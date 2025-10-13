Hamzah’s RM120 Billion Plan Risks Malaysia’s Bankruptcy: 6.8% Deficit, 68% Debt, and Economic Chaos Ahead

In the race for political power, opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin of Perikatan Nasional (PN) has rolled out a series of ambitious promises aimed at capturing the hearts of Malaysian voters. From massive cash handouts to free education and boosted healthcare spending, his pledges sound like a dream for the struggling rakyat. However, a closer look reveals a dangerous lack of fiscal responsibility that could push Malaysia toward economic ruin.

Based on Malaysia’s projected 2026 federal budget, implementing Hamzah’s ideas would inflate expenditure by RM120 billion annually, driving up debt, triggering inflation, and risking a sovereign debt crisis.

These uncosted promises, coupled with PN’s track record of poor economic management in PAS-governed states, serve as a stark warning: Malaysia must reject Perikatan Nasional in the next general election to avoid a financial catastrophe and pursue a prosperous future akin to Singapore, not a regression toward Kelantan’s economic stagnation.

Let’s break it down using the latest budget figures and simple math to show why this could spell disaster.

Malaysia’s 2026 Budget: A Fragile Baseline

The 2026 federal budget outlines total expenditure of RM470 billion, with revenue projected at RM343 billion. This leaves a deficit of RM127 billion, equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), estimated at approximately RM3,626 billion. The debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 64.7%, a level that’s already concerning given global economic pressures like inflation and supply chain disruptions. Debt servicing costs alone are pegged at RM58.3 billion for the year—money that could otherwise fund development projects.

Key sectoral allocations include:

Education: RM66.2 billion (the highest).

Health: RM46.25 billion (second highest).

These figures reflect a government committed to gradual fiscal consolidation, but Hamzah’s promises threaten to upend this balance without addressing how to pay for them.

Hamzah’s Promises: A RM120 Billion Price Tag

Hamzah has outlined several high-profile pledges, including enhanced cash aid programs and sector-specific boosts. While details vary, here’s a breakdown of the estimated annual costs based on current recipient numbers, enrollment data, and budget benchmarks:

Promise Description Estimated Annual Cost (RM Billion) RM6,000 to Current Aid Recipients (e.g., SARA/STR) Expanding cash handouts to RM6,000 per eligible household or individual, up from current levels, targeting existing welfare recipients. This aligns with PN’s proposed unconditional aid. 54 Make Health Budget the Highest Increasing health spending to surpass education’s RM66.2 billion allocation, requiring at least an extra RM20 billion to achieve parity and fund expansions like better facilities and staffing. 20 Free Undergraduate Education Providing tuition-free access at public universities for all Malaysians, covering fee waivers, expanded enrollment, and infrastructure. This builds on PN’s free pre-university pledge but extends to full undergrad levels. 35 (midpoint of RM34–36 billion range) High-Impact Business Catalyst Fund A new fund to stimulate economic growth through business incentives, grants, or investments. 10

Total Additional Cost: RM119 billion (rounded to RM120 billion for simplicity).

Note: The RM6,000 Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) appears to overlap with the aid recipient promise, so it’s not double-counted here. These estimates are conservative, drawing from Ministry of Finance data, enrollment statistics, and similar programs. Actual implementation could cost more due to administrative overheads and inflation.

PN’s Track Record: A Case for Rejection

Hamzah’s promises aren’t just fiscally reckless—they reflect a broader pattern of Perikatan Nasional’s inability to govern effectively. The economic performance of the four PAS-governed states under PN’s influence—Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis—serves as a cautionary tale. These states consistently rank among Malaysia’s poorest, with GDP per capita far below national averages:

Kelantan : RM14,150 (2024), vs. national RM54,612.

: RM14,150 (2024), vs. national RM54,612. Terengganu : RM24,310.

: RM24,310. Kedah : RM25,027.

: RM25,027. Perlis: RM28,402.

These states lag in industrial development, infrastructure, and foreign investment, relying heavily on federal handouts. Kelantan, in particular, has been under PAS rule for decades, yet its poverty rate remains high (~12.4% vs. national 6.2%), with limited job creation and outdated economic policies. PN’s governance model prioritizes populist measures over sustainable growth, as seen in their failure to diversify these states’ economies beyond agriculture and small-scale trade. For instance, Kelantan’s 2024 budget showed minimal investment in high-tech industries or education reform, despite chronic underdevelopment.

