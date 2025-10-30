Rumours of a political comeback for former UMNO Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar are intensifying, although senior party sources insist it is too early to confirm his return to the party itself.

According to an internal source who spoke to MalaysiaGazette, Khairy is expected to re-enter the political arena through a Cabinet reshuffle anticipated in November, but not as an elected representative or party member.

The source claimed that Khairy is most likely to be appointed as a Senator in a professional, non-partisan capacity.

This move is seen as a preliminary strategy to gauge his reception among party leaders and grassroots members before any official decision is made.

“Not yet. I heard he will enter the Cabinet as a Senator in a professional capacity, not as a politician. But according to the plan, his formal re-entry into UMNO will only be after the UMNO General Assembly in 2025, around January 2026,” the source told MalaysiaGazette.

The source explained that this approach is not new, as a similar situation occurred with the appointment of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who also initially joined the Cabinet as a professional figure before being absorbed into Barisan Nasional.

“He will enter as a professional, but that seat is essentially for UMNO. This time, however, the party is taking a more cautious approach,” the source claimed.

Speculated Ministries

It is being widely speculated that upon his appointment as a Senator, Khairy will be given a key ministerial portfolio. The three ministries most frequently mentioned are:

Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), taking over from Tengku Zafrul, whose tenure as a Senator will be ending soon. Minister of Economy, filling the vacant role left by Rafizi Ramli. Minister of Education, a portfolio where the current minister, Fadhlina Sidek, is perceived by critics to be performing poorly.

Khairy is expected to be placed in one of these three high-profile ministries.

Khairy set to rejoin Umno

Former federal minister Khairy Jamaluddin is set to rejoin Umno before the Sabah state election next month, according to a Berita Harian report.

Quoting a source, the Malay daily reported that Khairy had already obtained the “blessing” of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to return to the party.

This was said to have been conveyed by Zahid to Khairy when the pair attended the wedding of Perlis Umno chief Rozabil Abdul Rahman’s daughter over the weekend.

“When they met, Zahid himself asked Khairy to send in his membership application to return as an Umno member.

The source said BN was also considering fielding Khairy as its candidate for the Kepala Batas parliamentary seat in the next general election (GE16).

Kepala Batas, currently held by PAS’s Siti Mastura Muhammad, had been represented by the late Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, the former prime minister and Khairy’s father-in-law, from 1978 to 2013.

BN lost the Umno stronghold for the first time in the 15th general election (GE15) in November 2022, with Siti Mastura defeating former minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican by 2,867 votes.

Mixed Reception Within UMNO

However, Khairy’s reception among party members remains mixed.

A UMNO grassroots source said many are still unhappy with the former Rembau MP following his sacking from the party last year.

“Many UMNO members see KJ as a ‘one-man show’ who was too vocal against the party leadership and its president,” the source said.

Nevertheless, the source acknowledged that in the eyes of the public, Khairy still holds a unique appeal.

“For the public, KJ is still seen as a charismatic leader. He is educated, confident, and has the demeanour of a national leader. Many believe he can revitalise the spirit within UMNO,” they said.

Another senior UMNO source dismissed media reports claiming Khairy’s return was a near certainty.

“It’s not possible for it to be that quick. Today’s article is just speculation,” the source said bluntly.

A More Mature Phase

Meanwhile, another source opined that Khairy is now in a phase of political maturity after going through a difficult period.

“No one is perfect. This is all part of the process of maturing in life. I think KJ has learned the hard way,” the source said.

According to this source, Khairy is now more realistic in assessing his political path.

“He knows that now, only UMNO is the real party that can lead this country. Other parties have tried to recruit him, but KJ is smart. He knows that only through UMNO can he return to the arena under the spotlight.”

However, the source stressed that if Khairy truly intends to return to UMNO’s fold, he must follow the channels and procedures set by the party.

“In UMNO, everyone must follow the correct procedures. First, he must send a formal appeal letter to the party. Only then will it be brought to the Political Bureau meeting and later presented to the Supreme Council for a decision. Finally, the President will make the ultimate decision.

“That is the party’s procedure. There can be no skipping steps or shortcuts, no matter who you are,” the source emphasised.

The same source added that any developments regarding Khairy’s re-entry would likely only be considered after the Sabah State Elections.

“I think maybe after the Sabah state elections. Of course, KJ will likely go down to Sabah to show the grassroots and the President that he is confident only UMNO and BN can best champion the people,” the source added.