Why PAS Should Fix Malaysia’s Broken States Before Meddling in Singapore’s Success!

In recent years, leaders from Malaysia’s Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) have made statements that appear to meddle in Singapore’s internal matters, particularly during election periods.

For instance, PAS figures have been accused of urging Singaporeans to vote along racial and religious lines, which Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs has labeled as attempts to influence local politics.

Such actions are not only unwelcome but also hypocritical, given the stark disparities in how minorities are treated in Singapore compared to Malaysia—especially in the four PAS-governed states (Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, and Kedah, often referred to as SG4).

Singapore, a multiracial society where Malays make up just 13% of the population, has consistently prioritized fairness, meritocracy, and inclusive policies that uplift all citizens, including minorities.

In contrast, Malaysia’s Bumiputera policies favor the Malay majority, often at the expense of non-Bumiputera groups, while PAS-ruled states grapple with poverty, debt, inadequate infrastructure, and social issues like high drug abuse rates.

This article examines key metrics across economy, education, health, housing, safety, religious equity, and political representation to demonstrate that Singapore treats its minorities—particularly Malays—far better than Malaysia does overall, and infinitely better than the conditions in PAS-governed states. PAS should redirect its energy toward improving the lives of Malays under its own governance, ensuring fairness for minorities in Malaysia, and embodying true Islamic principles of justice and equity before commenting on other nations’ affairs.

Economic Opportunities and Income Levels

Singapore’s Malays Outshine PAS’s Poor Governance—Here’s the Proof!

Singapore’s economy is a powerhouse, driven by merit-based policies that benefit all citizens, including minorities. The median income for Singaporean Malay households is approximately S$7,500 (around RM25,000 in current exchange rates), reflecting strong job opportunities in a diverse, high-wage environment. In contrast, in PAS-governed Kelantan, the average monthly income hovers around RM1,600, with widespread poverty and limited employment prospects. Terengganu fares little better, where state governments have struggled to pay civil servant bonuses during Hari Raya, highlighting fiscal mismanagement and debt issues.

Savings rates tell a similar story. Singaporean Malays benefit from compulsory savings schemes like the Central Provident Fund (CPF), leading to higher retirement preparedness and financial security. Many Malays in Singapore have savings exceeding RM100,000 by mid-career, while in Malaysia, particularly in SG4 states, a significant portion of the population has less than RM1,000 in bank accounts and faces debt burdens. PAS states’ economies are described as “less developed” compared to others in Malaysia, with sluggish progress attributed to weak governance.

Metric Singapore Malays Malaysia (Overall) / PAS States Median Monthly Income ~RM25,000 RM4,000-5,000 / RM1,600 (Kelantan) Savings Rate High (CPF-supported) Low; widespread debt Poverty Incidence Low (~10% below poverty line) High (up to 20% in SG4)

Education and Meritocracy

PAS, Look at Singapore: How Malays Flourish in a Fairer System!

Singapore’s education system is meritocratic and unified, with one standardized examination for all students, ranking first globally in the 2022 PISA assessments (average score: 575 in math, 552 in science). Malays in Singapore receive targeted support, including Bilingualism Scholarships (~S$10 million annually) and subsidies for madrasahs, ensuring they thrive in a competitive environment. In 2023, Malay students in Singapore outperformed national averages in several subjects, with high tertiary education access.

Malaysia, however, employs a dual-track system (STEM vs. matriculation), which critics argue disadvantages non-Bumiputera students through quotas favoring the majority. Malaysia’s PISA ranking plummeted in 2022, with scores dropping 32 points in math literacy—the second-highest decline in Asia—placing it far below Singapore.

In PAS states, educational infrastructure lags, with issues like underpaid teachers in religious schools (sekolah PASTI) earning extremely low salaries, compared to Singapore’s well-compensated imams and educators. Institutions like UiTM and MARA are reserved for Bumiputera, excluding minorities, while Singapore allocates S$27.3 billion in education budgets with inclusive programs.

Health and Quality of Life

Singapore boasts a life expectancy of 84.1 years, with Malays enjoying world-class healthcare through subsidized systems. Malaysia’s average is 76.3 years, with disparities in PAS states due to inadequate infrastructure and higher poverty.

Drug abuse is rampant in Kelantan and Terengganu, with rates as high as 1,130 users per 100,000 population—the highest in Malaysia—exacerbating issues like rape, underage sex, and “pill kuda” addiction. Singapore, one of the safest countries globally, has negligible such problems, with low crime rates overall.

Housing and Infrastructure

Malays in Singapore Are Millionaires—Why Can’t PAS Match That?

Home ownership among Singaporean Malays stands at 90%, with HDB flats valued at RM1.5-2 million, making 9 out of 10 Malays millionaires in ringgit terms. Policies like the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) ensure balanced neighborhoods, promoting harmony while aiding minorities in property ownership.

In Malaysia, 77% of Bumiputera housing units (RM300-500k) remain unsold due to affordability issues, and discounts are given to the majority, not minorities.

PAS states suffer from basic infrastructure deficits, including lack of clean water and poor roads, with economic inequalities overshadowed by national priorities.

Singapore’s inclusive growth in Budget 2025 includes S$1 billion for vulnerable groups, far outpacing Malaysia’s 2022 allocation where non-Bumiputera received only 3% (RM345 million) of RM11.4 billion for Bumiputera.

Religious Equity and Political Representation

Singapore allocates S$4 million equally for mosques, temples, and churches in 2024, embodying fairness. Malaysia, however, funnels RM2.6 billion to JAKIM (Islamic affairs) versus RM50 million for non-Islamic worship. Politically, Singapore has had a Malay president (e.g., Halimah Yacob) and mandates 25% minority MPs through Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs). In Malaysia, minorities rarely reach high ranks in civil service or ministries, and PAS encourages voting only for Malay-Muslim candidates.

A 2023 IPS survey showed 85% of minorities in Singapore feel respected, contrasting Malaysia’s ranking as the second most racist country globally. Singapore ranks higher in racial equity indices.