Severely criticized, the PAS-led Kelantan Government has asked all parties not to misinterpret the issue of a boat flying an Israeli flag during the ‘500-Voyage Kelantan Solidarity for Gaza’ program last Friday. They explained that it was merely a reenactment depicting a real event involving the volunteers of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

Kelantan’s Deputy Menteri Besar, Datuk Dr. Mohamed Fadzli Hassan, stated that the acting was intended to portray Israeli military boats brutally attacking Palestinian fighters, who ultimately succeeded in defeating them.

“That Israeli military boat was set on fire. For those familiar with watching pantomimes, such scenes are common. I have been informed by the organizer that it was a reenactment of the Israeli military’s brutality.”

“When a single part is taken out of the entire sequence of events, many become confused. In reality, the boat carrying the Israeli flag was acting the part of the terrorist boat, which was ultimately defeated by the Palestinian fighters.”

“Various arguments have been put forth, but using headlines like ‘Israeli flag flying proudly in the land of Serambi Mekkah’ is excessive,” he said in a post on his personal Facebook page this Sunday.

According to him, the program was held to support the struggle of the Palestinian people and as a sign of solidarity with the recent GSF effort. At the same time, he praised the organizers for being concerned about the Palestinian cause and for trying to do something different to show support and attract public attention, thereby keeping the sentiment of solidarity alive.

Mohamed Fadzli also hoped that the public would not stir up hatred without understanding the true intention behind the program’s organization.

“Let it not be that because of this acting, the entire effort and success of organizing the event goes unappreciated and is instead condemned,” he said.

So It’s Not What Flag You Fly, But How You Fly It? Kelantan’s Curious Case of Flag Etiquette.

In a plot twist that would make even the most seasoned political satirists do a double-take, the PAS-led Kelantan government has become the unlikely defender of the Star of David. No, you didn’t read that wrong.

This comes after a boat, part of a “Solidarity for Gaza” flotilla no less, was seen proudly—or perhaps “artistically”—hoisting the Israeli flag. The ensuing public outcry was, predictably, swift and fierce.

But fear not, dear citizens, for the Kelantan state government has a perfectly logical explanation: it was all just a bit of theatre. A pantomime. A reenactment. According to Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr. Mohamed Fadzli Hassan, that flag wasn’t a symbol of support; it was a prop to represent the “terrorist boat” that was eventually defeated. It seems in Kelantan’s version of West Side Story, the Jets get to fly their colours high before the Sharks take them down.

This has, naturally, led to a fascinating new national conversation about flag semantics. Apparently, the act of raising a flag is no longer a clear-cut gesture. The context, we are told, is everything.

Which makes you wonder: did we all just misread the situation? Perhaps the issue was never about which flag was raised, but the orientation in which it was raised.

Let’s rewind to a different national “scandal.” Remember the poor Malaysian pak cik (uncle) who, in a fit of patriotic fervour, accidentally hung the Jalur Gemilang upside down? The nation, or at least a very loud part of it, collectively gasped. Social media erupted. News channels ran segments. The poor man was practically tried in the court of public opinion for treason over a simple, honest mistake. The message was clear: disrespecting the national flag, even unintentionally, is a serious offence.

Fast forward to today. In Kelantan, a flag of a nation that Malaysia does not recognise—a nation whose policies are a source of global contention and Palestinian suffering—is flown during an event meant to support Palestine. And the official response is a calm, collected defence of “artistic expression.”

The cognitive dissonance is truly breathtaking.

One has to ask our esteemed leaders in Kelantan: is the secret, all along, as simple as ensuring the flag is flown the right way up? Was the national uproar over the pak cik not about disrespect, but about his poor grasp of basic flag geometry? Because by that logic, the Kelantan organizer, who flew the Israeli flag correctly and prominently, was simply being a stickler for accuracy. Good on them for their attention to detail!

It’s a curious double standard, isn’t it? For the common man, an upside-down Jalur Gemilang is a national insult. For a state-government-backed event, a correctly flown Israeli flag is a symbol of… resistance?

Perhaps the PAS government is pioneering a new, avant-garde form of political protest that we mere mortals are too conventional to understand. Or perhaps, in their eagerness to defend their organizers, they’ve tied themselves in a logical knot so convoluted that it’s easier to blame the public for “not getting the pantomime.”

So, the next time you see a flag you don’t agree with, don’t jump to conclusions. First, check if it’s upside down. If it’s not, you might just be watching a performance. And who are we to criticize the art?