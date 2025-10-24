The Malaysian government’s recent push to ban alcohol at events held in school halls, including those within Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC), has sparked outrage among the Chinese community, who see it as an unfair restriction that disregards their contributions and cultural practices. Unlike MARA and UiTM, which each receive substantial annual allocations—approximately RM2 billion each for Bumiputera-focused education and training—or the RM2.6 billion allocated to Sekolah Agama under the Syiar Islam initiative in the 2026 Budget, Chinese schools receive minimal government support. For instance, only RM20 million was allocated for 63 private Chinese schools (Sekolah Persendirian Cina) nationwide, a stark contrast to the billions funneled into other institutions. Unlike MARA’s 200,000 students or UiTM’s elite programs, SJKC’s 600,000 pupils depend on these funds for basic infrastructure. This disparity highlights the systemic inequities faced by Chinese vernacular schools, which rely heavily on community donations to survive.

The Chinese community, as Malaysia’s largest tax and economic contributor, plays a pivotal role in the nation’s prosperity. A significant portion of this contribution comes from sin taxes on alcohol and tobacco, projected to generate RM4.0–4.6 billion in 2026 alone. Yet, these funds are not specifically allocated to benefit non-Muslim communities who consume alcohol as part of their cultural practices. Instead of imposing blanket bans on alcohol in school halls, the government should consider separating sin tax revenue to support non-Muslim communities, such as funding education, cultural preservation, or infrastructure for Chinese and Indian communities. This approach would align with Islamic principles that deem such funds “haram” for Muslim use while respecting the rights of non-Muslims to maintain their traditions.

Many school halls nationwide, particularly in SJKC and private Chinese schools, were built through donations from the Chinese community, not government funds. Renting out these halls for weddings, community celebrations, or other events—often involving alcohol served outside school hours—is a practical and time-honored way for schools to generate additional income. This revenue is critical for maintaining facilities, funding educational programs, and ensuring financial autonomy, especially given the limited government support.

Banning alcohol-related activities in these venues, even after school hours, is not only illogical but also undermines the financial autonomy of Chinese schools and the cohesion of the communities that sustain them. These halls symbolize the Chinese community’s tradition of “supporting schools,” where societal resources are shared to uplift education and cultural heritage.

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng has highlighted that SJKC students exhibit exemplary moral character, with near-zero incidents of serious crimes like murder or sexual abuse, unlike national schools (SK), which face higher disciplinary issues despite hosting no alcohol-related events. The ban, framed as moral protection, is thus irrelevant, targeting private rentals that don’t affect students.

The morality argument further crumbles when examining PAS-governed states like Kelantan and Terengganu, which enforce strict alcohol restrictions yet report some of Malaysia’s highest rates of drug-related and sexual crimes (e.g., Kelantan’s 1,200 drug cases in 2023). This irony exposes the ban’s flawed logic, as SJKC’s private, legal-age events pose no moral threat.

A blanket ban disregards this legacy and punishes a community already burdened by unequal funding. For instance, MARA’s extensive network, including MRSM and Kolej MARA, benefits over 200,000 Bumiputera students with tailored programs, while Chinese schools struggle with basic infrastructure due to limited grants.

The government must reconsider this policy and engage in dialogue with community leaders, as DAP’s Anthony Loke has attempted by seeking a compromise with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. A fairer approach would be to exempt community-funded halls from such restrictions, recognizing their role in sustaining schools.

Moreover, redirecting a portion of sin tax revenue—potentially RM4 billion annually—toward non-Muslim community initiatives, such as upgrading SJKC facilities or supporting cultural programs, would address this inequity. This would not only honor the Chinese community’s contributions but also foster harmony in Malaysia’s diverse society, ensuring that all groups are treated equitably.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat that alcohol must not be served in schools, including at events held after school hours. He also said the education ministry was reviewing its regulations on the matter.

Several Chinese ministers, including Loke, Nga Kor Ming, Chang Lih Kang and Tiong King Sing, reportedly objected to expanding the ban to Chinese schools during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Several Umno ministers were also said to have expressed understanding, acknowledging that renting out their halls helped these independently-run schools raise funds.

Earlier today, PKR’s Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah also urged the government to exempt vernacular schools from the prohibition on serving alcoholic beverages, saying many of them depend on hall rentals to sustain themselves financially.

The Chinese community’s frustration is fueled by their massive economic contributions, including billions in sin taxes that could be redirected to support non-Muslim education, aligning with Islamic principles deeming such funds “haram” for Muslims.

If the government insists on banning alcohol in these halls, it must allocate significantly more funding to SJKC to offset the loss of this critical revenue stream. It’s contradictory to restrict a key income source while offering only RM20 million, forcing schools to rely on external fundraising from the community.