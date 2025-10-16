In a resource-rich nation like Malaysia, the gap between everyday hardships faced by citizens and the government’s substantial commitments to international humanitarian efforts raises important questions about resource allocation. While countless families battle poverty, escalating costs, and limited support, recent pledges of RM200 million in taxpayer funds for aid abroad highlight a tension between global compassion and domestic priorities. These stories of local resilience underscore the need for a balanced approach that doesn’t overlook those struggling at home.

Five Hours of Riding, Carrying Three Children, All For RM30

“I had to bring all three children along on my rides to earn a living because I wanted to help increase our income, as my husband works at a workshop.”

“Furthermore, I couldn’t bear to hear my 10-month-old, two-year-old, and five-year-old sons whining for this and that. If I work, I can earn RM20 to RM30 a day to cover the children’s needs.”

That was the heartfelt outpouring of Noryani Syakira Yaakob, 23, regarding her determination to earn a living as a p-hailing (food delivery) rider while carrying her three young sons, which went viral today.

According to her, the incident that was shared actually happened two weeks ago while she was on her way to deliver a nasi goreng order from Bukit Katil to Melaka Hospital for a fee of RM5.

“At that time, I was continuing my work routine as I have for the past two months, carrying my eldest, Muhammad Rayyan Iskandar Muhammad Haidar, 5, and Muhammad Rayyan Rayfal, 2, at the back, and Muhammad Rayyan Maleeq, 10 months, in the front.

“I had to bring the children along because my husband, Muhammad Haidar Abdul Rahimin, 22, was also out working at a workshop with a monthly income of around RM1,200,” she said.

She mentioned that even though her net income is only around RM20 to RM30, earned from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, that amount is enough to cover the daily food and drinks for their family of five.

“Sometimes, even if I only get RM20 or RM30 a day, I am grateful, as long as it helps ease the guilt I feel when my children ask for something I can’t afford to give them.

“At least I can also help my husband cover the children’s basic needs, aside from diapers, milk, and the RM350 monthly rent for our house in Bukit Lintang,” she added.

“Before this, I worked as a helper at a ayam gunting (chopped chicken) stall, but because I had to bring my children along, it made things difficult, so I resolved to find my own source of income.”

“Every day, right after dropping my eldest son off at the kindergarten in Bukit Katil, I would take the other two children with me to deliver food using my husband’s motorcycle until noon,” she shared.

Noryani said, however, that she only works on days with good weather and no rain because she is worried about her children’s safety.

A Father’s Heartbreaking Sacrifice for His Children’s Future

Adding to the tapestry of local struggles is the story of Huang, a lorry driver in Kuala Lumpur earning RM2,600 monthly.

The father, Huang, who works as a lorry driver in Kuala Lumpur, said he could no longer afford to raise his children on his RM2,600 monthly salary, according to Sin Chew Daily.

As the children packed their things, Huang tried to comfort them. But emotions quickly overwhelmed him.

He gave them a few final words to study hard, behave well, and never forget their dreams before his voice broke and he could no longer continue.

His eldest son burst into tears, clinging tightly to his father’s legs and refusing to let go. Huang eventually had to carry his crying son to the car himself, as the boy sobbed uncontrollably.

“I told him to study hard and become a police officer,” Huang said, fighting back tears.

Huang’s modest job at a construction firm barely covers his basic expenses.

He keeps his meals simple — coffee for breakfast, bread for lunch, and rice for dinner — so that he can save money for his children. But it still wasn’t enough.

He previously sent his children to a home in Kuala Lumpur that charged RM400 per month, which was later reduced to RM300.

Despite the discount, he still couldn’t afford it, forcing him to move his children to Anshun Jaz Home, which does not charge any fees.

This case highlights the plight of urban low-wage workers, single parents, and divorced families navigating Malaysia’s economic challenges. With basic expenses outpacing incomes, many like Huang resort to institutional care as a last resort, revealing shortcomings in affordable childcare, welfare enhancements, and family support systems.

Misplaced Priorities: Taxpayer Funds Abroad Amid Local Suffering

While families like Noraini’s and Huang’s fight to survive, Malaysia has committed RM200 million in taxpayer funds to international humanitarian causes in August 2025, doubling its previous pledge.

This allocation, though a small fraction of the RM421 billion national budget, has sparked debate as citizens question why such sums are sent abroad when local needs are so dire.

The government’s push to be seen as a global humanitarian leader, while admirable, often overshadows the cries of its own people, who face increasing financial burdens.

Rising Taxes and Reduced Subsidies : Malaysians are grappling with higher sin taxes on alcohol and tobacco, increased Sales and Service Tax (SST), and phased-out subsidies on essentials like fuel, cooking oil, and electricity. These measures, aimed at fiscal reform, have raised the cost of living, hitting low-income households hardest. For instance, diesel subsidy reforms saved RM10-12 billion from 2023 to September 2025, but the savings haven’t translated into direct relief for struggling families like Noraini’s or Huang’s.

Substantial Commitments Abroad: Reflecting on Domestic Impacts

These personal accounts come at a time when Malaysia has ramped up its support for humanitarian causes overseas. In August 2025, the government approved an additional RM100 million, doubling the total aid package to RM200 million. Framed as a gesture of solidarity, this allocation from public funds has encouraged further contributions from private sectors. While representing a small fraction of the RM421 billion national budget—about 0.05%—it has prompted discussions on whether such resources could address pressing needs within the country.

Public sentiment, amplified on social media, questions the emphasis on external aid when stories of families like Noraini’s and Huang’s illustrate acute local vulnerabilities. Proponents argue that these commitments uphold Malaysia’s values without overburdening the economy, yet the contrast fuels calls for reallocating portions to bolster domestic programs, such as expanded welfare, rural development, or subsidies for low-income households.

Striking a Balance: Empathy at Home and Abroad

Malaysia’s willingness to extend help internationally is admirable, demonstrating a commitment to shared human values. However, the tales of Noraini and Huang remind us that true progress begins by securing the well-being of our own citizens. Redirecting focus could mean more robust support for single parents, better access to education and childcare, and initiatives to combat poverty at its roots. By fostering transparency in fund allocation and incorporating public input, policymakers can ensure that generosity abroad complements, rather than competes with, efforts to uplift Malaysians. After all, a nation’s strength is measured by how it cares for its most vulnerable—starting right here at home.

