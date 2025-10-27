According to Finance Twitter , Anwar Ibrahim was both excited and panicked when a religious extremist opposition lawmaker raised a question that alcohol was served during an alumni gathering at a secondary school – St Michael’s Institution – in Ipoh on September 27. It was clearly a bait to trap the prime minister over the event at the Old Michaelians’ Association’s (OMA) 90th Annual Reunion Banquet 2025.

Yet, the premier foolishly swallowed the hook, line and sinker as he scrambled to show that he was more Malay than Malay, more Muslim than Muslim, and more Islamic than PAS Islamist party. Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, the same hypocrite and racist MP from PAS who had previously admitted that his party cannot live without Western products such as Mercedes Benz and Apple iPhone, could not believe his luck.

On Thursday (October 23), Anwar recklessly declared that his Madani government would not compromise on any event involving the serving of alcohol or activities that contradict educational values within school premises, including after school hours. He lectured that even if a school hall is rented by external parties such as alumni associations, it should not be used for events that violate the nation’s educational rules and philosophy.

“Even if it is said to be rented by an independent body, if there is alcohol or gambling involved, that is not educating our children. It goes against our own educational concept and philosophy,” – Anwar proudly said in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House). He claimed – and lied – that the prohibition is not intended to deny the rights of non-Muslims, but to uphold universal values shared by all Malaysians.

Perhaps Anwar should clarify whether telling students to carry firearms, albeit toy guns, while wrapping Palestinian keffiyeh scarves around their heads like Jihadist militants is part of Malaysia’s educational concept and philosophy. He should also explain if bullying and gang-raping in school is to uphold universal values shared by all Malaysians, otherwise why his incompetent Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek isn’t sacked yet.

Even though the “forked-tongue” premier tries very hard to justify that his half-baked prohibition is not intended to deny the rights of non-Muslims, the fact remains that he is a freaking anti-Chinese racist. Tahfiz students in religious schools have been plagued with sodomy and raping cases, but he never says such hobbies go against our own educational concepts and philosophy.

Is Anwar saying non-Muslims consuming alcohol at Chinese schools, even if the events were rented for external functions by an independent body, is more dangerous than sodomy, bullying, gang-raping and even terrorism breeding at religious and government schools? He talked as if Chinese schools deliberately hold such “yum seng” gathering for the sake of getting drunk.

The simple fact that Anwar hadn’t a clue that Chinese school halls are allowed to lease for wedding dinners and fund-raising events to generate income, where liquor serving has been a normal practise as part of the Chinese culture, is the clearest proof that his anti-Chinese true colour has never changed since the last time he was the education minister (1986-1991) under the Mahathir administration.

Yes, Anwar is the same radical Malay leader who had bulldozed the appointment of 100non-Mandarin-speaking headmasters and senior assistants at Chinese schools, sparking massive controversy with the Chinese community and educationalists. The policy led to widespread protests, a boycott threat from the ethnic Chinese, and escalated racial tensions, ultimately contributing to the political crackdown known as “Operation Lalang” in 1987.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Anwar not only had done almost nothing for vernacular education, but also suppressed and undermined the Chinese schools when he was in power under then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Anwar also disallowed any vernacular schools to be built on government land reserved for schools during his tenure and influence as the Education Minister.

Worse, even till today, he doesn’t understand, or pretends not to understand, that while some Chinese schools receive full government assistance, most of them do not. Therefore, school halls or facilities are built with funds raised through activities managed by the school board, which in turn manages the school halls to support the school’s operating expenditure.

If Anwar genuinely wants to ban alcohol consumption, the solution is easy – fairly and fully gives a 100% funding without any discrimination to all vernacular schools. But he can’t – and won’t – due to racism and discrimination education policy he helped architect, which he gladly continues ever since becoming the 10th Prime Minister in November 2022 to show that he is a Malay hero bullying the Chinese.

Hilariously, on Friday (October 24) – less than 24 hours after banning alcohol at Chinese school hallsfor community events such as weddings, cultural celebrations, and fundraisers often held after school hours, the Anwar Madani chickened out. The Cabinet flip-flopped and suddenly decided that the rules on serving and consuming alcohol at certain school premises will remain unchanged under existing regulations.

