The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Malaysia’s prominent Islamist political party, currently governs four northern states: Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis. While PAS emphasizes moral and religious governance, critics argue that its regressive policies—rooted in strict interpretations of Islamic law—have stifled economic progress.

These include bans on alcohol, gambling, entertainment events, and other activities deemed un-Islamic, which deter investment, tourism, and modernization. As a result, these states lag behind the national average in key economic indicators, contributing to persistent poverty, limited job opportunities, and underdeveloped infrastructure. Analysts estimate that such policies have cost Malaysia billions in potential revenue, particularly from entertainment tourism, with ripple effects amplifying economic woes in PAS-led regions.

Regressive Policies: A Focus on Morality Over Modernity

PAS’s governance in these states prioritizes conservative Islamic principles, often at the expense of economic openness. For instance, public canings for offenses like khalwat (close proximity between unmarried couples) have been implemented, as seen in Terengganu where a repeat offender was caned in front of witnesses. Alcohol bans are enforced across PAS states, symbolizing a rejection of inclusive tourism.

Gambling is similarly restricted, with PAS leaders vowing to ban casinos if they gain more power, potentially forfeiting billions in tax revenue—Genting alone contributes RM5 billion annually to the federal government. Entertainment restrictions, including concert cancellations due to religious protests, have become commonplace. In 2023, Malaysia lost over RM1 billion in potential entertainment tourism receipts from scrapped events, many influenced by conservative pressures from PAS and similar groups.

Analysts contend that PAS escalates these harsher laws to mask economic failures, distracting voters from stagnant growth by appealing to conservative bases. A Universiti Malaya analyst noted, “They do not seem to have any ideas on how to develop or strengthen the economy.” This approach contrasts with more progressive states, where balanced policies foster diverse economic activities.

Economic Stagnation: Low GDP, High Poverty, and Unemployment

The four PAS-governed states collectively contribute just 7.28% to Malaysia’s national GDP, despite housing a significant portion of the population. In 2024 estimates, Kelantan’s nominal GDP stood at US$7,161 million (1.7% national share), Terengganu’s at US$8,728 million (2.07%), Kedah’s at US$13,198 million (3.13%), and Perlis’s at US$1,600 million (0.38%).

GDP per capita in these states averages US$5,555—only 44.8% of the national average of US$12,387. Kelantan ranks lowest at US$3,792 per capita, highlighting severe underperformance.

Poverty remains a pressing issue. While Malaysia’s national absolute poverty incidence fell to 5.1% in 2024, rural areas—dominant in these states—recorded 9.1%. Kelantan has historically high poverty rates, with experts noting it surpasses other states, making poverty reduction a core agenda.

Unemployment, though low nationally at 3.2% in 2024, is elevated in youth segments in Kelantan and Terengganu. Kedah bucks the trend with a low 1.7% rate, but overall, these states rely heavily on federal aid for deficits, depending on unsustainable resources like timber rather than diversified industries. Critics attribute this to weak governance, with no significant economic changes despite federal support.

The Tourism Toll: Bans Driving Away Visitors and Revenue

Tourism, a key revenue driver for Malaysia, suffers under PAS policies. Strict rules on alcohol, bikinis, and entertainment create a “chilling” effect, deterring international visitors seeking diverse experiences. In Kedah’s Langkawi, once a duty-free haven, alcohol restrictions symbolize exclusionary edicts that harm tourism. Nationally, Malaysia’s tourism recovery lags behind neighbors like Thailand and Indonesia, partly due to conservative clampdowns. The RM1 billion loss in 2023 from canceled concerts underscores the broader economic hit, with PAS states missing out on potential inflows.

In Kelantan and Terengganu, efforts to promote “Islamic tourism” have not compensated for lost mainstream appeal, leading to lower visitor numbers and revenue. Experts recommend diversifying through tourism to generate sustainable jobs, but regressive policies hinder this, perpetuating poverty and underemployment.

No Development, Few Jobs: A Cycle of Dependency

The lack of industrialization and infrastructure in these states exacerbates job shortages. Flooding, a recurrent issue, erodes investor confidence without effective governance responses. Youth unemployment is prevalent in Kelantan and Terengganu, where limited opportunities force reliance on federal handouts. Initiatives like the SG4 Group aim to pool resources for rare earth mining, but feasibility concerns persist, and critics see it as a band-aid for deeper policy failures.

PAS defenders claim annual growth increases despite limited federal support, but aides to the prime minister counter that weak state governance is the root cause. The result: a vicious cycle where regressive policies repel investment, stifling development and job creation.

PAS’s regressive policies in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis have imposed a heavy economic cost, potentially totaling billions in lost revenue from tourism alone, alongside broader stagnation in development and opportunities. With GDP per capita far below national levels and higher poverty in rural areas, these states exemplify how prioritizing ideology over pragmatism hampers progress.

For sustainable growth, diversification through inclusive policies is essential—otherwise, the burden of poverty and underemployment will persist, costing not just billions but the future prosperity of millions.