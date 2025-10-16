In the realm of Islamist politics, few comparisons are as intriguing—and perhaps counterintuitive—as that between Hamas, the Palestinian militant group turned governing entity, and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Malaysia’s longstanding Islamic opposition party.

While both organizations root their ideologies in Islamic principles, recent developments in Palestinian politics highlight a pragmatic shift in Hamas that PAS could benefit from emulating.

Specifically, Hamas’s proposal for a technocrat-led Palestinian government demonstrates a willingness to prioritize expertise and administrative efficiency over purely religious leadership. This move underscores that even Hamas, often stereotyped as rigidly ideological, appears more progressive in governance adaptation than PAS, which remains heavily anchored to its ulama (religious scholars) model.

As Malaysia grapples with modernization and multicultural governance, PAS must consider shedding its overreliance on ustaz (religious teachers) in favor of technocrats to remain relevant and effective.

Hamas’s Pragmatic Pivot: Technocrats for a Post-Conflict Palestine

Hamas’s governance journey in Gaza has been marked by isolation, conflict, and the challenges of administering a besieged territory. Since taking control in 2007, the group has faced international sanctions and internal divisions with Fatah, the dominant faction in the Palestinian Authority. Yet, amid the devastating 2023-2025 Israel-Hamas war, which claimed tens of thousands of lives and ravaged infrastructure, Hamas has shown remarkable flexibility in post-war planning.

In September 2025, Hamas publicly affirmed its support for an “independent national administration of technocrats” to manage Gaza’s affairs, emphasizing non-partisan experts to handle reconstruction, aid distribution, and daily governance. This proposal builds on earlier unity efforts, such as the 2024 formation of a technocratic government aided by Qatar and Egypt, aimed at bridging Palestinian factions without direct Hamas rule.

The plan, part of broader ceasefire negotiations, envisions a committee of apolitical professionals—engineers, economists, and administrators—overseen internationally to ensure transparency and efficiency. Hamas leaders, including politburo members, have framed this as a concession for Palestinian unity, stepping back from frontline governance while maintaining political influence.

This isn’t entirely new for Hamas; in 2014, they backed a similar unity cabinet of technocrats to ease the Fatah-Hamas rift. What stands out is the group’s recognition that religious ideology alone cannot rebuild a war-torn society. By advocating for technocrats—experts focused on practical solutions rather than doctrinal purity—Hamas acknowledges the need for specialized skills in areas like healthcare, education, and economy. This progressive stance, even from a group designated as terrorist by many nations, prioritizes national interest over ideological dominance.

PAS’s Ulama-Centric Model: A Barrier to Broader Appeal?

In contrast, PAS has long championed an ulama-led governance model, where religious scholars (ustaz or ulama) hold sway over policy and leadership. Founded in 1951 as an offshoot of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), PAS evolved into a party advocating for an Islamic state, with its Ulama Council serving as the ideological core. This structure, formalized in the 1980s, ensures that ulama guide the party’s direction, from fatwas (religious rulings) to political strategy. Leaders like Abdul Hadi Awang, a prominent ustaz, embody this approach, emphasizing hudud (Islamic penal laws) and moral governance.

While this model has mobilized PAS’s conservative base—evident in their strong showing in the 2022 general election and control of states like Kelantan and Terengganu—it has also drawn criticism for sidelining technocrats. Analysts note that technocrats in PAS, often professionals with government experience, are treated as “mere accessories” to the ulama faction, leading to internal clashes. For instance, during party congresses in 2025, debates over vice-presidential roles highlighted tensions between ulama loyalists and emerging technocratic figures, with the former retaining dominance. This rigidity has limited PAS’s appeal in Malaysia’s diverse society, where non-Muslims and urban voters prioritize economic development over religious orthodoxy.

PAS’s outreach to non-Muslims, such as promises to protect minority rights, often rings hollow amid pushes for stricter Islamic policies. In state governments under PAS control, initiatives like environmental or economic reforms are frequently framed through a religious lens, potentially alienating skilled bureaucrats who could drive progress. As one observer put it, while PAS aspires to national power, its ulama-centric model risks turning Malaysia into an “ageing poster boy” for personality-driven, ideologically rigid politics.

The Irony: Hamas as a Model of Progressivism?

The comparison reveals a stark irony: Hamas, operating in a far more precarious environment, has demonstrated greater adaptability than PAS. By endorsing technocrats, Hamas implicitly admits that governance requires more than religious credentials—it demands expertise to address real-world crises like reconstruction and aid management. This pragmatism could enable international engagement and long-term stability, even as Hamas retains its resistance narrative.

PAS, in a stable democracy like Malaysia, has less excuse for clinging to an ulama-dominated framework. The party’s evolution from a rural Islamist outfit to a potential national player demands a similar shift. Embracing technocrats—engineers, economists, and policymakers—could help PAS tackle pressing issues like climate change, economic inequality, and digital transformation without diluting its Islamic values. For example, technocratic input could refine PAS’s “green wave” strategies, making them more inclusive and effective. Moreover, in a multicultural nation, a technocrat-led approach might reassure non-Muslims that PAS prioritizes competence over coercion, broadening its voter base.

Critics might argue that Hamas’s proposal is tactical, not genuine, aimed at evading disarmament demands. Yet, even if motivated by survival, it shows a level of strategic progressivism absent in PAS, where internal reforms remain stalled despite calls for deviation from the ulama model.