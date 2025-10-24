Bagan MP and DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng has sharply criticized Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statement prohibiting alcohol at events held in public halls within school compounds, including those funded by the Chinese community. The policy, aimed at maintaining schools as environments for moral development, has sparked significant backlash from the Chinese community, with Lim accusing Anwar of yielding to “extremists and racists” by interfering in long-standing cultural practices.

Lim emphasized that Chinese community halls within vernacular schools have, for decades, hosted events where alcohol is traditionally served, always outside school hours. “The unhappiness of the Chinese community stems from why Anwar allowed himself to dance to the tune of extremists and racists by interfering in a customary arrangement,” he said in a recent statement.

He further noted that students in these schools are not exposed to alcohol and have consistently demonstrated strong moral character and ethical values.

“The number of rapes, sodomy, or sexual abuses of children in Chinese schools is low, if any at all, among all types of schools,” Lim added, defending the community’s practices.

The former finance minister also raised concerns about the potential slippery slope of such restrictions. “After banning alcohol, will pork be next?” he questioned, highlighting fears that further prohibitions could target other cultural practices, such as serving pork at community events.

Anwar’s policy, announced earlier, bans events involving alcohol or gambling in government schools, with considerations to extend similar restrictions to private schools. The prime minister clarified that the policy’s intent is to foster moral development in school environments, not to curtail non-Muslim freedoms.

However, Lim argued that the move disrupts a decades-old practice that even PAS-led administrations respected.

“Even during PAS-led administrations, such community activities in Chinese school halls were never interfered with, as mutual respect and harmony were maintained,” he said.

In response to the growing discontent, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has taken steps to address the issue. Lim noted in a Mandarin-language Facebook post that Loke is engaging with Anwar to seek a compromise that would allow the Chinese community to preserve its traditions.

“Anthony Loke understands the Chinese community’s concerns and has taken the initiative to speak with the prime minister to seek a compromise that allows the community to continue its traditions and customs,” Lim wrote.

Lim described Anwar’s comments as having “stirred a hornet’s nest,” reflecting the Chinese community’s deep dissatisfaction with what they perceive as unwarranted interference in their cultural practices. The ongoing dialogue between Loke and Anwar signals an effort to balance community traditions with the government’s objectives, though the outcome remains uncertain.

As the debate continues, Lim’s remarks underscore broader concerns about cultural sensitivity and the preservation of community autonomy in Malaysia’s diverse society.

Separation of Sin Tax for Non-Muslim Communities

Beyond seeking a compromise, Lim and DAP should take a proactive stance by proposing a fairer approach to the issue of alcohol-related revenue. Rather than simply banning alcohol in school halls, the government should consider separating sin tax revenue derived from alcohol sales for the exclusive use of non-Muslim communities.

At the moment sin taxes are also deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund which are used for the annual Budgets and spent on Muslims and religious purposes. Such sin taxes can be placed in a separate fund not in the Federal Consolidated Fund, and spent only on non-Muslims without the fear that it will “tarnish” expenditures on Muslims.

This would align with Islamic principles that deem such funds “haram” for Muslim use while respecting the cultural practices of non-Muslims who consume alcohol. For instance, the estimated RM4.0-4.6 billion in sin tax revenue projected for 2026 could be allocated to support non-Bumiputera initiatives, such as education, cultural preservation, or healthcare programs tailored to Chinese and Indian communities.

This approach would address the community’s concerns about cultural interference while ensuring that funds generated from their activities directly benefit their development, promoting equity and harmony in Malaysia’s diverse society.