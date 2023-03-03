Mokhzani owns 255 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD21 billion;

Mahathir had always claimed that it has never been his intention to create a “legacy” in the local scene. He had numerously touched on the subject of his children’s massive wealth, for example, as one that is as a result of hard work than the affiliation with the family name itself. But the reality is hard to ignore when the accumulated wealth of Mirzan, Mokhzani and Marina totals up to more the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over a hundred countries.

For example, the Sarawak state government in 1994 gave logging approval of around 1,000 hectares of timber to TANJUNG TIARA SDN BHD. Who was the lucky owner of Tanjung Tiara? No other than Mukhriz Mahathir, who not only a shareholder of Tanjung Tiara – but also served as its chairman.

So, what did Tanjung Tiara or Mukhriz Mahathir do to deserve such a gold mine falling on their laps? According to the legal advisor to the Sarawak government Fong Joo Chung, it was simply because Mukhriz’s father, Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister of Malaysia at the time.

Similar questions of impropriety were also brought up during Mukhriz’s second tenure as Kedah Chief Minister. Below is an example of some suspect land sales in Kedah to Chinese businesses – a narrative that is being used by Mahathir himself to label his enemies as traitors to the Malay race. Surprisingly, in this particular incident, a total of 320 hectares just to a single Chinese company.

The Rakyat needs no reminder that Dr. Mahathir and his children, are all multi-millionaires and billionaires themselves. When asked on this matter, Dr. Mahathir had often hit back at critics by saying that his children’s success “is due to their own hard work and nothing to do with him helming the government for two decades”. The two-time Prime Minister had also explained that his children were not rich when he was in power.

If that’s the case, Dr. Mahathir’s family must have been “extra hardworking” as the net worth of Marina, Mirzan, Mukhriz and Mokhzani easily surpasses the GDP of at least 120 countries. By all means, it does seem like Mokhzani was referring to his own family as “champions”, by the virtue of their immense and unnatural wealth.

To be more specific:

Mokhzani owns 255 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD21 billion; Mirzan owns 156 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD17 billion; Mukhriz owns 128 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD13 billion; and Marina owns 52 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD9 billion.

It is no wonder that Mahathir is always defensive about his children’s work ethics. After all, Mahathir’s children have not only “worked hard” to deserve their billions, but they have also cemented themselves as among the richest Malays on Earth. With Mahathir’s political influence on the side, it is not an exaggeration to say that Mahathir is building a dynasty that would cement their “untouchable” status for generations to come.

Source : The Real Thamring Ghafar Baba

Did Mukhriz Mahathir sell Kedah Land to China?

Based on Mukhriz Mahathir’s track record as MB of Kedah, the only thing worth anything is his continued sale of Kedah to China business interests.

The project signing including the sale of 320 hectares of land to this CHINA company was finalised. In the past 22 months, Kedah has seen the Mahathir clan trying to sign up as various business deals in Kedah as possible, including the planned airport in Kulim, the industrial parks and even durian plantations designed to displace indigenous inhabitants. Many direct negotiation contracts were also dished out. This will now be revealed one by one.

Source : Malaysia Today