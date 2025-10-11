In a week that has shaken Malaysia to its core, two seismic events have dominated headlines: the gut-wrenching arrest of four Form 5 students for the alleged gang rape of a junior in a Melaka school, and the tabling of a record RM470 billion Budget 2026 aimed at steering the nation’s economic ship through turbulent global waters.

Yet, as the nation grapples with these profound crises—one a stark indictment of societal decay, the other a blueprint for our collective future—Perikatan Nasional (PN), along with its key pillars Bersatu and PAS, has offered nothing but crickets.

No press statements, no fiery parliamentary speeches, no social media outrage from their top brass. Instead, their energy remains laser-focused on a sideshow: the serving of alcohol at a tourism gala dinner, a non-issue that’s been milked for every drop of political theater. This isn’t just tone-deaf—it’s a betrayal of the opposition’s mandate to hold power accountable on matters that truly matter.

A Classroom Betrayal: The Gang Rape That Demands a National Reckoning

On October 11, 2025, police in Alor Gajah, Melaka, arrested four Form 5 teenagers accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old Form 3 girl in a school classroom—a space meant for learning, not violation. According to reports, two of the suspects allegedly recorded the assault on their phones while others participated, turning a house of education into a chamber of horrors.

The victim, a junior entrusted to the care of her school and community, now carries scars that no curriculum can heal. This isn’t an isolated incident; it echoes a disturbing pattern of sexual violence against minors in Malaysia, from Seremban’s September case involving four teens to broader concerns over statutory rape laws that sometimes blur lines of consent and culpability.

In the face of such barbarity, where is the outrage from PN’s moral guardians? PAS, with its self-proclaimed mantle as the defender of Islamic values and family sanctity, has been mute.

Bersatu, under Muhyiddin Yassin, offers no vision for youth protection or school safety reforms. Perikatan Nasional’s coalition chair, Hamzah Zainudin, hasn’t uttered a word on bolstering counseling services, stricter juvenile justice, or even a simple call for justice.

This silence isn’t neutral—it’s complicit. When leaders who campaign on “prihatin” (empathy) and “bersih” (cleanliness) ignore the cries of a violated child, they forfeit any claim to ethical high ground. Have they no daughters, no sisters, no stake in a Malaysia where schools are sanctuaries?

Budget 2026: A Fiscal Crossroads, Ignored by the Watchdogs

Just two days earlier, on October 10, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled Budget 2026 in Parliament—a whopping RM470 billion (US$111 billion) war chest promising economic resilience amid global headwinds, from carbon taxes to ASEAN power grid investments, all while pausing unpopular subsidy cuts to ease public burdens.

This isn’t pocket change; it’s the government’s pledge to grow GDP between 4% and 4.5% next year, fund healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and address inflation’s bite on everyday Malaysians. For an opposition serious about governance, this is prime time: dissect the allocations, probe the revenue hikes, rally against any fiscal sleights of hand.

But PN? Bersatu? PAS? Zilch. No dissection from Takiyuddin Hassan, no rallying cry from Sanusi Md Nor, no thread from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari on X tearing apart the “unity government” blueprint.

In a Parliament where they’ve positioned themselves as fiscal hawks—recall their August grilling over the 13th Malaysia Plan’s RM430 billion development spend—they’ve gone AWOL. Is it strategy, waiting for the fine print? Or is it apathy, preferring internal squabbles over Muhyiddin’s PM ambitions to actual policy scrutiny?

Malaysians deserve better than an opposition that treats the national purse like an afterthought, especially when subsidy reforms could hit the poor hardest—a demographic PN claims to champion.

The Alcohol Distraction: Moral Posturing Over Meaningful Action

Contrast this void with PN’s fervor over Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing’s October 1 gala dinner, where alcoholic beverages were reportedly served post-official program at a Global Travel Meet event. Tiong has since expressed “deep regret,” clarifying it was a private affair after the formalities and issuing an apology to avoid politicization. Even PM Anwar deemed it “inappropriate” but swiftly moved on, warning the ministry without escalating.

Yet, PAS and PN allies pounced, with lawmakers like Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli demanding guidelines and exploiting the flap for “political gain,” as one analysis put it. Umno and Amanah joined the chorus, but it’s PN’s selective sanctimony that stings: quick to decry a post-dinner drink as an “insult” to Muslim sensibilities, while a schoolgirl’s rape— a true desecration—elicits yawns.

This isn’t principled conservatism; it’s opportunistic virtue-signaling, a cheap tactic to score points on cultural wedge issues rather than tackle the rot in our education system or economy. If PN’s idea of opposition is harping on wine glasses while ignoring wounded children and wallet-strapped families, they’ve reduced themselves to partisan pests, not patriots.

Time for PN to Step Up or Step Aside

Perikatan Nasional’s top leadership—Muhyiddin, Hadi Awang, Hamzah—must confront this pattern of priorities gone awry. Their silence on the Melaka atrocity dishonors victims and erodes trust in institutions. Their indifference to Budget 2026 abdicates their role as a check on power, leaving Anwar’s agenda unchecked. And their alcohol fixation? It exposes a coalition more interested in performative piety than progressive politics.

Malaysia needs an opposition that roars for the voiceless, scrutinizes the spendthrift, and rises above petty provocations. PN, prove you’re more than memes and moral panics. Speak on the rape case. Dissect the budget. Or risk irrelevance in a nation weary of empty echoes. The clock is ticking—will you listen?