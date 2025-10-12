The organizer claims raising the Israel flag was a “gimmick” to show Zionist aggression. This is nonsense.

The core of the Palestinian struggle is non-recognition of Israel. By raising the flag, you are doing the exact opposite—you are visually recognizing it. You don’t fight a symbol by honoring it; you destroy it. The moment they raised that flag, the ‘walaun’ already recognized Israel. The silence from certain quarters proves this was never about principle, but pure politics.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has questioned the silence of PAS and Bersatu leaders regarding the incident of the Israeli flag being waved during a solidarity campaign for Palestine held at the Kelantan River yesterday.

He also questioned whether their silent and non-responsive stance was due to the incident occurring in Kelantan.

“The opposition remains silent. Where is PAS? Where is Bersatu? Why are they quiet? Is it because it happened in Kelantan? How could this happen?”

“Imagine if this had happened in Penang,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Rayer also questioned why no action has been taken against those who waved the Israeli flag during the event, as if there were double standards in enforcement.

“The authorities must take action. Act immediately. There should be no double standards,” he said.

Earlier, the “500 Voyages of Kelantan Solidarity for Gaza” program held at the Kelantan River became mired in controversy after an Israeli flag was also waved, and a video of it went viral on social media, causing discontent and debate among netizens.

It Was A ‘Walaun’, Not a Non-Bumiputera, Who Raised The Israel Flag In Kelantan

The recent solidarity event for Palestine in Kelantan took a bizarre and controversial turn when a video surfaced showing a participant proudly waving the flag of Israel. The incident immediately sparked fury and confusion online. However, the subsequent reaction—or more accurately, the lack thereof—from certain quarters has been more revealing than the incident itself.

The program director was quick to clarify, calling it a “gimmick” to portray Zionist aggression. But this explanation does little to mask the stunning silence that has followed, a silence that speaks volumes about the deeply entrenched double standards in our political landscape.

Let’s be clear about the central, uncomfortable fact that many are trying to skirt around: the individual involved in this act was not a non-Bumiputera. He was a Malay, ostensibly a supporter of the political factions that often position themselves as the ultimate defenders of the faith and nation. This crucial detail seems to have triggered a nationwide system failure among the usual firebrands.

Where is the Outrage? A Tale of Two Flags

To understand the sheer hypocrisy at play, we need only look at recent history.

The Jolly Roger Over Jalur Gemilang: Recall the incidents where non-Bumiputera businesses or individuals were accused of accidentally displaying worn-out, upside-down, or incorrect versions of the Jalur Gemilang. These genuine mistakes, with no malicious intent, were blown up into national crises. There were calls for boycotts, fiery statements from politicians, and sermons questioning their loyalty. The narrative was clear: this is an insult to the nation and must be met with maximum outrage.

The Intentional Israeli Flag in Kelantan: Now, contrast that with this case. Here, we have the flag of a regime actively committing genocide against a Muslim population, being intentionally waved on Malaysian soil. And yet, the silence from the very same voices is deafening. Where are the protest marches? Where are the statements from PAS and Bersatu, who are usually so vocal? As Jelutong MP RSN Rayer rightly questioned, "Why are they quiet? Is it because it happened in Kelantan?"

The “Simulation” Excuse: A Flawed and Dangerous Justification

The organizer’s defense—that waving the Israeli flag was merely a “gimmick” or a “simulation” of Zionist aggression—is not just weak; it is logically and morally flawed. This excuse collapses under the slightest scrutiny.

By choosing to raise the Israeli flag, the individual and the organizers, whether intentionally or not, engaged in an act that inherently contradicts the very cause they claim to support. The central, unshakable tenet of the Palestinian solidarity movement is the non-recognition and illegitimacy of the Zionist state. The act of raising its flag, for any reason, does the opposite—it visually legitimizes and normalizes the entity. You cannot fight against a symbol by glorifying its presence; you only empower it.

Simply put, by raising the flag, the ‘walaun’ has already recognized Israel. A true simulation of resistance would involve burning the flag, tearing it, or stamping on it—actions universally understood as condemnation. Waving a flag aloft is an act of display and endorsement, an image that serves not to highlight Zionist crimes, but to inadvertently celebrate the symbol of the oppressor. This was not solidarity; it was a disastrous misstep that played right into the hands of the very narrative it sought to challenge, and the selective silence that has followed only confirms the political hypocrisy at play.

The Akmal Salleh Standard: Boycotts vs. Gentle Advice

This pattern of selective outrage is perfectly embodied by the contrasting actions of Umno Youth Chief, Dr. Akmal Salleh. Let us recall his ferocity during the “socks issue,” where he was the chief architect of nationwide protests and a relentless boycott campaign against a convenience store chain over an accidental misprint. His stance then was absolute and unforgiving: maximum public pressure and economic punishment for a mistake.

Now, contrast that with his response to the intentional hoisting of the Israeli flag—the very symbol of a regime oppressing Muslims—by his political allies. Where is the call for a boycott? Where are the fiery protests? Instead, his response has been remarkably lenient: a gentle plea for the organizers to “immediately apologise for their oversight.”

This is the height of hypocrisy. Why wasn’t the same “just apologize” solution offered to the supermarket chain? Why was a simple mistake met with organized economic warfare, while a deliberate act of raising an enemy’s flag is met with a soft request for an apology? Dr. Akmal himself stated that flying a flag is “akin to showing respect to a nation.” By his own logic, this was not a mere “oversight”; it was an act of respect for Israel. His muted response proves that his outrage is not a principle, but a political tool, wielded aggressively against opponents and set aside gently for allies.

The Tiong King Sing Diversion: Another Case of Manufactured Fury

This pattern of selective outrage doesn’t stop with flags. Just look at the recent controversy surrounding Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing. The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister’s comments about alcohol were immediately twisted into an “insult to Islam” by certain groups.

The intent was clear: to create a religious firestorm where none existed, to paint a political opponent as anti-Islam. It was a classic case of political point-scoring, leveraging religion to ignite baseless fury. Yet, when a symbol representing the oppressors of Palestinians is waved by one of their own, these self-appointed guardians of the faith suddenly develop a case of laryngitis.

Conclusion: The Hypocrisy is the Point

The message this silence sends is corrosive. It tells Malaysians that accountability is not applied equally. That political allegiance and racial identity can be a get-out-of-jail-free card for actions that would otherwise be deemed seditious.

The “gimmick” excuse is a flimsy shield. If the goal was to show Zionist aggression, why not burn the flag? Why not stamp on it? Waving it aloft is an act of display, not condemnation.

The authorities must act consistently and without fear or favour. As Rayer demanded, “Act immediately. Jangan ada dua darjat” (Don’t have double standards). The public is not fooled. We see the blatant bias, the manufactured outrage, and the convenient silence. It’s time we call out this hypocrisy for what it is: a tool to maintain a political narrative, even at the cost of national integrity and justice.