Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said the state government’s relationship with the federal government has improved under Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim said that he has been getting along well with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, who leads the unity government.

Sultan Ibrahim also stressed that the country’s reputation has been damaged by corruption. He urged Mr Anwar and the relevant agencies to take action, adding that the “whole system” needs to be cleaned up.

“Change. Clean up the whole system and clear the corrupt, no matter who they are,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

“Ubah. Bersihkan seluruh sistem dan bersihkan yang korup, tidak kira siapa pun mereka.

“Tidak kira sama ada usia mereka mencecah 100 (tahun) atau belum mencapai 100. Tiada alasan.”

“Jika Najib (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) boleh dimasukkan ke dalam penjara, bagaimana dengan orang lain?

“Reputasi Malaysia telah terjejas kerana rasuah. Kita perlu singkirkan kanser ini”

He was also reported saying that the Anwar government must live up to the high expectations Malaysians have of them to get rid of corruption, which he described as a “cancer”.

He said the current federal government must work harder and not give excuses to root out the disease after the first 100 days of being appointed to power.

“If Najib can be put in jail, what about others?” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted saying.

He referring to Malaysia’s sixth prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is currently serving his 12-year jail sentence after being convicted of money and power abuses in connection with RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former unit of sovereign investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“Malaysia’s reputation has suffered because of corruption. We need to get rid of this cancer,” the sultan told the newspaper.

Source : Astro Awani

Source : Malay Mail

Source : Malaysia Post