Make no mistake – Anwar administration was forced to make the embarrassing U-turn after Democratic Action Party (DAP) adviser Lim Guan Eng slammed the prime minister’s dumb decision for causing upset in the Chinese community over the decades-old social practice. Lim warned the PM that he had “stirred a hornet’s nest” with his moronic remark that could cause him the Chinese votes.

Other Chinese associations followed suit, lecturing the prime minister, who is also the finance minister, how Chinese school halls play a crucial role in the community as a place for not only education, but also for cultural and social events. The liquor ban would affect Chinese schools from raising funds to support the vernacular schools, as well as its development.

Without sufficient funds from the government, Chinese primary schools have no choice but to rely on rental income generated from leasing of school halls for maintenance and extracurricular activities. To ban them from serving alcohol is as good as killing the Chinese schools, potentially triggering the same protest, boycott and racial tensions seen in 1987 when Anwar interfered in the Chinese education system.

It was only after Guan Eng’s bold statement that spineless DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who is also Transport Minister, found the courage to lead the Chinese-dominated party in voicing out the Chinese community’s concerns to the racist premier. Drunk with power, Loke and his lieutenants have been keeping silence in many cases where the minority Chinese ethnic was being bullied.

The burning question is this – if there are already existing rules and regulations regarding the serving of alcoholic beverages at Chinese school halls, exactly why did PM Anwar try to change the status quo by rocking the boat? At best, he is trying to be more Islamic than Islam. At worst, he is trying to suppress – even to Islamise – the Chinese schools by banning liquor and pretends to be a Messiah or a Prophet.

Drunk with Gaza conflict and obsessed with Hamas terrorism, Anwar Ibrahim should spend more time fixing the deplorable education system in the government schools instead of trying to interfere in the Chinese schools that have so far done a splendid job in producing top quality education and employable graduates. He should stop dancing to the tune of racist bigot and religious extremist PAS.

Narcissist Anwar should stop chasing his own tail, trying desperately to be a hero of Malay, Muslim, Islam, Palestinian, Hamas, Arab and whatnot. A “kafir” called Donald Trump has already fixed the Gaza problem, bringing peace through a 20-point ceasefire, something that the Arab and Muslim world failed to solve despite two years of Israel-Hamas War. Even if he wants to a champion, don’t interfere in the internal affairs of Chinese schools.

It was a private function that did not involve any Malay-Muslims. In the case ofSt. Michael Institution in Ipoh, it is a Catholic mission school, the first Christian church to be built in Ipoh. The participants were all adults, some very old men who knew what they were doing. Who the hell is Anwar Ibrahim, and PAS extremists for that matter, to tell the non-Muslims what to drink and what not to drink?

Worse, by trying to impose Islam on non-Muslims, Anwar now looks more like an errand boy of PAS, easily provoked and would ask how high when the religious extremists told him to jump. He only knows how to bully minority Chinese and Indians, but “terhegeh-hegeh” when facing bigger opponents like Donald Trump – the real enemy of Malay, Muslim, Islam, and Palestinian who supplied weapons to Israel.

Thanks to Anwar’s haste and clumsy attempt to score brownie points among Malay-Muslim voters, only to make a U-turn, he is now left contradicting and conflicting with his own self. His political drama backfires – he can’t answer whether alcohol nowgoes against our own educational concept and philosophy.PAS and some Malay extremists could not stop rolling on the floor laughing at the stupid PMX.

The Cabinet has unanimously decided to exempt Chinese vernacular school halls from the ban on serving alcoholic beverages at events held there, says a report by Sin Chew.

This would mean that alcohol can still be served at wedding receptions, cultural events, and fundraising dinners held in Chinese vernacular school halls.

According to the Chinese daily, the Cabinet decided that it will maintain existing education ministry regulations and not introduce new restrictions.

It quoted DAP’s transport minister Loke Siew Fook as confirming the matter.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat that alcohol must not be served in schools, including at events held after school hours. He also said the education ministry was reviewing its regulations on the matter.

Several Chinese ministers, including Loke, Nga Kor Ming, Chang Lih Kang and Tiong King Sing, reportedly objected to expanding the ban to Chinese schools during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Several Umno ministers were also said to have expressed understanding, acknowledging that renting out their halls helped these independently-run schools raise funds.

Earlier today, PKR’s Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah also urged the government to exempt vernacular schools from the prohibition on serving alcoholic beverages, saying many of them depend on hall rentals to sustain themselves financially.

