The 2024 Budget also scraps price controls on chicken and eggs in an attempt to slash subsidies as much as RM3.8 billion. However, this could trigger yet another round of price hike because the food and agriculture sector is closely linked to cartel. Interestingly, the corrupt and extermist JAKIM was involved in the “meat scandal” – distributing fake halal beef as well as passing off horse and kangaroo meat as beef to Malaysian Muslims.

During the tabling of the country’s largest-ever budget, PM Anwar, who is also the finance minister, has proposed to increase the sales and service tax (SST) from the existing 6% to 8%. Even though it excludes food and beverages, and telecommunications, the tax on suppliers of food and beverages will still impact consumers as the additional costs would be passed down to them.

So, the genius Anwar is taxing additional RM900 million from the people due to SST rate hike, but about half the money is channeled back to JAKIM, whose annual allocation has been increased by RM400 million to RM1.9 billion. Not only PM Anwar protects crony Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, but is also enriching JAKIM which promotes “radical ideologies”.

Anwar can’t keep blaming external factors for the continuous deteriorating value of Ringgit, which has plunged to RM4.73 to the U.S. dollar. His leadership, competency and policies all contribute to the investors’ confidence in Malaysian economy and currency. There’s a reason why foreign investors avoid countries, especially Muslim nations, that subscribe to radicalization and extremism.

Supporting Hamas terrorism just because the prime minister is still influenced by the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the same spin-off of Palestinian branch called Hamas, is absolutely dangerous. Already used as a terrorist safe haven in the region due to visa-free travel, Anwar is essentially feeding a monster it can’t control, which could lead to domestic terrorist attacks later.

Israel maintains full diplomatic relations with Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE. Kuwait said in 2015 that Israel is NOT our enemy, followed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s move to become a friend of Israel – admitting that the Jews have the right to have their own country. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also made a historic visit to Oman.

And Saudi Arabia was ready to normalise relations with Israel in exchange for a US defence pact and civilian nuclear programme. Part of the reasons Hamas terrorized Israel was to sabotage the historic normalizing ties between Israel and the Arab states. It had nothing to do with the welfare of the Palestinians. Hamas, being sponsored by Iranian Mullahs, is just using Palestinians as its human shield and pawn.

Do you know that there was no such thing as Palestinians, let alone a Palestine nation? There were Jews and Arabs, but Palestinian people did not exist before the World War I. That explains why there is no Palestinian history and there is no Palestinian language, what more Palestinian coins, texts or artefacts. There simply isn’t a single archaeological evidence of the Palestinian people.

It was only after the end of World War I in 1918 that the British Empire “created” the territories of Palestine and Transjordan, both conceded by the Ottoman Empire. This was known as the “Mandate for Palestine”. Even if a Palestine nation did exist for argument’s sake, which it didn’t, the land was already lost after the 1967 Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, having to pay the price for trying to eliminate the Jews.

Even after Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005, the Palestinians under Hamas’ control had done nothing to develop the territory. Tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid given by the West and Arab World had been used to build tunnels instead. The intention of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was to wipe out the Jews through terrorism.

More importantly, people had voted for Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition to reform the corrupt systems, create employment, attract investments and fix the economy – certainly not to waste money on Islamic radicalization or terrorism. If Anwar is so obsessed with Hamas and Palestine, perhaps he should send half of Malaysian soldiers to Gaza, and hopefully they won’t be slaughtered like a pig.