Contrast this with Singapore, where disciplined fiscal policy, investment in human capital, and global competitiveness have driven GDP per capita to ~RM400,000 (2024, converted). Malaysia, with its strategic location and resources, could aspire to similar heights but risks regressing toward Kelantan’s stagnation if PN’s approach prevails. Hamzah’s uncosted promises mirror the short-sighted populism seen in these states, offering handouts without structural reforms to boost revenue or productivity.

Why Malaysians Should Reject Perikatan Nasional

Hamzah’s RM120 billion pledges are a microcosm of PN’s broader governance failures, providing compelling reasons to reject them in the next general election:

Proven Economic Mismanagement : The dismal economic performance of PAS-governed states under PN’s umbrella shows a lack of vision for sustainable growth. Their reliance on federal aid mirrors Hamzah’s borrow-and-spend approach, which ignores revenue generation.

: The dismal economic performance of PAS-governed states under PN’s umbrella shows a lack of vision for sustainable growth. Their reliance on federal aid mirrors Hamzah’s borrow-and-spend approach, which ignores revenue generation. Unrealistic Promises : PN’s track record suggests they prioritize populist rhetoric over feasible plans. Hamzah’s failure to propose funding sources for RM120 billion in spending—equivalent to 35% of current revenue—demonstrates a disconnect from economic realities.

: PN’s track record suggests they prioritize populist rhetoric over feasible plans. Hamzah’s failure to propose funding sources for RM120 billion in spending—equivalent to 35% of current revenue—demonstrates a disconnect from economic realities. Risk of Economic Collapse : The projected 6.8% deficit and 68% debt-to-GDP ratio, coupled with inflation and ringgit depreciation risks, could push Malaysia toward a crisis, undermining decades of progress.

: The projected 6.8% deficit and 68% debt-to-GDP ratio, coupled with inflation and ringgit depreciation risks, could push Malaysia toward a crisis, undermining decades of progress. Singapore, Not Kelantan: Malaysia needs forward-thinking policies to emulate Singapore’s success—investing in education, innovation, and fiscal discipline—not Kelantan’s stagnation, marked by poverty and underinvestment.

The Fiscal Fallout: Skyrocketing Deficit and Debt

Adding RM120 billion in spending without corresponding revenue increases would inflate total expenditure to RM590 billion. With revenue unchanged at RM343 billion, the new deficit jumps to RM247 billion.

To calculate the new deficit as a percentage of GDP:

Current deficit: RM127 billion / RM3,626 billion = 3.5%.

New deficit: RM247 billion / RM3,626 billion ≈ 6.81%.

This near-doubling of the deficit percentage would reverse years of fiscal discipline, making Malaysia more vulnerable to credit rating downgrades and higher borrowing costs.

On debt-to-GDP:

Current projected end-of-2026 debt: RM2,345 billion (64.7% of GDP).

Assuming the additional RM120 billion is financed through borrowing, the debt increase accelerates. Starting debt (pre-2026) would be approximately RM2,218 billion (to reach 64.7% after the base RM127 billion deficit).

With Hamzah’s plan: Debt rises by RM247 billion instead, ending at RM2,465 billion.

New debt-to-GDP: RM2,465 billion / RM3,626 billion ≈ 68%.

While not as high as a simplistic 72% projection, this 68% ratio still edges Malaysia closer to the 75% threshold that often triggers investor alarm in emerging markets. Over multiple years of such deficits, the ratio could climb even higher, compounding the problem.

Escalating Debt Service: A Ticking Time Bomb

Escalating Debt Service: A Growing Burden

Malaysia’s current debt servicing costs RM58.3 billion annually, with an average interest rate of ~2.5%. New borrowings, typically at 3.8% (based on 10-year bond yields), would add:

Additional interest: RM120 billion × 3.8% = RM4.56 billion.

Total 2027 debt service: ~RM62.86 billion.

If deficits persist, interest payments could consume 15–20% of the budget within a decade, crowding out spending on education, healthcare, and infrastructure—the very sectors Hamzah claims to prioritize.

Over time, as debt accumulates, interest could snowball. If unchecked for 5–10 years, debt service might devour 15–20% of the budget, squeezing funds for essential services like healthcare and education—the very areas Hamzah aims to boost.

