Najib Razak hit out at businessman Mokhzani Mahathir for belittling the government aid for the poor, and reminded Mokhzani that he was a product of nepotism.

Najib also questioned Mokhzani’s taste for luxury cars and said Mahathir’s son would not be seen in a Myvi or Proton “which his father loves so much”.

Najib said Mokhzani was lucky to have become wealthy thanks to “billions” of contracts from Petronas, when his father Dr Mahathir Mohamad was premier.

Mokhzani, in a ceramah recently, had said people should not be too pleased with receiving BR1M (1Malaysia Peoples’ Aid) as it was money not earned.

However Najib said Mokhzani had become rich from Petronas contracts given to his company SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad, so rich that he had 23 luxury cars, including Porsches and a Bugatti.

“When his father was PM, he got billions of Petronas contracts, I know this because I am PM. The Petronas boss and board of directors are appointed by the PM.

“He’s got a Porsche, he has a Bugatti…it is the most expensive sports car in the world, more expensive than a Ferrari… from where? All from SapuraKencana when his father was PM for 22 years,” he said at a meet-the-people session at Padang Pasir Gebu, in Penaga near here.

Najib said even Mokhzani’s peers had wondered how he had become so wealthy.

He urged Mokhzani not to cast aspersions on the poor when help was extended to them and said: “Whatever it is, I will help the poor.”

