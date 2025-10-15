In a recent statement, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang urged the Malaysian government to revive efforts to adopt the dinar as a means to diminish reliance on the US dollar. This proposal, echoing historical ideas like former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s 2003 suggestion for a gold dinar in international trade, aims to promote economic sovereignty and align with Islamic financial principles.

However, while the intent may stem from concerns over US economic dominance, the idea is fraught with practical, economic, and geopolitical pitfalls. Below, I outline a comprehensive critique, drawing on multiple angles to highlight why this move could be detrimental to Malaysia’s stability and prosperity. These points emphasize the risks of de-dollarization, the realities of global trade, and lessons from other nations.

1. Middle Eastern Islamic Countries’ Continued Reliance on the US Dollar

Despite being Islamic-majority nations, most Middle Eastern countries heavily depend on the US dollar for trade, reserves, and even peg their currencies to it. For instance, Saudi Arabia uses the Saudi Riyal (SAR), which has been pegged to the USD since 1986 at a fixed rate, ensuring stability amid oil exports. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates’ Dirham (AED) is fixed to the USD, facilitating seamless international transactions.

Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar—all Islamic nations—peg their currencies (Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, and Qatari Riyal) to the USD or a basket dominated by it, underscoring the dollar’s role in maintaining economic predictability in oil-dependent economies.

Even countries using “dinar” as their currency name, such as Iraq, Jordan, and Algeria, operate these as fiat currencies often linked to the USD through reserves or trade invoicing, not as a gold-backed alternative. This widespread adoption shows that Islamic principles do not preclude dollar usage, and shifting away could isolate Malaysia from these regional peers.

2. Strong Diplomatic and Economic Ties Between Islamic Countries and the US

Many Middle Eastern Islamic nations maintain robust alliances with the US, which would be jeopardized by aggressive de-dollarization. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for example, are key US partners in security and energy, with billions in mutual investments. Malaysia adopting the dinar could signal anti-US sentiment, straining similar ties.

The US provides military aid and technology to countries like Jordan and Egypt, both Islamic-majority states using their own currencies but invoicing much of their trade in dollars. Alienating the US might encourage these nations to distance themselves from Malaysia economically.

Historical context: Attempts to challenge the dollar, like Iran’s push for alternative currencies, have led to isolation and sanctions, not prosperity— a path Malaysia should avoid given its integration into global supply chains.

3. The US as a Critical Trading Partner for Malaysia

Contrary to overstatements, the US is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner after Singapore and China, accounting for about 10.8% of exports in recent data. Key sectors like electronics, semiconductors, and palm oil rely heavily on US markets, with bilateral trade exceeding hundreds of billions in ringgit annually.

In 2025, Malaysia’s exports to the US continue to drive growth, particularly in manufacturing, where US firms like Intel and Broadcom have significant investments. Reducing dollar dependence could disrupt these flows, as most contracts are denominated in USD for efficiency.

Overall trade with the US, EU, and other dollar-linked partners forms a backbone of Malaysia’s economy; pivoting to a niche currency like the dinar would complicate invoicing and increase costs.

4. Risk of US Sanctions and Economic Retaliation

The US has a history of imposing sanctions on nations perceived as challenging its financial hegemony, as seen with Russia and Iran. If Malaysia pushes for dinar usage in trade, it could face targeted restrictions, such as bans on exports to the US market, potentially costing hundreds of billions in lost revenue.

Overnight economic fallout: Sanctions could freeze Malaysian assets in US banks, halt technology transfers, and trigger capital flight, leading to a currency crisis and bankruptcy-like conditions for key industries.

Broader implications: US allies like Japan and the EU might follow suit with secondary sanctions, amplifying the damage to Malaysia’s export-dependent economy.

5. Practical Challenges and High Transaction Costs

The dinar, if referring to a gold-backed Islamic dinar, lacks global liquidity and infrastructure. Unlike the USD, which is used in 88% of international transactions, the dinar would require physical gold settlements or complex conversions, inflating costs by up to 5-10% per trade.

Volatility risks: Gold prices fluctuate wildly (e.g., 20-30% annual swings), exposing Malaysia to greater instability than the relatively stable USD.

Banking integration: Malaysia’s financial system is deeply tied to USD-denominated SWIFT networks; switching to dinar would necessitate massive overhauls, potentially causing disruptions in remittances and foreign investments.

6. Historical Failures of Similar Initiatives

Dr. Mahathir’s 2003 gold dinar proposal, supported by PAS at the time, never materialized due to lack of international buy-in and practical hurdles. Reviving it now ignores why it failed: partners preferred the dollar’s efficiency.

Global de-dollarization efforts, like those in BRICS, have progressed slowly and incompletely, with even China retaining significant USD reserves. Malaysia’s smaller economy makes it even more vulnerable to setbacks.

Past Malaysian pushes for ringgit usage in trade (e.g., 2023 initiatives) have been incremental, not revolutionary, recognizing that full de-dollarization is unrealistic.

7. Geopolitical and Financial Instability Risks

De-dollarization could heighten exposure to external shocks, as over-reliance on alternatives like the dinar might not shield against global crises—unlike the USD’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Trade wars and geopolitical tensions: Escalating anti-dollar rhetoric aligns Malaysia with adversarial blocs, risking exclusion from US-led trade pacts like CPTPP.

Loss of investor confidence: Foreign direct investment (FDI) from US firms could dry up, as seen in other de-dollarizing nations facing capital outflows.

8. Economic Disadvantages for a Developing Nation Like Malaysia

Inflation and growth impacts: Abandoning USD ties could lead to ringgit depreciation, higher import costs (e.g., for oil and tech), and stagflation.

Inequality exacerbation: Small businesses and low-income groups would bear the brunt of transition costs, while elites might hedge in dollars anyway.

Environmental and sectoral risks: Malaysia’s palm oil and semiconductor exports, priced in USD, would face pricing uncertainties, potentially harming sustainability efforts tied to US markets.

9. Lack of Broader Support and Alternatives

No consensus among Islamic scholars or economists that dinar adoption is mandatory; many view it as symbolic rather than practical.

Malaysia’s ongoing efforts, like promoting an Asian Monetary Fund, suggest multilateral approaches over unilateral dinar revival, which could fragment regional unity.

Counterproductive to ASEAN goals: Neighbors like Singapore and Indonesia rely on USD stability; Malaysia going rogue could weaken bloc negotiations.

10. Long-Term Strategic Misalignment

In a multipolar world, gradual diversification (e.g., using yuan or ringgit bilaterally) is wiser than abrupt dinar adoption, which risks alienating key partners without viable backups.

Opportunity costs: Resources spent on dinar infrastructure could be better allocated to tech innovation or green energy, areas where US collaboration is vital.

Irreversibility: Once sanctions hit, reversing course would be humiliating and economically scarring, as evidenced by other nations’ experiences.

In conclusion, while reducing over-dependence on any single currency is a valid long-term goal, PAS Hadi’s dinar proposal overlooks Malaysia’s interconnected reality. It could invite economic catastrophe, diplomatic isolation, and unnecessary volatility.

Instead, policymakers should focus on strengthening the ringgit through domestic reforms and balanced multilateralism, ensuring Malaysia thrives in the global economy without self-sabotage.