The Broader Economic Risks: Inflation, Currency Depreciation, and Sovereign Debt Crisis

Beyond the immediate fiscal strain, Hamzah’s uncosted spending spree could trigger a cascade of macroeconomic woes, particularly in an emerging market like Malaysia. Drawing from economic studies on fiscal deficits in similar economies, here’s how these risks could materialize:

Inflation Surge: Higher deficits often fuel inflation through demand-pull mechanisms—where excessive government spending boosts aggregate demand, pushing up prices—or cost-push effects, such as raising taxes to fund deficits, which increases production costs. In Malaysia, where political factors can amplify this, studies show deficits contribute significantly to inflation, potentially up to five times more under fiscally dominant regimes. With RM120 billion in extra spending (much of it cash handouts and subsidies), demand for goods and services could spike, leading to imported inflation via higher commodity prices. The recent post-COVID experience in emerging markets highlights this: average inflation could rise 2-3% above baseline, eroding purchasing power and hitting low-income households hardest—the very group Hamzah aims to help.

Currency Depreciation : Unfunded spending could erode investor confidence, prompting capital outflows and a higher risk premium on Malaysian bonds. This often leads to ringgit depreciation, as seen in emerging markets where fiscal expansions financed by borrowing weaken currencies. For instance, if deficits signal unsustainable debt, foreign investors may flee, devaluing the ringgit by 5-10% or more. This would make imports (like fuel and food) costlier, exacerbating inflation and increasing the burden of dollar-denominated debt (Malaysia holds significant external borrowings). Historical parallels, like Thailand’s 1997 baht devaluation amid fiscal pressures, show how this can spiral into broader instability.

: Unfunded spending could erode investor confidence, prompting capital outflows and a higher risk premium on Malaysian bonds. This often leads to ringgit depreciation, as seen in emerging markets where fiscal expansions financed by borrowing weaken currencies. For instance, if deficits signal unsustainable debt, foreign investors may flee, devaluing the ringgit by 5-10% or more. This would make imports (like fuel and food) costlier, exacerbating inflation and increasing the burden of dollar-denominated debt (Malaysia holds significant external borrowings). Historical parallels, like Thailand’s 1997 baht devaluation amid fiscal pressures, show how this can spiral into broader instability. Sovereign Debt Crisis: At 68% debt-to-GDP, Malaysia nears levels that have triggered crises in other emerging markets, such as Latin America’s 1980s “lost decade” or recent defaults in Ghana and Argentina. Key triggers include overlapping shocks (e.g., global rate hikes, commodity volatility) and loss of market access due to downgrades. If Hamzah’s plans push deficits to 6.8%, borrowing costs could soar, leading to a vicious cycle of higher interest payments and further deficits. Without reforms, this risks a full-blown crisis: frozen capital markets, forced austerity, and economic contraction. Emerging market examples abound—15 defaults from 2020-2023 alone—often linked to pandemic-era borrowing and inflation, mirroring Malaysia’s vulnerabilities.

These interconnected risks could undo Malaysia’s hard-won stability, turning short-term populism into long-term pain.

Where’s the Money Coming From?

Hamzah’s promises total RM120 billion in extra spending, but there’s no mention of revenue sources. Options like raising the goods and services tax (GST), cutting subsidies elsewhere, or privatizing assets aren’t discussed. Instead, it’s all giveaways without the give-back. This isn’t just poor planning; it’s reckless rhetoric that ignores economic realities. Malaysia’s revenue is already strained at RM343 billion, reliant on oil royalties, taxes, and fees. Borrowing more would increase dependency on foreign investors, exposing the ringgit to volatility.

In contrast, the current government’s budget emphasizes reforms like subsidy retargeting and governance improvements to sustain growth at 4.0–4.5%. Hamzah’s approach risks undoing this, potentially leading to inflation, currency depreciation, and even a sovereign debt crisis akin to those in other emerging economies.

Conclusion: Time for Accountability, Not Empty Promises

Voters deserve better than uncosted dreams—politicians must show the math. If PN wants to govern, it needs to explain how to fund these pledges responsibly, not just promise the moon. Otherwise, Malaysia’s economic future hangs in the balance.

Hamzah Zainudin’s vision may appeal to Malaysians struggling with rising costs, but its RM120 billion price tag, with no funding plan, risks bankruptcy. A 6.8% deficit, 68% debt-to-GDP, and escalating interest payments threaten economic stability, while inflation, currency depreciation, and a possible debt crisis loom.

PN’s poor governance in Kelantan and other states proves they’re incapable of steering Malaysia toward prosperity. Voters must reject Perikatan Nasional in the next election to avoid a fiscal disaster and keep Malaysia on track to become the next Singapore, not the next Kelantan. Politicians owe the rakyat accountability, not empty promises.